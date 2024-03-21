2025 Infiniti QX80: Reimagined Flagship SUV Arrives With New Tech, Potent Turbo V6 & Klipsch Audio

2025 Infiniti QX80 Summary Points

The third-generation Infiniti QX80 debuted at the 2024 New York Auto Show, inspired by the QX Monograph concept vehicle revealed in 2023.

“The all-new QX80 is the first production model to be born under our evolved design language, Artistry in Motion,” said Alfonso Albaisa, Senior Vice President of Infiniti Global Design.

Key features include a quieter cabin with more cargo space, premium Klipsch audio systems, a standard hands-free power liftgate, and a My Parking Locations function with guidance and memory.

2025 Infiniti QX80: What’s New?

The 2025 Infiniti QX80 is all-new from the ground up. It boasts a clean body style with anti-wedge proportions that exemplify the brand’s Artistry in Motion design language. It retains its body-on-frame architecture and seven or eight-seat cabin but has more room for people and cargo versus the 2024 model.

In what seems to be an ongoing trend, the QX80 has a reimagined face with a bamboo forest-inspired double-arch front grille, an illuminated 3D Infiniti badge, LED driving lights on both sides of the upper grille, and combination headlights set lower in the façade.

Meanwhile, the clean-shaven style includes flush door handles and a full-width LED light bar at the rear with a smoked appearance and lighting elements arranged to mimic “reflections of light upon a body of water,” Infiniti said. Other unique lighting features include the Infiniti Light Path, which projects wing-like geometric shapes to the ground upon approaching the big SUV with a keyfob.

The new QX80 is available in seven paint colors, including a bespoke Dynamic Metal hue that took six years to create and features metallic flakes laid flat to project a “liquid metal feel.” Dynamic Metal is a paint that appears to change depending on the viewing angle.

2025 Infiniti QX80. Photo: Infiniti Motor Company.

2025 Infiniti QX80 Powertrain

The 2025 QX80 debuts a potent turbocharged V6 that produces more power and torque than the outgoing V8. It has a VR35DDTT 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 with 450 horsepower and 516 lb-ft. of torque. That’s 50 more horses and 103 more lb-ft. of torque than the V8 found in prior QX80 model years.

The blown V6 features electronic variable valve timing on the intake side to ensure instant throttle response. “The advanced new 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 delivers the highest torque output in our corporation’s history,” said Ivan Espinosa, Infiniti Senior Vice President & Chief Planning Officer. “This gives the driver the feeling that they always have power in reserve, supports effortless towing, and contributes to the all-new QX80’s powerful and rewarding drive.”

The engine connects to a new nine-speed automatic with broader gear ratios. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but Infiniti’s All-Mode 4WD is optional. The QX80 Sensory and Autograph have standard 4WD.

Towing Capacity & Fuel Economy

Owing to its 57 percent stiffer body-on-frame architecture and more muscular V6, the 2025 Infiniti QX80 could still tow up to 8,500 lbs. when properly equipped (same as the 2024 model). For reference, that is slightly higher than the max tow ratings of a 2024 Cadillac Escalade (8,200 lbs.) or Lexus LX 600 (8,000 lbs.).

EPA fuel economy ratings are forthcoming for the 2025 QX80, although a 2024 model with All-Mode 4WD achieves 13 in the city, 19 on the highway, and 15 combined.

Chassis & Suspension

The 2025 Infiniti QX80 is available with an electronic air suspension. The system could lower the ride height by up to 2.8 inches for better aero at speed and easier ingress and egress when parked. Meanwhile, an off-road setting raises the ride height by 2.4 inches when forging less-traveled paths.

Moreover, the optional Dynamic Digital Suspension complements the air ride dampers by constantly measuring vehicle motions while driving. The system works with the vehicle drive mode settings (Standard, Eco, Sport, Snow, Tow, and Personal) to reduce body roll and deliver a smooth, unperturbed ride quality.

New for the 2025 Infiniti QX80 is a 300 percent stiffer electric power steering rack and more sound deadening applied to critical areas of the cabin, making it four decibels quieter during city driving than the 2024 QX80.

Practical Yet Luxurious Interior

The 2025 Infiniti QX80 has a seven or eight-seat cabin swathed in soft-touch materials and premium wood, metal, and suede. Flanking the dashboard is a 14.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 14.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with Google built-in, enabling seamless access to Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Play.

In addition, Infiniti was kind enough to include a dedicated separate nine-inch touchscreen below the infotainment display. For the first time, the QX80 is available with a heads-up display and 64-color ambient lighting, while eight USB-C ports are standard.

The new QX80 has 30 percent more cargo room behind the third row and nearly 20 percent more behind the second row than a comparable 2024 model. Meanwhile, the more extensive body has unlocked a flatter load floor and increased foot, knee, and legroom in the second and third rows.

The 2025 QX80 Pure and Luxe feature a 14-speaker Klipsch audio system with 600 watts of power and a 12-channel amplifier. Sensory and Autograph models have a Klipsch Reference Premiere Audio System with 24 speakers and 1,200 watts of power. Photo: Infiniti Motor Company.

2025 Infiniti QX80 Trim Levels

The 2025 Infiniti QX80 is available in Pure, Luxe, Sensory, and Autograph trim grades. Below is a brief description of each and the corresponding MSRPs. The figures include the $1,995 destination charge.

QX80 Pure

The QX80 Pure starts at $84,445 (RWD) and $87,545 (4WD). The standard features include 20-inch wheels, a Klipsch 14-speaker stereo, a 3D Around View monitor, and eight USB ports.

QX80 Luxe

The Luxe starts at $91,545 (RWD) and $94,645 (4WD). It has 22-inch wheels, an air suspension and Infiniti’s Dynamic Digital Suspension, a heads-up display, climate-controlled first and second-row seats, and remote-controlled rear seats.

QX80 Sensory

The Sensory is standard with 4WD and starts at $102,640. The features list includes biometric cooling, semi-aniline leather, massaging front seats, Infiniti Light Path, 64-color ambient lighting, a Kilpsch Reference 24-speaker stereo with individual audio, and open-pore wood trim.

QX80 Autograph

The range-topping Autograph is standard with 4WD and starts at $112,590. It has 22-inch layered turbine wheels, a two-tone roof, dark chrome trim, second-row massaging seats, heated third-row seats, semi-aniline leather, and a front console cool box, to name a few.

Photo: Infiniti Motor Company.

2025 Infiniti QX80 Driving Aids

The 2025 Infiniti QX80 has advanced driving aids like predictive forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and trailer blind spot warning.

Also new is an intelligent parking assistant with guidance and memory functions that Infiniti calls My Parking Locations.

Standard is ProPilot Assist 1.1, a system that uses steering assistance and intelligent cruise control to help the driver stay in the lane. Meanwhile, ProPliot Assist 2.1 is standard on the Autograph (optional for Luxe and Sensory) and enables hands-free driving on certain highways.

Furthermore, the QX80 has a collection of camera technologies. It has a Front Wide View system that projects a 170-degree view of the front of the vehicle on the dual 14.3-inch screens, helping the driver navigate tight corners or parking garages. It also has an Invisible Hood View that lets the driver “see-through” the hood to spot obstacles and curbs.

Infiniti QX80 Warranty

The 2025 Infiniti QX80 has a four-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a four-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. The package includes complimentary maintenance for three years or 45,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Photos & Source: Infiniti Motor Company.