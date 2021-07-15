2022 Infiniti QX60 Overview: Trim Levels, New Tech Features, Pricing & More

The 2022 Infiniti QX60 is described by the automaker as something that offers the “best of both worlds.” Essentially, what Infiniti means is that the QX60 is stylish on the outside while having all of the latest and greatest technology inside. If you are considering a new QX60, this quick but detailed overview will give you an idea of what to expect before you head to the dealership.

2022 Infiniti QX60: Quick Facts

The QX60 is a three-row SUV with seating for up to seven people. There are four trim levels to pick from: Pure, Luxe, Sensory, and Autograph. All-wheel drive is available for each for an additional $2,000, a worthwhile investment if you live someplace with hard winters. Infiniti even went so far as to specifically engineer the new QX60 for cold-weather driving.

For Pure, Luxe, and Sensory models, seven exterior colors are available, including Liquid Platinum, Graphite Shadow, and Glacier White, at no additional cost. Mocha Almond, Mineral Black, Warm Titanium, Moonbow Blue, and Grand Blue are available for $695. Deep Bordeaux, listed as a “Super Premium Paint” by Infiniti, will set you back an additional $900. Most interesting is how each exterior color also sounds like a different coffee or espresso drink. We’re willing to bet Deep Bordeaux has a shot of whiskey in it.

Engine & Powertrain

Under the hood is a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 with 295 horsepower and 270 lb-ft. of torque. An aluminum block and cylinder heads, dual-overhead-cam design, and a compression ratio of 11.0 are among the key features of the transverse-mounted engine (Infiniti code VQ35DD). The V6 is paired to a new nine-speed automatic transmission, which Infiniti took great care in designing.

At the time of this writing, EPA fuel economy ratings have not been released for the 2022 Infiniti QX60. To give you some idea on gas mileage, the 2020 QX60 with front-wheel drive is rated at 20/27 city/highway and 22 combined. With all-wheel drive, EPA fuel economy ratings are 19/26 city/highway and 22 combined. Given the new nine-speed automatic, we expect those fuel economy numbers to improve for the QX60 across the board. Infiniti does, however, recommend using premium fuel in the 2022 QX60.

2022 Infiniti QX60. Photo: Infiniti Motor Company.

Interior Features & Cargo Space

Every QX60 is standard with Infiniti’s InTouch Interactive Display, which includes wireless Apple CarPlay and USB-based Android Auto. Leather-appointed first- and second-row seats, eight-way heated and power-adjustable “zero gravity” front seats with power lumbar, a panoramic moonroof, power liftgate, and rear parking sensors are standard as well.

The second-row bench features a 60/40-split fold and one-touch release for easier third-row access, even when child safety seats occupy the second row. Total passenger volume is 140.6 cubic feet, just slightly above the 2022 Acura MDX at 139.1 cubic feet.

When it comes to cargo capacity, the 2022 Infiniti QX60 offers 14.5 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row and 41.6 cubic feet when it’s folded down. If you fold both the second and third rows, cargo capacity expands to 75.4 cubic feet. While the Acura MDX offers more cargo volume behind its third row when it’s upright, the QX60 tops the MDX when either just the third row or both the second and third-row seats are folded down.

2022 Infiniti QX60 Trim Levels

Below is a look at each trim level. The MSRP figures already include the $1,025 charge for destination and handling.

Pure

QX60 Pure models include LED headlamps and taillamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, auto-dimming rearview mirror, six USB ports including charge points in all three rows, and tri-zone automatic climate control with headliner-mounted air vents above the second and third rows. Safety features include automatic rear braking and blind-spot warning.

Starting MSRP: $47,875 (FWD) / $49,875 (AWD)

Luxe

The Luxe is a good middle ground in the QX60 lineup. It comes standard with 20-inch wheels, slimline roof rails, navigation, remote start, and a 12.3-inch Dynamic Meter Display (which just sounds cool). Standard safety features include enhanced ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link, Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, Lane Departure Prevention, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Luxe buyers have the option to add the Performance Audio Package for $900. This replaces the standard nine-speaker stereo with a 17-speaker Bose Premium Series sound system. The available Vision Package ($1,500) adds an Adaptive Front Lighting System, 10.8-inch color head-up display, and Smart Rear View Mirror.

Starting MSRP: $53,925 (FWD) / $55,925 (AWD)

Sensory

The Sensory trim level is all about the senses, as it offers front massaging seats, heated second-row seats, ambient lighting, and a new climate control system with a Plasmacluster air purifier and Grape Polyphenol Filter. A more upscale Saddle Brown interior array is available for the Sensory trim level.

Tech and convenience features include a wireless smartphone charger, motion-activated power liftgate, and an available third-row USB port. Like the Luxe, the Vision Package is also available for the Sensory. However, the Sensory, unlike the Luxe, already includes the Bose premium stereo.

The Tow Package is available for Sensory models with all-wheel drive. This adds a receiver hitch with the necessary wiring and an enhanced transmission oil cooler, increasing the QX60’s max towing capacity to 6,000 lbs. (it’s 3,500 lbs. without the Tow Package). This neat video shows how Infiniti’s engineering team designed the QX60 for towing.

Starting MSRP: $57,375 (FWD) / $59,375 (AWD)

Autograph

At the top of the mountain is the Autograph with its semi-aniline leather seats with contrast stitching, second-row captain’s chairs, removable second-row console, 10.8-inch heads-up display, Smart Rear View Mirror, and Adaptive Front Lighting System. The aforementioned Saddle Brown interior array is also available for the Autograph.

Starting MSRP: $61,375 (FWD) / $64,275 (AWD)

2022 Infiniti QX60 interior layout. Photo: Infiniti Motor Company.

Warranty & Maintenance

Every 2022 Infiniti QX60 includes a four-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. The average annual Infiniti repair cost is $638, which is slightly less than the industry average of $652 per year. Depending on how many miles you drive each month, an extended warranty may benefit you. This helpful guide will answer your questions about extended warranties for Infiniti vehicles.

Getting The Best Deal

If you are in the market for a 2022 Infiniti QX60, this free and easy search tool* will help you get started. Through that tool, you can see which Infiniti dealers in your area have QX60s in stock and what they are asking for them. When shopping for any new vehicle, you always want to try and obtain the invoice price, which that search tool will help you do.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and a member of the Midwest Automotive Media Association and the Society of Automotive Historians. He serves on the board of directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, is a past president of Detroit Working Writers, and a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

Photos & Source: Infiniti Motor Company.

*Although always free to you, Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you visit this link.