Maserati Extended Warranty: Reviews and Cost (2024)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products in this article.

A Maserati extended warranty can protect you from sky-high repair costs. But at an average of $2,450 per year, there is a lot to consider before buying.

Featured Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks. Best Overall Warranty Provider 4.6 Coverage:: 6 plan options, from routine maintenance to full coverage

Cost:: Several discounts available

Reputation:: Smooth claims experience as a direct provider (866) 990-3410 Check Price Affordable Monthly Payment 4.5 Coverage:: 6 plan options, some that last up to 300,000 miles

Cost:: Flexible month-to-month contracts

Reputation:: Most popular warranty provider (877) 265-5123 Check Price Best Warranty Provider for Used Cars 4.4 Coverage:: 6 plan options, the highest similar to a manufacturer’s warranty

Cost:: No down payment required

Reputation:: Strong BBB (Better Business Bureau) rating (866) 950-7122 Check Price

A Maserati extended warranty can help protect you and your wallet from the brand’s notoriously expensive mechanical repairs. The company offers two plans – each for a different period in the vehicle’s life cycle. While these plans are expensive compared to those from many other manufacturers, they also cover expensive repair costs.

Our experts took an in-depth look at the coverage, benefits, and costs of a Maserati extended warranty and shared their findings below. You’ll also find information about alternative warranty plan options and how they compare to the automaker’s coverage plans.

Crash Course:

The average cost of a Maserati extended warranty from the manufacturer is around $2,450 per year, but costs vary depending on model, warranty plan, and other factors.

Maserati offers two levels of coverage: the Maserati Extended Warranty and the Maserati Extra 10 Warranty.

Warranty. An extended warranty for a Maserati can be a good way to shield yourself from expensive repair bills, but there are a few providers to consider in addition to the manufacturer.

Maserati Extended Warranty: Overview

Most new Maserati vehicles come with four years or 50,000 miles of factory warranty protection – whichever comes first. Once that contractual warranty period expires, you’ll have to pay for repairs out of pocket unless you prolong coverage with an extended car warranty.

Maserati offers two in-house extended service plan options: the Extended Warranty, which is equivalent to bumper-to-bumper coverage, and the Extra10 Warranty, which is equivalent to a powertrain warranty. With both options, all repair work is performed at Maserati Service Centers by certified Maserati technicians using original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Maserati parts.

Maserati Extended Warranty Review

Maserati earned an overall score of 4.0 out of 5.0 in our manufacturer extended warranty study. The Italian automaker’s warranty plans offer excellent coverage, which tends to come in handy due to the frequency and expense of repairs.

While the expense of the extended service plans and the low number of service centers around the U.S. are drawbacks to consider, Maserati owners are more likely to use the coverage they pay for than owners of other brands of vehicles.

Overall Score 4.0 Coverage 4.6 Cost 3.7 Accessibility/Usability 4.5 Benefits 3.2

Maserati Extended Warranty Coverage

Maserati can extend its factory warranty coverage with one of two plans, depending on the age of the vehicle. The company’s branded offerings come with few included add-on benefits, but also few requirements and exclusions.

Maserati Extended Warranty Plans

While Maserati offers two extended warranty plans, they are not options in the sense that owners can choose between them. Each plan corresponds with a specific part of a vehicle’s life cycle and can only be purchased during that window. The table below provides an overview of those plans, and you can find a more detailed breakdown of each plan in the sections that follow.

Maserati Extended Warranty Plan Type of Coverage Coverage Period* Mileage Limit Maserati Extended Warranty Bumper-to-bumper Years four and five Unlimited miles Maserati Extra10 Warranty Powertrain Up to year 10 Unlimited miles *By age of vehicle.

Maserati Extended Warranty

The Maserati Extended Warranty is available for the fourth and fifth year of the vehicle’s life and begins once the 36-month new vehicle limited warranty expires.

This plan picks up where the new car warranty leaves off – with bumper-to-bumper coverage that protects most of the vehicle’s components. Unlike most manufacturer extended warranties, the Maserati Extended Warranty has no mileage limit.

Maserati Extra10 Warranty

After the end of a Maserati’s fifth year in service, the vehicle is no longer eligible for the Maserati Extended Warranty. Instead, owners can opt for the Maserati Extra10 Warranty – essentially a powertrain plan that protects essential parts such as the drivetrain, engine, transmission, and more.

As the name would suggest, Maserati owners can purchase Extra10 coverage up to their vehicle’s 10th year. Like the Maserati Extended Warranty, Extra10 has no mileage limit.

Maserati Extended Warranty Benefits

Some automakers include extra benefits with their extended warranty plans such as roadside assistance, trip interruption, or rental car protection. Maserati only offers one: Maserati Mobility services.

This service provides free transportation to and from dealership service appointments. However, on its website and brochures, Maserati notes that the service is not available everywhere. Depending on where you live and where your vehicle is serviced, you may not have access to this perk.

