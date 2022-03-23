2023 Maserati Grecale Overview: Powertrain Options, Cool Interior Features & More

Maserati got us giggling with the MC20, the newest halo car of the trident brand. Not only is the MC20 a gorgeous sight, but it has a firecracker of a V6 engine, and an all-electric variant should enter the fray in mid-2022 if all goes according to plan. The same tactic applies to the newest 2023 Maserati Grecale crossover. You can think of Grecale as Levante’s younger and smaller sibling, and it’s arriving at Maserati dealerships this fall boasting a bevy of powertrain options.

Maserati Grecale: Gasoline or Hybrid Power

The 2023 Maserati Grecale will initially have gasoline and hybrid powertrains in three main trim variants. The base Grecale GT will have a turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine with a mild-hybrid system churning out 296 horsepower and 332 lb-ft. of torque, sufficient grunt to push it from zero to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds.

Grecale Modena gets a more potent 330 horsepower version of the four-banger hybrid from the base GT, pushing it from zero to 60 mph in five seconds flat, said Maserati. However, Grecale Trofeo ups the ante with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 pumping out 523 horsepower and 457 lb-ft. of torque. The blown V6 is essentially a detuned version of the MC20’s high-revving Netunno powerplant, now pumping out 98 horsepower less for the Grecale.

Despite having 98 fewer horses, Grecale Trofeo scampers from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, not bad for a midsize (albeit overgrown) crossover. In addition, Maserati claims a top speed of 177 mph. All Grecales come standard with an all-wheel drivetrain and an eight-speed automatic, while all variants get ventilated Brembo brakes. Other goodies like an air suspension, adaptive dampers, and a limited-slip differential are standard on the Trofeo and optional across the lineup.

2023 Maserati Grecale. Photo: Maserati S.p.A.

Maserati Grecale Folgore: Lightning Strikes

Last to arrive is Grecale Folgore, Maserati’s first all-electric SUV. The details are sketchy, but Maserati did reveal its first EV could have a 400V electric architecture, a 105 kW battery pack, and up to 590 lb-ft. of torque from a still-undetermined number of electric motors. We reckon Grecale Folgore (or Lightning) will have two electric motors to remain consistent with the vehicle’s AWD policy. It’ll also come with a unique front grille, model-specific matte paint options, and a peppering of snazzy copper accents.

Buttonless Yet Spacious Interior

The 2023 Maserati Grecale is debuting an all-new buttonless interior. We’re not sure if we like this idea, but at least Grecale’s infotainment is top-notch. An Android-based system with dual touchscreens is at the heart of the buttonless interior. The upper 12.3-inch screen is for infotainment, while the lower 8.8-inch screen is for vehicle settings and climate control. There’s a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and the Maserati clock (on top of the dash) is now digital. Also debuting are Maserati Intelligent Assistant, Maserati Connect, and a premium Sonus Faber 3D audio system with 14 to 21 speakers.

The Grecale looks pretty tame and civilized from the inside out, but it offers more room than its contemporaries like the Porsche Macan and Mercedes-Benz GLC. The Grecale is riding on similar underpinnings as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio (which we figure is more stylish-looking than Grecale). Still, the Maserati is a bigger vehicle overall with a longer 114-inch wheelbase. Measuring 191 inches long, 66 inches high, and 77 inches wide, Grecale is also lower and slightly wider than the rest of the gang.

All Grecale trim variants receive genuine cowhide upholstery, Maserati’s Vehicle Dynamic Control Module with up to five driving modes, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and electric door handles. Furthermore, the base GT has 19-inch wheels, while the Modena and Trofeo get 20-inch and 21-inch rollers and a wider rear track.

2023 Maserati Grecale interior layout. Photo: Maserati S.p.A.

2023 Maserati Grecale: Pricing & Availability

The 2023 Maserati Grecale will arrive at U.S. dealerships this fall, while the all-electric Grecale Folgore will debut by early or mid-2023. The Grecale starts at $64,995 (including the $1,495 destination fee), while pricing for the Modena and Trofeo remain forthcoming.

Maserati is offering a Grecale Modena Limited Edition model, strictly for online buyers. It has more comfort and safety features like an adaptive air suspension, heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and more for $78,895. It’s now available for preorder and requires a $500 deposit.

