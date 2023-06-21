Maserati GranTurismo PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary Launch Edition (Beautiful Photo Gallery)

The 2024 Maserati GranTurismo PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary Launch Edition celebrates the original GranTurismo, the A6 1500 GT Pininfarina (also included in the gallery below). Described by Maserati as the Trident Brand’s first road-going car when it debuted at the 1947 Geneva Motor Show, the A6 1500 was renowned for its overhead-cam engine (1,488 cc) and lightweight chassis. Only 61 models were produced, but the car changed the course of Maserati’s history.

Rare Beauty

The Maserati PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary Launch Edition will see the same limited production numbers as the A6 1500 that inspired it, with only 50 examples allocated for North America. Those lucky 50 buyers will enjoy an exotic yet elegant interior, Corse Red treatments that pay homage to Maserati’s racing history, and a powerful Nettuno Twin Turbo V6 sourced from Maserati’s new halo, the MC20 supercar.

“The all-new GranTurismo is a revolutionized version of our brand icon and perfectly encapsulates the core pillars of performance, comfort, and timeless design,” said Bill Peffer, CEO of Maserati Americas. “The PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary Launch Edition pays homage to a storied collection of celebrated Maserati models – together with the Modena, Trofeo, and Folgore trims, GranTurismo will open new doors for Maserati in North America.”

Maserati GranTurismo PrimaSerie Gallery

If you are not among the lucky 50 to own and drive this beauty, we can at least admire together the photo gallery below of the Maserati GranTurismo PrimaSerie. There is always next time. Maybe we can get our hands on the next exotic car like this!

A6 1500 Gallery

Photos & Source: Maserati S.p.A.