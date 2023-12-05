2024 Infiniti QX60: Available AWD, Trim Levels, Premium Care Plan, Starting MSRP & More

The 2024 Infiniti QX60 will enter the new model year essentially unchanged. Infiniti launched the all-new, second-gen QX60 in 2022 to lock horns with the best of the best in the midsize luxury crossover segment, a virtual battlefield dominated by renowned nameplates like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Porsche Cayenne, Audi Q7, Acura MDX, and Genesis GV80.

However, the Infiniti QX60 has a lower starting price than its nearest rivals, which buyers will find appealing considering the QX60’s posh three-row cabin, comfortable ride, and generous features list. Plus, the QX60 could tow up to 6,000 lbs. (when properly equipped) and offers up to 75.4 cubic feet of storage room with the second and third-row seats folded.

2024 Infiniti QX60: What’s New?

The Infiniti QX60 remains part of the second-gen model that debuted in 2022. It shares its D-platform underpinnings with the 2024 Nissan Pathfinder SUV, a similar three-row crossover to which it also shares a 3.5-liter V6 engine.

All 2024 Infiniti QX60s receive the Infiniti Premium Care program, which includes three years or 30,000 miles (whichever comes first) of preventive maintenance.

Powertrain & Fuel Economy

Under the hood of every 2024 Infiniti QX60 is a 3.5-liter direct-injected V6 with 295 horsepower 270 lb-ft. of torque. It sends power to the front wheels using a nine-speed automatic transmission, but an all-wheel drivetrain remains optional across the lineup.

The EPA rates the QX60 with front-wheel drive at 21 in the city, 26 on the highway, and 23 combined. All-wheel drive models are only slightly lower at 20 in the city, 25 on the highway, and 22 in the combined cycle.

2024 Infiniti QX60. Photo: Infiniti Motor Company.

Infiniti QX60 Starting MSRP

The 2024 Infiniti QX60 comes in Pure, Luxe, Sensory, and Autograph variants. Below is a breakdown of each trim and the starting MSRP. The price figures below include the $1,195 destination charge. Add $2,000 to any trim level for Infiniti’s intelligent all-wheel drivetrain.

If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

Pure

The entry-level QX60 Pure starts at $50,845. It has leather seats in the first and second rows, LED headlamps, 18-inch wheels, a heated steering wheel, a moonroof, heated front seats, five USB charging ports, and a power liftgate. Also included is a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with smartphone connectivity and wireless charging.

Luxe

The Infiniti QX60 Luxe starts at $56,895. The Luxe trim adds ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable tiller, 20-inch wheels, rear window manual sunshades, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, navigation, parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

Sensory

The Infiniti QX60 Sensory starts at $60,245. The equipment list includes custom interior trim, massaging front seats, heated second-row seats, interior ambient lighting, a Bose premium audio system, six USB ports, a hands-free liftgate, and a cabin air purifier.

Autograph

The top-of-the-line QX60 Autograph starts at $64,395. It’s available with a bench third-row for a seven-seat capacity or as a six-seater with captain’s chairs in the middle row. The standard features include updated cowhide upholstery, adaptive LED headlights, roof rails, a 10.8-inch heads-up display, and a digital rearview mirror.

2024 Infiniti QX60 interior layout. Photo: Infiniti Motor Company.

Infiniti QX60 Safety Ratings & Features

The 2024 Infiniti QX60 has a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA, while the 2023 model earned a Top Safety Pick+ designation from the IIHS.

Every new Infiniti QX60 comes standard with advanced driving assist technologies like forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, rear automatic braking, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, and high beam assist.

Meanwhile, ProPilot Assist is standard for the QX60 Luxe, Sensory, and Autograph. The system allows semi-autonomous driving on selected highways and adds more safety nets like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and traffic sign recognition, among others.

Infiniti QX60 Warranty

The 2024 Infiniti QX60 leaves the Smyrna assembly plant in Tennessee with a four-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty, and an additional eight-year/80,000-mile federal emission performance and defect warranty. Here is a more extensive overview of Infiniti’s Elite Protection Program and whether or not you need the additional coverage.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Infiniti Motor Company.