Maserati Additional Coverage Options

In addition to the Extended Warranty and Extra10 coverage plans, Maserati offers two other types of coverage: roadside assistance and pre-paid maintenance. These coverage options are purchased separately from warranty plans.

Roadside Assistance

Maserati Roadside Assistance offers 24/7 service through its Assistance Centers around the country. The services included in this package vary by location, but may include:

On-site repairs for tire damage or battery issues

Towing to the nearest Maserati Service Center

Temporary replacement vehicle

Travel assistance toward the next destination or home

Your local Maserati dealership can provide location-specific details.

Pre-Paid Maintenance

Maserati also offers two pre-paid maintenance packages that can cover the cost of scheduled maintenance services:

Standard Pre-Paid Maintenance: Owners of most Maserati models can purchase the standard pre-paid maintenance package. This covers between two and four service intervals, depending on the vehicle and its age.

Owners of most Maserati models can purchase the standard pre-paid maintenance package. This covers between two and four service intervals, depending on the vehicle and its age. MC20 Premium Service: Maserati offers a higher tier maintenance package that is only available to MC20 owners. This package includes three to seven service intervals, depending on the age of the vehicle.

You can purchase Maserati maintenance packages for 12-, 24-, or 36-month terms. These plans transfer to a new owner if you decide to sell your Maserati before the end of a term.

Maserati Extended Warranty Coverage Requirements

Maserati has relatively few requirements for extended warranty eligibility compared to many automakers. Both the Extended Warranty and Extra10 plans must be purchased before the previous warranty expires.

Eligible Vehicles

The following models are eligible for the Maserati extended warranty program:

Maserati Ghibli

Maserati Quattroporte

Maserati Levante

Maserati GranCabrio

Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati Grecale (BEV versions excluded)

Maserati MC20 (may require special coverage)

Other Extended Warranty Eligibility Requirements

Maserati also lists the following requirements for extended warranty coverage:

Vehicles must not be stolen.

Vehicles must be tamper-free.

Vehicles must not have participated in any form of racing.

Vehicles must not have been involved in a major accident.

All maintenance services must be performed according to schedule at an authorized Maserati Service Center.

Maserati Extended Warranty Exclusions

While both Maserati extended warranty plans cover a lot, there are some things that neither plan will cover. These include:

Routine maintenance services

Failures not due to materials or workmanship

Damage from changes to the exterior or interior of the vehicle

Mechanical issues resulting from racing or other improper usage

Wear-and-tear items such as windshield wipers, brake pads, brake rotors, and more

Maserati Extended Warranty Cost

In our research, we found through self-reported data that the average cost of a Maserati extended warranty is around $2,450 per year. However, the cost of a plan varies based on a few key factors. These include:

Model: Typically, the more expensive the Maserati model, the more expensive the extended warranty coverage.

Typically, the more expensive the Maserati model, the more expensive the extended warranty coverage. Plan: Prices also vary between Maserati’s Extended Warranty and Extra 10 plans. Since it’s more comprehensive coverage, the Extended Warranty plan often costs more.

Prices also vary between Maserati’s Extended Warranty and Extra plans. Since it’s more comprehensive coverage, the Extended Warranty plan often costs more. Dealership: Maserati dealers sell warranty packages at a profit, so some dealerships may charge less (or more) for an extended warranty plan than others.

Is a Maserati Extended Warranty Worth It?

While they are expensive, the Maserati extended warranty plans may offer good value. Maseratis are regarded as unreliable and may need frequent expensive repairs. With a Maserati extended warranty plan, you’re likely to use the coverage you pay for.

Beyond the financial value, an extended warranty can also offer peace of mind, preventing you from receiving a massive repair bill without warning. Even minor repairs for a Maserati can cost thousands of dollars. If you cannot comfortably afford that cost all at once, spreading the cost of an extended warranty over monthly payments or paying for it up front may be helpful.

Independent Maserati Extended Warranty Providers

An official Maserati extended warranty may be the right choice for some, but there are other options for continuing your factory coverage, like buying a plan through a third-party extended warranty provider. These are companies that specialize in selling and administering vehicle protection plans.

Independent warranty contracts are not as widely available for Maserati vehicles as they are for more common brands of cars due to the frequency and expense of Maserati repairs. However, there are still several independent providers that will write a warranty agreement for some Maseratis.

Advantages of Third-Party Maserati Extended Warranties

With a third-party extended warranty, you don’t get the guarantee of Maserati-certified technicians and components that you do with the automaker’s branded plans. However, independent extended warranty plans have a few distinct advantages of their own, including:

Purchase Flexibility While you have to buy a Maserati Extended Warranty or Maserati Extra10 Warranty from a dealership by a specific time, independent providers are much more flexible. Most have much larger windows for when you can purchase coverage.



