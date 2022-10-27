Enjoy These Free Car-Themed Pumpkin Carving Patterns (Plus Carving Tips)

It’s Halloween, and that means pumpkins! If you want to do something this year other than carving a face with lopsided triangle eyes and crooked teeth, then check out these free car-themed pumpkin carving patterns. The links below take you to a PDF template of the pattern with instructions.

VW Templates

Volkswagen provides three fun templates with the classic Beetle or the more modern ID.4 and ID.Buzz. Those links will take you to a PDF stencil cutout for each.

Nissan Leaf

Why not go green this Halloween? Put a stop to the horrors of bad gas mileage with this pumpkin carving template of the Nissan Leaf. NissanPartsPlus.com and StoneyKins teamed up to create this carving pattern of the first-generation Leaf.

Chevy Camaro

The Mustang fan in your neighborhood will cringe with this pattern of a Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE. On another note, have you ever tried to see how many pumpkins would fit in the back of a Chevy SUV? A few years ago, a group from McAllen, Texas, tried this with some pretty surprising results.

Pumpkin Carving Tips Courtesy of VW

Use painter’s tape to hold the stencil in place and a washable marker to trace the outlines.

For both stencils, carve the cut-out sections (those that are black on the PDF) first. Once you’ve carved those pieces, leave them in place; this helps maintain pumpkin strength while you scrape away other sections.

Scraped-away but not completely carved-through sections are tricky. Start by using a craft utility knife to lightly trace the stencil outline. Then use a small sanding or linoleum carving tool to remove the topmost layers of the real or fake pumpkins.

Steps