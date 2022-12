The BMW M4 CSL (Competition, Sport, Lightweight) was inspired by the M4 GT3 race car. Limited to just 1,000 units, the two-seat M4 CSL is a true driver’s car with a turbocharged in-line six, track-tuned suspension, and plenty of carbon fiber components to reduce weight.

Although the XM is making headlines as the first EV from BMW's M Division, we still can't get this gorgeous M4 out of our heads.