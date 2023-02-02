2023 Maserati Grecale: Upsetting The Competition With Killer Looks & Lots of Extra Power

We first got acquainted with the Maserati Grecale in March 2022 as the trident brand’s weapon of choice in the hotly-contested compact luxury SUV niche. Maserati’s newest baby SUV has sporty driving in mind, with a slew of potent turbocharged hybrid (and electric) power to further emphasize the point. Eyeing the top spots dominated by the BMW X3, Genesis GV70, and Porsche Macan, the Grecale has its work cut out, but it’s entering the battle well-prepared.

“Grecale launches a new segment for the iconic Maserati brand and further legitimizes Maserati as a purveyor of luxury performance SUVs,” said Bill Peffer, CEO of Maserati Americas. “Like our flagship Levante SUV, Grecale will strategically broaden our presence in North America.”

2023 Maserati Grecale: What’s New?

The Grecale is a sport-luxury small crossover derived from the bones of an Alfa Romeo Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV. Maserati said Grecale has more of everything than its rivals: space, grace, power, and top speed. Those are bold claims, but Maserati is on a resurgence with its MC20 halo supercar, a turbo V6-powered pocket-rocket that will also arrive in 2024 as an all-electric Folgore variant. What’s interesting is the MC20 and Grecale share two things: that magnificent Nettuno V6 engine and a Folgore model.

2023 Maserati Grecale. Photo: Maserati S.p.A

Turbo, Hybrid & Electric Power

The MC20 has a new and bespoke 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 that Maserati christened “Netunno,” pumping out 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft. of torque (20.76 horsepower per liter). The range-topping Grecale Trofeo has a dialed-down Netunno V6 with different turbochargers, cylinder deactivation, and a wet-sump lubrication system. With 530 horsepower and 457 lb-ft. of torque, the Grecale Trofeo lives up to its name.

However, the base Grecale GT and mid-level Modena trims are hard to ignore. The former has a 2.0-liter twin-turbo four-banger and a 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain that delivers 296 horsepower and 332 lb-ft. of torque, while the latter has a more potent turbo-hybrid that produces 330 horsepower. All engines have an eight-speed automatic, an all-wheel drivetrain, and a limited-slip differential (optional for Grecale GT).

Arriving by the fall of 2023 is Grecale Folgore, an all-electric variant with a 400-volt architecture and a 105 kWh battery. The powertrain and performance specs remain forthcoming, but you can expect up to 590 lb-ft. of torque.

How Fast Is The Maserati Grecale?

It’s quick enough to outrun its peers, that’s for sure. Maserati claims Grecale GT pushes from zero to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds, while Grecale Modena finishes the deed in five seconds flat. Both figures are faster than similarly-equipped Macans and Stelvios. Taking it up a notch is Grecale Trofeo, sprinting to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds with a 177 mph top speed. The Porsche Macan GTS better watch out!

Tech-Filled Interior

The new Grecale comes loaded to the brim with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, dual 12.3-inch and 8.8-inch center touchscreens, a heads-up display, and a 14-speaker Sonos Faber audio system. Other standard goodies include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, Sirius XM, a wearable key, and the Maserati Intelligent Assistant.

In addition, Maserati is launching an exclusive Grecale PrimaSerie first-edition model limited to 350 units. It includes more tech, a bespoke interior, and custom exterior trim.

2023 Maserati Grecale interior layout. Photo: Maserati S.p.A

2023 Maserati Grecale: Pricing & Availability

The 2023 Maserati Grecale is available to order now. The base prices are $64,995 for the Grecale GT and $78,895 for the Grecale Modena – inclusive of the $1,495 destination charge – making it the costliest among its contemporaries.

We’re still awaiting the MSRP figures for the range-topping Grecale Trofeo, which we reckon could start at under $100,000. Our free and easy search tools* will help you get the best deal on a Maserati Grecale if you are in the market.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Photo: Maserati S.p.A

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.