You can also buy a third-party warranty online or over the phone, whereas you can only purchase branded plans through Maserati dealerships. Plan Options Third-party providers tend to offer several levels of coverage to choose from compared to the more limited options Maserati offers, which allows you to find the right fit for your coverage needs and budget. Repair Network Maserati only has 116 licensed dealerships in the U.S., leaving you with limited repair location options. Third-party warranty companies, on the other hand, allow you to have your vehicle repaired at any of the thousands of service centers certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®).



With a third-party warranty, you can work with your preferred mechanic shop and avoid potentially long waits at the Maserati dealership. Cost Depending on the provider, you may be able to find similar coverage at a lower price from an independent warranty company.

Featured Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks. Best Overall Warranty Provider 4.6 Coverage:: 6 plan options, from routine maintenance to full coverage

Cost:: Several discounts available

Reputation:: Smooth claims experience as a direct provider (866) 990-3410 Check Price Affordable Monthly Payment 4.5 Coverage:: 6 plan options, some that last up to 300,000 miles

Cost:: Flexible month-to-month contracts

Reputation:: Most popular warranty provider (877) 265-5123 Check Price Best Warranty Provider for Used Cars 4.4 Coverage:: 6 plan options, the highest similar to a manufacturer’s warranty

Cost:: No down payment required

Reputation:: Strong BBB (Better Business Bureau) rating (866) 950-7122 Check Price

Extended Warranty for Maserati: Conclusion

Despite the high price tag, a Maserati extended warranty may be a good investment. Maseratis often need more repairs than many other vehicle brands and when they do, those repairs tend to be rather expensive. With no mileage limit, both the Maserati Extended Warranty and the Maserati Extra10 Warranty may be especially worth considering for people who put a lot of miles on their cars.

While the company’s official extended warranty plans are worth considering, other options may be a better fit. Independent extended warranty companies may offer more plan options, purchasing flexibility, and potential service locations – all at a lower cost, usually. Most aftermarket warranty companies offer free quotes online or over the phone, so you can easily compare cost and coverage options between Maserati and other companies.

Maserati Extended Warranty Alternative

Not every third-party extended warranty provider will cover a Maserati. However, some do – and those options are worth exploring to make sure you’re getting the best plan for your vehicle at the best price. We recommend starting your search with the highest-scoring provider from our 2023 extended warranty study.

Endurance: Best Overall

Owners of Maserati Ghibli and Levante models can find extended warranty coverage through Endurance’s Highline category. Highline plans are designed to cover rare, exotic, and high-performance vehicles. Endurance ranked at the top of the list in our 2023 extended warranty provider review and earned the award for Best Overall. The company is one of few direct providers in the warranty industry, making for a simple and accountable claims process.

Keep reading: Endurance warranty review

Best Overall Warranty Provider Our Rating: 4.6 out of 5.0 Check Price On Our Partner’s Website (866) 990-3410 Or Call Our Partner Directly

Maserati Extended Warranty: FAQ

Here are some frequently asked questions about Maserati warranties:

Does Maserati have an extended warranty?

Maserati has two extended warranty plans – the Maserati Extended Warranty and the Maserati Extra10 Warranty. The Extended Warranty plan covers vehicles in their fourth and fifth year. The Extra10 Warranty covers Maseratis up to their 10th year on the road. What voids a Maserati warranty? You can void a Maserati warranty by:

• Using your car in improper ways such as racing, tampering with the odometer or other components

• Not adhering to service schedules

• Not having services performed at certified Maserati Service Centers What is the mileage limit for a warranty on a Maserati? The mileage limit on a Maserati new vehicle limited warranty for most models is 50,000 miles or four calendar years, whichever comes first. Maserati extended warranties have an unlimited mileage limit.

Our Methodology

Our expert review team takes satisfaction in providing accurate and unbiased information. We identified the following rating categories based on consumer survey data and conducted extensive research to formulate rankings of the best extended auto warranty providers.

Industry Standing: Our team considers Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, availability, and years in business when giving this score.

Our team considers Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, availability, and years in business when giving this score. Coverage: Because each consumer has unique needs, it’s essential that a car warranty company offers an array of coverage options. We take into account the number of plans offered by each provider, term limits, exclusions, and additional benefits.

Because each consumer has unique needs, it’s essential that a car warranty company offers an array of coverage options. We take into account the number of plans offered by each provider, term limits, exclusions, and additional benefits. Affordability: A variety of factors influence cost, so it can be difficult to compare quotes between providers. Our team performs ongoing secret shopper analyses for different vehicles, mileages, warranty plans, and locations to give this rating.

A variety of factors influence cost, so it can be difficult to compare quotes between providers. Our team performs ongoing secret shopper analyses for different vehicles, mileages, warranty plans, and locations to give this rating. Transparency: We consider the transparency of each company’s contracts and the availability of a money-back guarantee when determining this score.

We consider the transparency of each company’s contracts and the availability of a money-back guarantee when determining this score. Customer Service: Reputable extended car warranty companies operate with a certain degree of care for consumers. We take into account customer reviews, BBB complaints, and the responsiveness of the customer service team.

*Data accurate at time of publication.