Fanttik X8 Apex Review: Robust Tire Inflator Makes Quick Work of Slow Leaks

Fanttik X8 Apex Tire Inflator Pros Integrated Power Bank Quick & Simple Operation Adapters & Charging Cable Included Cons PSI Sensor Accuracy 95 Get Best Price On Amazon

Affiliate Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. Commissions from Amazon and other affiliate partners come to us at no additional cost to you. The X8 inflator seen here was sent to us by Fanttik for this review.

Portable tire inflators, like the Fanttik X8 Apex, pack the convenience and functionality of a larger air compressor into a cordless, handheld unit. Complete with different adapters and adjustable presets for vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, and balls, the Fanttik X8 Apex provides a maximum pressure of 150 psi. Likewise, the X8 Apex is well-suited for any winter emergency kit with an integrated flashlight and USB-A outlet, which will charge a phone in a pinch.

At the time of this writing, the X8 Apex is available through Fanttik’s official website and via Amazon for $120. Below we cover the main features of the X8 Apex if you are in the market for a portable tire inflator.

Fanttik X8 Apex: What It Offers

The X8 Apex has a digital display screen, a rubber air tube roughly 18 inches long, a needle valve adapter, a Schrader-Presta valve adapter, USB-C charging cable, an owner’s manual, and a cloth storage bag. Inside the storage bag is a separate pocket for the adapters and charging cord. The adapters attach to the top of the rubber air tube.

Air Tube

The air tube screws clockwise into the top of the X8. Since the air tube is already fitted with a Schrader valve, you can inflate vehicle tires without any additional accessories once the tube is attached (the Schrader valve, or “American valve,” is the standard valve on nearly every motor vehicle today). The rubber air tube is flexible and maneuverable, making it easier to attach to the valve stem no matter how your car is parked or positioned.

Presta & Needle Valve Adapters

Use the Presta valve for bicycle tires, including mountain bikes and 700cc road bike clincher and tubular tires. The Presta valve adapter makes the Fanttik X8 Apex a more versatile tool, especially if your vehicle has a bike rack installed. If needed, the X8 Apex can inflate your vehicle and bike tires on the go. The needle valve provides additional convenience for inflating basketballs, footballs, volleyballs, and soccer balls on the spot.

Flashlight & Power Bank

On top of the X8 Apex is an LED flashlight for working at night (the button for the flashlight is to the left of the power button). It doubles as an SOS beacon in the event of an emergency. On the bottom of the X8 is an additional USB-A port that serves as an independent power source when it’s not inflating tires. You can use this feature to charge your phone, tablet, or other electronic device.

The X8 Apex has a built-in LED light for working at night. During an emergency, the flashlight will double as an SOS beacon. Photo: Danielle Anthony.

Fanttik X8 Apex Battery Life

The Fanttik X8 Apex takes between two to 2.5 hours to charge fully. According to the owner’s manual, the battery should last about 40 minutes on a full charge in ideal conditions. The battery’s exact life will depend on how demanding the inflation job is, the weather conditions and ambient temperature, and if you use the flashlight simultaneously.

Depending on the job, the Fanttik X8 Apex should provide the air you need between 30 seconds and six minutes. Quick “top-offs” can be done in under a minute, while filling a flat may take a few minutes. According to Fanttik, on a full charge, the X8 Apex will handle up to four average-sized vehicle tires, 17 bike tires, 12 motorcycle tires, and nearly 90 balls. It’s unlikely you would ever need that much capacity at one time, but Fanttik’s “over-engineering” makes the X8 Apex worth every penny.

Fanttik X8 Apex Get Best Price The Fanttik X8 Apex is a cordless, handheld tire inflator designed for vehicles, motorcycles, bikes, and balls.



Flashlight doubles as an SOS beacon, while an additional USB-A outlet charges a phone or tablet in an emergency.



One-year manufacturer warranty.

Display Screen & Mode Selection

Press and hold the power button to activate the X8 Apex. The bright white text shows the different modes, battery life, and the current and target tire pressure with a +/- two psi accuracy. The mode button, to the right of the power button, is indicated by a small “perpetual circle” icon. Tap it to scroll through four preset modes: Car, Motorcycle, Bicycle, and Ball, each indicated by a small icon on the display screen.

