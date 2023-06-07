Fanttik X8 Review: Helpful Cordless Inflator for Motorcycles Also Works for Car Tires

Fanttik X8 Pros Small Yet Robust Adapters Included Will Handle Car Tires Cons Not Many 97 Get Best Price On Amazon

Affiliate Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. Commissions from Amazon and other affiliate partners come to us at no additional cost to you. The X8 inflator seen here was sent to us by Fanttik for this review.

Portable tire inflators, like the Fanttik X8, pack the convenience and functionality of a larger air compressor into a cordless, handheld unit. Complete with different connectors and adjustable presets for vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, and balls, the Fanttik X8 provides a max pressure of 150 psi. According to the owner’s manual, the X8 will operate in colder temps, making it a good addition to any winter emergency kit.

Although designed primarily for motorcycles and bikes, the Fanttik X8 can handle slow-leaking vehicle tires due to a nail or bead leak. As of this writing, the X8 is available through Fanttik’s website and via Amazon for $50. Below we cover the main features of the Fanttik X8 to help you decide if you are in the market for a handheld inflator.

Fanttik X8: What It Offers

The X8 has a digital display screen, an eight-inch rubber air tube, nozzle and ball needle adapters, a Presta valve adapter, a USB-C charging cable, and a storage bag. Inside the storage bag is a separate pocket for the adapters and charging cord. The adapters attach to the top of the rubber air tube.

Once fully charged, the Fanttik X8 will provide about 30 minutes of battery life in ideal conditions. On top of the X8 is an LED light that doubles as an SOS emergency beacon.

The Fanttik X8 has a built-in LED light for working at night. Photo: Danielle Anthony.

Air Tube

The air tube screws clockwise into the top of the X8 for inflating vehicle and motorcycle tires. According to Fanttik, when the X8 is fully charged, it can continuously inflate up to seven motorcycle tires (110/70R17) from zero to 35 psi. Although Fanttik does not provide similar specs for car tires, when it comes to a marginally low vehicle tire, the X8 will have you back on the road within a few minutes.

Presta Valve Adapter

The Presta valve adapter is for electric scooters and bicycle tires, including mountain bikes and 700cc road bike clincher and tubular tires. The Presta valve adapter makes the Fanttik X8 a more versatile tool, especially if your vehicle has a receiver hitch bike rack. If needed, the X8 can inflate your vehicle and bike tires.

Ball Needle & Nozzle Adapters

Use the needle attachment for basketballs, footballs, volleyballs, soccer balls, and that giant beach ball you take to the pool. If you are adventurous, you can also use the needle attachment to inflate a few dodge balls! By contrast, use the nozzle adaptor for balloons and swimming rings.

Display Screen & Mode Selection

Press and hold the power button to activate the Fanttik X8. The display screen shows the different modes, battery life, and the current and target pressure together with +/- one psi accuracy.

The mode button, to the right of the power button, is indicated by a small “perpetual circle” icon. Hold the mode button to switch between psi, kPa, and BAR (in the United States, psi is most common). To the left is the button for the LED light.

The Fanttik X8 has five modes – Car, Bicycle, Motorcycle, Ball, and Manual – each with its own preset pressure value that can be adjusted according to what you are inflating. Each mode represents what Fanttik calls “controlled inflation,” meaning the X8 delivers the desired pressure and no further. The numbers on the display screen will climb as the X8 delivers air pressure, stopping automatically once said pressure is reached.

Fanttik X8 Get Best Price Although designed for motorcycles and bikes, the Fanttik X8 can handle slow-leaking car tires due to a nail or bead leak.



LED light doubles as an SOS beacon.



One-year manufacturer warranty.

Fanttik X8 In Action

Right about the time I received the X8 from Fanttik, I noticed a slow leak in my right rear tire from a nail near the sidewall. Typically, I would use my Slime 12V Inflator for something like this, but now I had the chance to fire up my Fanttik X8. I’ve used the X8 every few days as I wait for a replacement tire to arrive from the dealership.

While I have had good luck with my Slime 12V Inflator, the cordless, handheld design of the Fanttik X8 does provide some advantages in terms of convenience and storage. Granted, it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison, and Slime does make a cordless and portable tire inflator, but in general, I would opt for a cordless unit regardless of the brand. With handheld, battery-powered tire inflators, you don’t need to hassle with draping the 12V cord out your window.

In a discussion with Fanttik over e-mail, the company noted that although the X8 can handle the occasional vehicle tire, its more powerful X8 Apex inflator is better suited for the job. As described by Fanttik, the standard X8 is designed primarily for motorcycle and bike tires, whereas the Apex is intended for larger tires. As of this writing, there is about a $40 difference between the two units ($50 for the X8 and $90 for the X8 Apex).

Is The Fanttik X8 Worth The Money?

There are numerous options on the market for cordless, handheld tire inflators. If you are shopping for one, especially if you have a motorcycle or are an avid cyclist, the Fanttik X8 is a good option. Based on my experience, the Fanttik X8 is durable, easy to use, and will air up slow-leaking car tires in a few minutes. While you may initially purchase the X8 for your motorcycle or mountain bike, it can handle the occasional low vehicle tire.

As of this writing, the X8 is available through Fanttik’s website and via Amazon for $50. Since I live in Michigan, I plan to eventually slip the X8 into my winter emergency kit.

Carl Anthony is the Managing Editor of Automoblog and the host of AutoVision News Radio and AutoSens Insights. He is a Midwest Automotive Media Association member and on the board of directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation. Like many Detroiters, Carl is holding out for a Lions Super Bowl win.

Fanttik X8 Specifications Chart

Size 5.5 x 3.35 x 1.7 inches Weight 1.13 lbs. Max Amps 10 Max Power 85 Watts Max Pressure Valve 150 psi Battery Capacity 2,600 mAh Charging Port / Max Charge Time USB-C / 2.5 Hours Tire Pressure Measurements psi, kPa, and BAR

Photos: Danielle Anthony.