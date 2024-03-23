Safe-Guard Auto Warranty: Reviews & Coverage Plans

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

We rate Safe-Guard 3.6 out of 5.0 overall since it offers a good variety of auto warranty plans but coverage is only available from a dealership.

Safe-Guard’s warranty is transferable to a new owner if you sell your car.

Safe-Guard administers some manufacturer-backed extended warranties like the Chevrolet Protection Plan.

So you’re at the dealership and the salesperson presents a few extended warranty options from Safe-Guard. But you’ve never heard of the company. So, is it legitimate? We’ll answer that question and more in our Safe-Guard auto warranty review. We’ve reviewed the industry’s best extended auto warranty companies and will recommend a few of our top picks.

Our Safe-Guard Auto Warranty Review

After a thorough review, we rate Safe-Guard as a 3.6 overall. Its auto warranty offerings have good industry standing but the provider could be more transparent with prospective customers. The table below shows our rating for each category:

Review Category Safe-Guard Auto Warranty Rating Industry Standing 4.3 Coverage 3.3 Affordability 3.8 Transparency 3.3 Customer Service 3.6 Overall 3.6

Safe-Guard Pros and Cons

Below are a few pros and cons of buying a Safe-Guard auto warranty:

Safe-Guard Pros Safe-Guard Cons The company offers many levels of coverage, so drivers can choose a plan that meets their needs. The company has received negative online reviews, despite a previous A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Plans cover new and pre-owned vehicles. Plans must be purchased through a dealership. Many service contracts don’t have deductibles. If a vehicle is sold, the service contract can be transferred to the new owner.

About Safe-Guard Auto Warranty Products

Safe-Guard Products International was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta. The company has over 25 years of experience in the finance and insurance industries, and it administers over 5 million contracts per year.

Safe-Guard Vehicle Warranties

Safe-Guard offers several extended warranty plans that allow customers to purchase only the vehicle coverage they want. This may hold appeal if you’re concerned about specific vehicle problems or breakdowns but don’t want to pay a lot of money for a plan that includes other coverage.

Safe-Guard sells vehicle service contracts for cars, motorcycles, and powersports, as well as other protection plans for RVs and boats. Extended warranties are available if you have a current auto loan or lease or if your vehicle is paid off.

Vehicle service contracts can pay for parts, labor, roadside assistance, towing, and rental cars in the event of a breakdown. Safe-Guard plans can also reimburse customers for emergency travel. Choosing from several levels of coverage, customers can buy a vehicle service contract plan to be active at the same time a manufacturer’s warranty applies. This might extend coverage on repairs excluded by the factory warranty.

Safe-Guard Products International Reputation

Although Safe-Guard Products International has been accredited by the BBB since 2012 and has previously received an A+ rating, it has drawn some customer complaints. Several consumers noted they experienced poor customer service, including problems getting claims approved and refunds processed. However, this is not uncommon in the auto warranty industry.

Safe-Guard Auto Extended Warranty Plans

There are many Safe-Guard auto plans, each offering various types of coverage to protect you from unexpected repair bills. Some plans are not offered in every state.

Here are the highlights:

Vehicle Service Protection : Multiple levels of coverage are available for vehicles up to 12 years old

: Multiple levels of coverage are available for vehicles up to 12 years old Precision Care : Covers the replacement of wear-and-tear items that are commonly excluded from manufacturer warranties and third-party coverage, such as brake pads and rotors, vehicle batteries, wiper blades, belts, hoses, and fuses

: Covers the replacement of wear-and-tear items that are commonly excluded from manufacturer warranties and third-party coverage, such as brake pads and rotors, vehicle batteries, wiper blades, belts, hoses, and fuses Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) : For inspected and certified used vehicles, Safe-Guard covers mechanical repairs to the engine, transmission, and drivetrain

: For inspected and certified used vehicles, Safe-Guard covers mechanical repairs to the engine, transmission, and drivetrain Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Wrap : Includes Safe-Guard’s Certified Pre-Owned coverage plus other mechanical parts such as brakes and audio/navigation systems