Fanttik calls the individual modes “controlled inflation,” meaning the X8 Apex delivers a default pressure relative to the mode and no further, stopping automatically once said pressure is reached. For example, the default pressure in Car Mode is 36 psi, although you can manually adjust the range from 26 to 50 psi via the arrow buttons. Either way, the X8 Apex will stop running once it reaches the set pressure to prevent overinflation.

The Fanttik X8 Apex also has a manual mode where you can adjust the target pressure from as low as three to 150 psi. Press the “perpetual circle” button until you don’t see any icons on the display screen for the other preset modes. Once you set the target pressure, tap the power button to start the flow of air. Like the default pressures in the preset modes, the X8 Apex will stop automatically once it reaches the target pressure specified in manual mode.

The numbers on the display screen will climb as the X8 Apex delivers air into your tire. Photo: Danielle Anthony.

Fanttik X8 Apex In Action

When I received the X8 Apex from Fanttik, I had a slow leak from a nail near the sidewall in my right rear tire. I would typically use my Slime 12V Inflator for something like this, but it allowed me to test the X8 Apex as I waited for a replacement tire. Although I am happy with my Slime inflator and glad I bought it, the cordless, handheld design of the Fanttik X8 Apex is more advantageous in terms of convenience and storage.

Granted, it’s not an exact apples-to-apples comparison – the Fanttik X8 Apex and the Slime 12V Inflator – but if it’s all the same, I will opt for a cordless unit regardless of the brand. With handheld, battery-powered tire inflators, you won’t hassle with draping the 12V cord out your window and around your vehicle (and Slime makes a cordless and portable tire inflator). Simply put, a cordless tire inflator with an internal battery is easier to use.

The nail in my rear tire only caused a slow and gradual leak, but slow and gradual equate to persistent and annoying. I would see a low tire pressure warning light on my info screen every few days. For me, this is where the Fanttik X8 Apex proved its worth, especially since the replacement tire I needed was on backorder. While the X8 Apex can handle a completely flat tire, it’s ease-of-use for quick, repeated fill-ups like this make it a good option if you are in the market for a portable tire inflator.

The default sensor accuracy is perhaps our only constructive critique of the Fanttik X8 Apex. According to the owner’s manual, when the X8 Apex gets a reading on a tire, it’s within a +/- two psi accuracy. By contrast, the smaller Fanttik X8 inflator has a +/- one psi accuracy. This is probably not a deal-breaker for the average person, especially since the larger X8 Apex is better for vehicle tires versus the standard X8, but it’s something to keep in mind. Properly inflated tires will ensure your vehicle gets the best gas mileage, and even a one psi drop can have a marginal impact.

Fanttik X8 Apex Get Best Price The Fanttik X8 Apex is a cordless, handheld tire inflator designed for vehicles, motorcycles, bikes, and balls.



Flashlight doubles as an SOS beacon, while an additional USB-A outlet charges a phone or tablet in an emergency.



One-year manufacturer warranty.

Is The Fanttik X8 Apex Worth The Money?

Portable tire inflators are one of those things that you would rather have and not need than need and not have. It’s convenient when you have a sudden low tire from a nail or bead leak or need to air up the occasional inflatable raft or volleyball while out with the family. You might use a portable tire inflator more frequently if you manage a fleet of vehicles or have multiple trucks and ATVs around the farm. If so, you will appreciate the robust and durable feel of the Fanttik X8 Apex.

Living in Michigan, I often add things like the Fanttik X8 Apex to my winter emergency kit. The X8 Apex can air up a low tire, has a built-in flashlight with an SOS beacon, and an additional USB port for charging a phone. That’s a pretty solid feature set at a reasonable price. At the time of this writing, the X8 Apex is available through Fanttik’s official website and via Amazon for $120.

Carl Anthony is the Managing Editor of Automoblog and the host of AutoVision News Radio and AutoSens Insights. He is a Midwest Automotive Media Association member and on the board of directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation. Like many Detroiters, Carl is holding out for a Lions Super Bowl win.

Fanttik X8 Apex Photo Gallery

Photos: Danielle Anthony.