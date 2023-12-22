2024 Infiniti QX55: Standard AWD, Helpful Tech Features, Premium Care Plan & Starting MSRP

2024 Infiniti QX55 Summary Points

The 2024 Infiniti QX55 is a QX50 with a sloping roof, a coupe-like crossover that blends sporty styling and a luxurious interior.

All Infiniti QX55 models have a standard all-wheel drivetrain (AWD) and a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder mill equipped with parent company Nissan’s variable compression technology.

The starting MSRP for the 2024 QX55 is just over $51,000.

2024 Infiniti QX55: What’s New?

There are a few changes under the 2024 QX55’s curvy sheet metal. The Infiniti Premium Care plan is now standard across all trim grades, a maintenance program that covers 36 months or 22,500 miles (whichever comes first) of routine servicing.

Also new for 2024 are wireless smartphone charging, a rear door alert, a revised center console, and a new shifter design. 20-inch wheels are standard, while buyers can pick between six exterior colors: Hermosa Blue, Graphite Shadow, Slate Gray, Black Obsidian, Dynamic Sunstone Red, and Radiant White.

2024 Infiniti QX55 in Dynamic Sunstone Red. Photo: Infiniti Motor Company.

Engine & Drivetrain

Every 2024 Infiniti QX55 has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine with 268 horsepower and 280 lb-ft. of torque. The engine connects to an Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) and an all-wheel drivetrain that can send up to 50 percent of the engine’s available torque to the rear wheels.

Selectable drive modes include Standard, Eco, Sport, and Personal.

Fuel Economy

The Infiniti QX55 will reward drivers with an EPA-rated 22 in the city, 28 on the highway, and 25 combined when driven gingerly. But with a downshift rev-matching feature and paddle shifters, it’ll take a lot of self-control to resist the need for speed – especially with the QX55’s sloping roofline.

Towing Capacity

The 2024 Infiniti QX55 can tow up to 3,500 lbs. (when properly equipped), enough to pull a utility trailer, a pop-up camper, or a bass boat. The numbers are on par with the best midsize crossovers like the Mazda CX-50 and Toyota RAV4.

Cargo Space & Interior Amenities

The Infiniti QX55 is as roomy as its QX50 stablemate, which is surprising given the delicately curved roof design.

The second row does have less headroom than the non-coupe QX50, but it offers more storage space (26.9 cubic feet) behind the second row, upsetting the established German elite led by the Mercedes-Benz GLC (21.9 cubic feet) and BMW X4 (18.5 to 23.7 cubic feet, depending on the trim level).

Dropping the rear seats will give owners up to 54.1 cubic feet of cargo space, while a standard power liftgate makes loading groceries easier.

Elsewhere around the cabin, the Infiniti QX55 will pamper occupants with leather seats and dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents. Standard tech features include a Wi-Fi hotspot, four USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto, and SiriusXM radio.

2024 Infiniti QX55 Starting MSRP

The 2024 Infiniti QX55 is available in three grades: Luxe, Essential, and Sensory. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,195 destination fee.

If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

Luxe

The base Infiniti QX55 is well-equipped for $51,195. It has LED headlights, roof rails, 20-inch wheels, a sunroof, a power liftgate, heated mirrors, a dual-screen infotainment system (with wireless Apple CarPlay), and a six-speaker stereo.

Essential

The Essential trim level begins at $56,145. It gets cube-design LED headlights, a surround-view monitor, navigation, a heated steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, and a Bose 16-speaker stereo.

Sensory

The Infiniti QX55 Sensory starts at $59,695. The features list includes tri-zone automatic control with cabin filtration, semi-aniline leather seats, heated rear seats, a heads-up display, open-pore maple wood trim, and interior ambient lighting.

Photo: Infiniti Motor Company.

Safety Ratings & Features

The 2023 Infiniti QX55 earned an overall Good rating from the IIHS. As of late December 2023, NHTSA has yet to release an overall safety rating for the 2024 QX55.

Every QX55 has advanced driver assistance systems like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, front and rear collision warnings, rear cross-traffic warnings, and automatic high beams.

Parent company Nissan’s ProPilot Assist feature is standard for the 2024 Infiniti QX55. As described by Infiniti, the system helps drivers stay centered within the lane and assists with acceleration and braking.

Infiniti QX55 Warranty

Every Infiniti QX55 has a four-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. Infiniti Premium Care is standard for every QX55 and includes factory preventive maintenance for 36 months or 22,500 miles.

Here is a more extensive overview of Infiniti’s Elite Protection Program and whether or not you need the additional coverage.

2024 Infiniti QX55 Conclusion

The 2024 QX55 has a lot going for it regarding style, luxury, and tech gadgets. It’s maybe not as practical as the QX50, but it stands out with its rich appointments, attractive base price, and dynamic styling.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Infiniti Motor Company.