: Includes Safe-Guard’s Certified Pre-Owned coverage plus other mechanical parts such as brakes and audio/navigation systems Prepaid Maintenance : Allows you to pay in advance for routine maintenance and avoid unexpected bills and rising prices

: Allows you to pay in advance for routine maintenance and avoid unexpected bills and rising prices Tire and Wheel Protection : No deductible coverage of repairs or replacement of tires and wheels damaged by road hazards such as nails and potholes

: No deductible coverage of repairs or replacement of tires and wheels damaged by road hazards such as nails and potholes Tire Protection : Purchased with new tires to cover damage caused by road hazards

: Purchased with new tires to cover damage caused by road hazards Dent Protection : Pays for paintless dent repair to permanently remove dings and minor dents without affecting the vehicle’s factory finish

: Pays for paintless dent repair to permanently remove dings and minor dents without affecting the vehicle’s factory finish Windshield Protection : Covers repair or replacement if the front windshield is damaged by rocks or other road debris

: Covers repair or replacement if the front windshield is damaged by rocks or other road debris Appearance Protection : Applies a three-part protective chemical to guard against vehicle interior and exterior damage and the warranty covers everyday problems such as rips or spills

: Applies a three-part protective chemical to guard against vehicle interior and exterior damage and the warranty covers everyday problems such as rips or spills Key Protection: Covers replacement of a lost or damaged car key and remote and 24-hour lockout assistance

How To Purchase a Safe-Guard Auto Warranty

Safe-Guard sells its vehicle service plans through car dealerships. Customers can purchase an extended warranty when they buy or lease a new or pre-owned vehicle.

Plan prices depend on a vehicle’s make, model, and mileage. Some Safe-Guard plans offer no deductible. Vehicle service contracts may expire after a specified number of months or years or when the vehicle reaches a certain number of miles. A dealership representative can provide information on eligibility, pricing, and other details about individual plans.

Manufacturer-Branded Safe-Guard Plans

A large part of Safe-Guard’s business is administering manufacturer-branded plans. For example, Safe-Guard administers all GM-backed extended warranties to include protection plans sold by Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, and Cadillac.

Other manufacturers selling Safe-Guard auto warranties include:

Acura

Audi

BMW

Ford

Genesis

Honda

Hyundai

Jaguar

Lexus

Mercedes

Porsche

Subaru

Toyota

Each manufacturer tailors its warranty to specific vehicles. The brands also might offer more extended warranty options than Safe-Guard plans. Safe-Guard also works with large dealerships like AutoNation and CarMax.

Safe-Guard Auto Claims Process

Some vehicle service plans require customers to receive prior authorization before a mechanic begins repairs. If you purchase an extended warranty and your car needs repairs, don’t let anyone begin working on it until you contact a representative. Otherwise, your claim may be denied.

If you need to file a claim for a covered repair, Safe-Guard representatives are available during business hours or you may fill out a form online.

Safe-Guard Auto Warranty Cancellation

You cannot transfer an existing Safe-Guard vehicle service contract from a car you own to a new car. However, if you sell your old car, your Safe-Guard warranty may be transferred to the new owner. Refer to your contract to confirm if your coverage is transferrable and if any transfer fees apply.

Many contracts can be canceled. In some cases, the customer will have to pay a fee. Safe-Guard will issue a refund to the dealer if you cancel your auto warranty. The refund can be applied to your car loan balance, or you can take the refund.

Safe-Guard Auto Customer Reviews and Ratings

Despite its accreditation and a previous A+ rating from the BBB, Safe-Guard Products International has received a number of negative reviews online from current and past customers. As we mentioned, this is not uncommon in the auto industry especially due to the claims process often being a stressful time for customers.

Here are excerpts from complaints submitted to the BBB:

“I canceled the extended warranty for my car on 8 April 2019. Have yet to receive my refund …”

– Anonymous

“Warranty would not pay for two new tires, only one, even though we were told since we have an AWD car two were needed for the car to safely operate. Poor warranty and even worse customer service …”

– Anonymous

Below are excerpts from some reviews on Yelp:

“Do not buy it (extended warranty) under any circumstances – just take that money and self insure. You’ll probably save a ton! …”

– Andrea R.

