2025 BMW 4 Series Coupe & Convertible: New 48V Mild Hybrid System, Updated Styling & Starting MSRP

2025 BMW 4 Series Summary Points

The refreshed 2025 BMW 4 Series coupe and convertible are part of the second-generation 4 Series introduced in 2021.

The 2025 4 Series receives a 48V mild hybrid powertrain for the 2.0-liter four-cylinder and 3.0-liter turbocharged engines.

Updates include revised front grille designs, new laser-accent taillamps, and a slightly reconfigured interior.

2025 BMW 4 Series: What’s New?

For 2025, the 4 Series has undergone a mild inside-and-out freshening, gaining a 48V mild-hybrid system for both the 2.0-liter four-cylinder and 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six.

The BMW 4 Series, both coupe and convertible variants, are available in 10 different paint colors, eight of which are metallic. Cape York Green metallic and Vegas Red metallic are new for the 2025 model year, although a wide array of BMW Individual paint finishes are also available.

2025 BMW 4 Series Coupe. BMW of North America, LLC.

2025 BMW 4 Series Powertrain

The 4 Series remains available in two distinct variants. The base 430i coupe and convertible have a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo Miller cycle four-cylinder with a reconfigured ignition system, redesigned intake ports and combustion chambers, revised camshaft control, and a mild-hybrid system to produce 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque – same as the outgoing 430i.

Meanwhile, the M440i has a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six and a 48V starter generator. Unlike the 430i, the hybrid system in the M440i has resulted in a power hike. With a total system output of 386 horsepower and 398 lb-ft. of torque, the 2025 M440i has four more horses and 29 more lb-ft. of torque. The hybrid motor delivers an 11-horsepower boost when required.

Both engines receive an eight-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels. BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drivetrain is available for the 430i and M440i coupe and convertible.

Fuel Economy

The official EPA numbers of the 2025 4 Series are forthcoming.

However, the 2024 BMW 430i Coupe with rear-wheel drive returns an EPA-rated 25 in the city, 34 on the highway, and 28 combined. The 2024 BMW M440i Coupe with rear-wheel drive delivers an EPA-rated 24/32 city/highway and 27 combined.

We expect similar numbers for the 2025 BMW 4 Series lineup.

Laserlight Taillights & New Wheels

New for the M440i and 430i are upgraded LED headlights with reconfigured lighting elements.

The 2025 BMW M440i comes standard with Laserlight taillights that feature glass fiber bundles illuminated by laser diodes to produce three-dimensional lighting graphics. This feature is also available for the 430i as part of the optional Shadowline Package.

In addition, the M440i gets new 19-inch Y-spoke alloy wheels in a black or bi-color finish, with the option of all-season or high-performance rubber.

2025 BMW 4 Series Convertible. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

Tech & Connectivity Features Galore

The 2025 BMW 4 Series has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a WiFi hotspot, and a Personal eSIM that allows owners to use the connectivity and data functions of their mobile contract in the car. In essence, the Personal eSIM turns your BMW into a connected device, similar to a Smartwatch.

My BMW App

Drivers can personalize and control various settings using their BMW ID and the My BMW App, including sending destination addresses from a smartphone to the navigation system, locking or unlocking the doors, or monitoring the inside or outside of the car using the remote view function.

The My BMW App is free to download for both iOS and Android phones.

BMW iDrive 8.5 With QuickSelect Menus

The BMW 4 Series received an updated 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment display for the 2024 model year. But for 2025, the system will gain BMW iDrive 8.5, the latest version of the brand’s infotainment software.

BMW iDrive 8.5 features QuickSelect widgets for the A/C temperature, fan speed, and heat settings for the seats and steering wheel, allowing one-touch access for these and other commonly used menus and features.

The newest iDrive 8.5 includes the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and an optional heads-up display (HUD). Drivers can also fiddle between menus using illuminated buttons on the steering wheel.

Meanwhile, the 430i gets a redesigned tiller, while the M440i has the M Sport Package that adds a three-spoke, leather-wrapped M steering wheel with a flat-bottom rim.

BMW Maps With Augmented View

A standard feature in the 2025 4 Series coupe and convertible is BMW Live Cockpit Plus, which features cloud-based BMW Maps navigation with augmented view.

The system can display a live video stream of the driver’s field of view on the instrument cluster or infotainment screen and add animated directional arrows or other helpful information to supplement the navigation system.

2025 BMW 4 Series Starting MSRP

The table below shows the starting MSRP by trim level for the 2025 4 Series. The figures below include the $955 destination charge.

If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction. Likewise, if you have questions about BMW’s extended maintenance plans, see this comprehensive guide.

2025 BMW 4 Series Coupe 2025 BMW 4 Series Convertible 430i: $51,655 430i: $59,655 430i xDrive: $53,655 430i xDrive: $61,655 2025 BMW M440i Coupe 2025 BMW M440i Convertible M440i: $65,205 M440i: $73,205 M440i xDrive: $67,205 M440i xDrive: $75,205

Photos & Source: BMW of North America, LLC.