2025 BMW M4: Powerful Engines, Laser Taillamps, BMW iDrive 8.5, Starting MSRP & More

2025 BMW M4 Summary Points

The 2025 BMW M4 is available in coupe and convertible body styles with a rear-wheel (RWD) or all-wheel drivetrain (xDrive AWD).

BMW gave the ultra high-performance M4 Competition xDrive variant 20 more horsepower, now with 523 stampeding German horses.

All 2025 M4s receive a BMW Curved Display infotainment system powered by the latest iDrive 8.5 software.

2025 BMW M4: What’s New?

The 2025 M4 Coupe and Convertible have received a host of styling, interior, and powertrain updates.

All variants have reshaped LED headlamps and laser-technology taillights derived from the M4 CSL, plus new M badges. The surround of the BMW roundel is now gloss black, while the M badge on the trunk lid is finished in silver. New for 2025 is an optional M design graphics package that includes black or red racing-inspired striping on the hood and trunk.

The M4 continues to come standard with staggered 18-inch front and 19-inch rear wheels, while Competition variants get 19-inch front and 20-inch rear forged alloy wheels.

Meanwhile, the interior receives the BMW Curved Display, which consists of a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen under a single glass pane, all powered by the latest BMW iDrive 8.5 software with M-specific graphics and a virtual assistant.

2025 BMW M4 Coupe 2025 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible

2025 BMW M4 Powertrain

Under the hood of a BMW M4 Coupe or Convertible is a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder gas engine. The M4 Coupe has 473 horsepower and a six-speed manual transmission, while the M4 Competition has 503 horsepower and an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic. Both cars are rear-wheel drive.

The inline-six has a 3D-printed cylinder head core, a forged crankshaft, and an arc wire sprayed iron coating for the cylinder liners to improve engine cooling while reducing weight.

The most potent BMW M4 is the xDrive Coupe and Convertible, which now have 523 horsepower, an intelligent all-wheel drivetrain, and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

How Fast Is The 2025 BMW M4?

BMW claims the M4 Competition xDrive Coupe could rush from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, while the drop-top variant does the same in 3.6 seconds. The top speed is 155 mph for all models, but selecting the optional M Driver’s package unlocks a 174 mph (Convertible) and 180 mph (Coupe) top speed.

Fuel Economy

The 2024 BMW M4 Coupe with a six-speed manual returns an EPA-rated 16 in the city, 23 on the highway, and 19 combined. We expect similar numbers for the 2025 model year.

Angled towards the driver, the BMW Curved Display comprises a 12.3-inch display behind the steering wheel and a central control monitor with a 14.9-inch screen. Based on BMW Operating System 8.5, the display includes the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, optimized for both touch and voice controls. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

BMW Live Cockpit Professional

All 2025 M4 Coupe and Convertibles receive Live Cockpit Professional, which works with the iDrive 8.5 operating system like the BMW Curved Display in the photo above. Live Cockpit Professional includes cloud-based navigation and a heads-up display with M-specific graphics on the windshield.

Other standard interior features include tri-zone automatic climate control, dark graphite trim, a flat-bottom M leather steering wheel with multi-function buttons, an optional fine-grain Sensatec dashboard, and ambient lighting with driver welcome and goodbye lighting patterns.

Safety Features

The 2025 BMW M4 has advanced driving aids like blind-spot warning, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams, and more.

BMW M4 Warranty

The 2025 M4 leaves the factory with a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty. The package includes no-cost scheduled maintenance for up to three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. If you have questions about BMW’s extended maintenance plans, see this comprehensive guide.

2025 BMW M4 Starting MSRP

The 2025 M4 Coupe and Competition Coupe start at $80,095 and $84,195, respectively. The M4 Competition xDrive Coupe starts at $89,295, while the M4 Competition xDrive Convertible starts at $96,295. Those price figures include the $995 destination charge.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: BMW of North America, LLC.