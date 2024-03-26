2024 Maserati GranCabrio: Open-Top GranTurismo Offers Twin-Turbo V6, Neck Warmers & Sophisticated Features

2024 Maserati GranCabrio Summary Points

The Maserati GranTurismo’s fabric-roofed sibling, the GranCabrio, is the Trident brand’s newest grand touring convertible.

Despite having a folding soft-top roof, the GranCabrio weighs just 220 lbs. (100 kilos) more than the GranTurismo, thanks to a lightweight Giorgio platform of magnesium, steel, and 65 percent aluminum.

The 2024 Maserati GranCabrio has a detuned version of the twin-turbocharged Netunno V6 engine that debuted in the MC20 supercar.

2024 Maserati GranCabrio: What’s New?

The GranCabrio is the chop-top variant of the GranTurismo sports touring car. But unlike the latter, the GranCabrio will launch with a gas-only powertrain, with no announcement of an all-electric Folgore variant in the pipelines.

Highlighting the Maserati GranCabrio’s timeless body style is a power-folding canvass roof that can be opened or closed at speeds up to 31 mph. Maserati claims the top opens in 14 seconds and closes in 16 seconds using gesture control or swiping and holding the touch button on the center display. The trunk has a foldable divider to increase the boot space when the roof is up.

The GranCabrio’s power-folding canvass roof is available in black, blue marlin, titan gray, greige, and garnet. Meanwhile, the shapely body is available in green metallic, Grigio Incognito, Grigio Maratea Mattem Blu Modena, Bianco Astro, and Nero Assoluto.

Maserati’s Fuoriserie customization program offers 26 additional paint colors and a collection of bespoke materials.

In certain operating conditions, the GranCabrio’s V6 can deactivate its right cylinder bank, with its entire valvetrain kept disabled with a system of collapsible tappets. Photo: Maserati S.p.A.

2024 Maserati GranCabrio Powertrain

Laying neatly underneath the Maserati GranCabrio’s long and slender bonnet is the same engine you’ll find in the MC20 supercar. It’s a detuned variant of the MC20’s 3.0-liter Nettuno twin-turbocharged V6 but with wet sump lubrication and cylinder deactivation.

Capable of churning out 542 horsepower and 480 lb-ft. of torque, the twin-turbo V6 features a dual injection system and passive pre-chamber combustion derived from F1 racing engines to produce more power and torque while optimizing fuel economy. All Maserati GranCabrios have a standard all-wheel drivetrain and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Drivers can choose from Comfort, GT, Sport, and Corsa modes. Launch control is available in Sport and Corsa, while Corsa offers more optimizations like adjusting the traction control, torque vectoring, and “settings for extreme drift,” Maserati said.

How Fast Is The Maserati GranCabrio?

The 2024 Maserati GranCabrio is just as vigorous as the GranTurismo off the line, sprinting from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. The top speed is 196 mph.

VCDM Electronic Architecture

The Maserati GranCabrio benefits from the same Atlantis High electronic architecture and Vehicle Domain Control Module (VCDM) that debuted in the GranTurismo. VCDM is the car’s electronic brain or “orchestral conductor” that features in-house developed predictive software to facilitate all vehicle settings.

The system communicates via canFD messages sent at speeds of up to two milliseconds. Maserati’s Atlantis High electrical architecture can support over-the-air (OTA) updates and has cybersecurity protections.

The GranCabrio’s twin-turbo V6 features a passive pre-chamber system that ignites the fuel in a separate chamber. As the flames spread, combustion is transferred from the pre-chamber to the traditional combustion chamber. Maserati’s first use of the passive pre-chamber system was in the MC20. Photo: Maserati S.p.A.

Innovative Features

The 2024 Maserati GranCabrio will feature neck warmers in the front seats with up to three levels of heating (i.e., fan speeds). It’s a feature that enables GranCabrio drivers to enjoy open-top motoring in cooler weather.

The car has an optional wind stopper that neatly fits behind the front seats to prevent excessive wind turbulence in the cabin. Although this feature typically makes the rear seats non-existent, Maserati claims the wind stopper helps facilitate better aerodynamics while driving with the top down.

Meanwhile, the luscious cabin showcases soft-top materials, sporty seats with built-in headrests, a multifunction steering wheel with brushed aluminum paddle shifters, a reconfigurable heads-up display, and a digital clock.

Intelligent Assistant & Maserati Connect

At the heart of the GranCabrio’s digital cockpit is the Android Auto-based Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA). The system has a new voice recognition system, updated software, and optimized microphone technology with natural voice functionality. It enables users to adjust vehicle functions like climate control and audio settings using voice commands.

The screen-heavy interior is reminiscent of the Grecale, featuring a 12.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with an additional 8.8-inch display for climate control. Despite the Google-based architecture, the infotainment has wireless Apple CarPlay and dual Bluetooth connectivity.

Meanwhile, the GranCabrio has an expanded version of Maserati Connect services. It now has Maserati Guard, Alexa in-vehicle and home-to-vehicle services, and satellite navigation, all configurable using the Maserati Connect app. Most Maserati Connect services are free for up to 10 years.

2024 Maserati GranCabrio interior layout. Photo: Maserati S.p.A.

Sonus Faber Audio System

Italian audio expert Sonus Faber has lent their expertise to enrich the Maserati GranCabrio’s exquisite cabin with professional-grade sound. The standard stereo has 13 speakers and an 815-watt amplifier to produce 2D surround sound, while the optional High Premium audio system has 16 speakers and a 1,060-watt amplifier to replicate 2D or 3D surround sound.

Driving Aids

The 2024 Maserati GranCabrio has an impressive lineup of advanced driver assistance technologies. It includes rear emergency braking, a surround-view camera, dynamic road view, and Maserati active driving assist that utilizes lane assist and emergency lane keeping to help mitigate collisions.

2024 Maserati GranCabrio Starting MSRP

The 2024 Maserati GranCabrio will start upwards of $204,000, a modest jump from the GranTurismo’s sub-$192,000 MSRP. Most new Maserati vehicles come with four years or 50,000 miles of factory warranty protection, although options are available to extend that coverage.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Maserati S.p.A.