“I see tons of negative reviews in regards to this company, however if you do what they explain to you and be proactive, you shouldn’t have a single problem.”

– Lauren D.

We reviewed online comments from people who have purchased extended warranties from Safe-Guard. Most often, we found reported problems related to customer service. Consumers complained about impolite staff who didn’t return phone calls and cited difficulty getting claims paid and refunds issued. Safe-Guard, however, has earned top marks from the BBB because it has resolved previous complaints in a satisfactory manner.

Our Verdict: Safe-Guard Auto Warranties

Safe-Guard sells and administers extended warranties that cover a wide range of repairs and offers some limited plans as well such as tire and wheel protection. The variety of plans makes it easy for customers to choose the coverage that fits their needs and budget.

Other Providers To Consider

Before you purchase a Safe-Guard extended warranty, you should compare coverage options from several companies. Many offer vehicle service contracts with a wide array of coverage levels and price points. Warranty providers vary in terms of how well they process claims or handle complaints from customers.

We took an in-depth look at many of the most popular extended warranty companies in the U.S. to save you some time and effort. Our research helped us narrow the list down to a handful of top contenders.

These warranty providers sell plans directly to consumers, whereas Safe-Guard works with dealerships. The right pick for you will depend on the coverage you’re looking for. Here’s some detail on the providers we recommend:

CarShield: Affordable Monthly Payments

CarShield offers protection plans for new and used cars, specialty vehicles, and high-tech systems. Its service contracts have low or no deductibles and plans include roadside assistance. In our study, we found CarShield to be a popular plan because it pays mechanics directly for covered repairs, sparing customers the hassle of having to pay out of pocket and waiting to be reimbursed.

Online reviews show customers have been happy with CarShield as it has protected over a million vehicles since 2005. CarShield connects consumers with extended warranty companies that administer coverage, which means it saves you legwork for finding vehicle protection.

Read more: CarShield Review

CARCHEX: Best for Used Cars

CARCHEX is accredited by the BBB and has an A+ rating. It offers plans from highly rated and fully insured warranty providers. CARCHEX has also received several customer service awards and endorsements from industry leaders such as Kelley Blue Book, CARFAX, and Edmunds.

One reason why CARCHEX stands out is its commitment to transparency. Many people get frustrated by confusing pricing models and varied vehicle plans that make coverage difficult to understand. CARCHEX tries to make things easy with its No-Haggle, Low-Price, Everyday Guarantee™. The company also says if you call to request information, its customer service representatives won’t pressure you to purchase a plan.

Read more: CARCHEX Review

Olive®: Most Affordable

Olive is an upstart extended warranty company hoping to pull the industry into the modern era. Based on the provider’s 4.5-star average customer score on Google Reviews, its warranty plans appear to be catching on.

The provider’s chief calling card is its simplicity. A digital-first interface simplifies the process of filing a claim, while below-average rates make payments easier to bear. Add to that Olive’s lack of a waiting period before filing a claim and the company appears ready to shake up the extended auto warranty space.

Safe-Guard Auto Warranty: FAQ

Available only through dealerships and trusted by many major car manufacturers, Safe-Guard extended warranties can save you money on vehicle repair costs. Some plans come with roadside assistance and others offer narrow coverage for specific concerns such as interior car damage or tire and wheel problems.

Below are a few frequently asked questions about Safe-Guard auto warranties:

What is a Safe-Guard warranty? Safe-Guard Products International offers extended warranty plans for cars, motorcycles, powersport vehicles, and boats. Safe-Guard is a reputable company with over 25 years of experience in the industry. What is the best car warranty? Having reviewed all major providers, we think CARCHEX is the best car warranty considering its strong industry reputation and wide variety of coverage plans. What does a car warranty not cover? An extended warranty doesn’t cover damage from accidents, misuse, lack of maintenance, or environmental events. Standard plans also won’t cover parts that are expected to wear out like brake pads and air filters. How much should a car warranty cost? Our team compared multiple quotes from many companies and found the average extended warranty costs $126 per month and $3,025 in total. Use this as a guideline when you get quotes.

