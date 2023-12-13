2024 Infiniti QX50: Turbocharged Engine, Premium Care Plan, Safety Features, Starting MSRP & More

2024 Infiniti QX50 Summary Points

The 2024 Infiniti QX50 is a stylish, luxurious five-seat crossover that rivals industry bigwigs like the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, and Genesis GV70.

Premium Care, which covers routine maintenance for three years, is now standard for every QX50.

The Infiniti QX50 is standard with front-wheel drive but has an optional all-wheel drivetrain.

2024 Infiniti QX50: What’s New?

Not much has changed for the 2024 Infiniti QX50. It slots below the QX60 in the brand’s crossover and SUV lineup and has a sloping roof sibling called the QX55. Infiniti dropped the Essential grade for the 2023 model year and replaced it with the now-popular Sport trim.

New for 2024 is Infiniti Premium Care, which is now standard for every QX50. It’s a factory-scheduled maintenance program that covers 36 months or 22,500 miles of routine services, like tire rotations and oil changes.

Meanwhile, the QX50 Sensory and Autograph trim get a new Black Obsidian paint option. Luxe models have the option for a Bose 12-speaker stereo.

2024 Infiniti QX50. Photo: Infiniti Motor Company.

Engine & Drivetrain

All Infiniti QX50s have parent company Nissan’s variable compression turbocharged (VC-T) four-cylinder engine. The technology enables varying compression ratios to produce more power or save fuel depending on the driver’s demands.

It has 268 horsepower and 280 lb-ft. of torque, which goes to the front or all four wheels using an Xtronic continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) with a sporty downshift rev-matching feature.

Towing Capacity

The 2024 Infiniti QX50 could tow up to 3,000 lbs. when properly equipped, which is just about average among its peers. For reference, similarly sized crossovers like the Toyota RAV4 and Mazda CX-50 could tow up to 3,500 lbs. when properly equipped.

Fuel Economy

The Infiniti QX50 with all-wheel drive achieves an EPA-rated 22 in the city, 28 on the highway, and 25 combined. Meanwhile, the numbers improve slightly with the standard front-wheel drivetrain, returning 23/29 city/highway and 26 combined.

Cargo Space & Tech Features

The Infiniti QX50’s adult-friendly accommodations include sliding second-row seats that enable users to prioritize either legroom or storage space. With the rear seats in the upright position, the QX50 offers 31.4 cubic feet of storage room. It expands up to 65.1 cubic feet with the back chairs folded.

Front and center is what Infiniti refers to as the Intouch infotainment system, which consists of an eight-inch upper screen and a seven-inch lower display. It offers wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto connectivity.

Infiniti QX50 Starting MSRP

The 2024 Infiniti QX50 is available to order in Pure, Luxe, Sport, Sensory, and Autograph grades. Below is a breakdown of each trim and the starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,195 destination charge. Selecting the optional all-wheel drivetrain is a $2,000 extra over the starting MSRP.

Pure

The base Infiniti QX50 Pure starts at $42,045. It has LED headlights, a power liftgate, 19-inch wheels, heated mirrors, adaptive steering, keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, faux leather seats, power front seats, a six-speaker audio system, a dual-touchscreen infotainment system, and wireless smartphone charging.

Luxe

The Luxe starts at $45,345. It adds a hands-free liftgate, genuine cowhide upholstery, heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, and an optional Bose 12-speaker stereo to its equipment list.

Sport

The Sport begins at $50,245. The more athletic QX50 has a dark-themed exterior and interior. The midnight-style package includes LED foglights, 20-inch wheels, black roof rails, bespoke leather seats, ventilated front seats, interior ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel, navigation, and a 12-speaker Bose audio system.

Sensory

The Sensory starts at $54,545. It has bespoke LED headlights with adaptive lighting, custom 20-inch wheels, auto-dimming mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, a Bose audio system with 16 speakers, a heads-up display, and heated rear seats.

Autograph

The top-of-the-line Infiniti QX50 Autograph begins at $59,095. It has a standard all-wheel drivetrain, quilted leather seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, a faux suede headliner, and rear sunshades.

Photo: Infiniti Motor Company.

Safety Ratings & Features

The Infiniti QX50 earned a five-star safety rating from NHTSA and a Good score from the IIHS.

Every QX50 has a laundry list of advanced driving aids like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, forward emergency braking, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, high beam assist, and rear automatic braking.

ProPilot Assist, a hands-free driving assist technology, is standard in the QX50. As described by Infiniti, the system helps drivers stay centered within the lane and assists with acceleration and braking.

Infiniti QX50 Warranty

Every 2024 Infiniti QX50 has a four-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. Also included is Infiniti Premium Care, which covers 36 months or 22,500 miles (whichever comes first) of preventive maintenance.

2024 Infiniti QX50 Conclusion

The 2024 Infiniti QX50 is less dynamically talented under the hood than its pricier German, American, or South Korean peers. Still, it has a roomy cabin, lots of tech and luxury features, and a relatively affordable base price.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Infiniti Motor Company.