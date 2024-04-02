2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid: Potent PHEV Powertrain, Race Start Mode & Luxurious Cabin

2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid Summary Points

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid is the German automaker’s latest plug-in hybrid based on the sixth-gen E-Class sedan.

The 400-volt PHEV system includes a 28.6 kWh battery, a 60 kW DC fast charger, and a Race Start feature that puts the gas engine and hybrid system in hyperdrive!

Active rear-axle steering provides better agility and stability through the corners.

2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid: What’s New?

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid is a plug-in hybrid version of the much-beloved E-Class sedan. It features a retuned 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six gas engine, a plug-in hybrid system with a high-strung electric motor, 4MATIC+ variable all-wheel drive, and an adaptive suspension.

Setting it apart from a non-AMG E-Class sedan are 0.43-inch wider front fenders, a wider front track width, an AMG-specific front grille, 20-inch AMG alloy wheels, a ducktail rear spoiler, and a rear diffuser.

Available only for the 2025 model year is the E 53 Hybrid Edition 1 model. The upgrades include Moonlight White Magno paint, black graphics, 21-inch custom cross-spoke wheels, black brake calipers (with white AMG logos), black Nappa leather with yellow stitching, a carbon fiber lip spoiler, and a plethora of Edition 1 badges.

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid is standard with 20-inch alloy wheels, although 21-inch forged wheels are available. Photo: MBUSA.

400V Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

Using learnings from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 racing team, the latest E 53 Hybrid proves that plug-in hybrids could be more fun than their gas-only counterparts.

Under the hood is a 443-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder gas engine with an updated twin-scroll turbocharger and new software. There’s also a 400-volt, 28.6 kWh battery under the trunk and a 161-horsepower electric motor inside the nine-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes-AMG said the transmission’s electric motor provides a maximum of 354 lb-ft. of torque and is available from the first revolution. Regarding the battery beneath the trunk floor, 21.2 kWh is available for everyday driving, with the remaining energy reserved for electric boost during high-performance driving.

With a combined 577 horsepower and 553 lb-ft. of torque, the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid has a new launch mode feature called “Race Start” that boosts the power output to 604 horsepower, ensuring maximum acceleration at full tilt.

How Fast Is The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid?

Mercedes-AMG claims the E 53 Hybrid can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds using Race Start and achieve an electronically limited top speed of 174 mph. In all-electric mode, it can travel up to 87 mph.

Making it all possible is an AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drivetrain. It features an electromechanical clutch to vary the torque distribution between the front and rear axles to maximize traction and handling. Also standard is an active rear-axle steering system.

A brace between the front suspension strut mounts stiffens the front structure and enables increased lateral dynamics. The “thrust field” under the engine increases steering precision by reducing the front end’s torsion (i.e., the act of twisting). On the rear axle, additional struts from the side members to the rear ensure greater stability while driving. Photo MBUSA.

Range & Charging

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid is a plug-in hybrid with all-electric driving capabilities, but there’s no official word on the range numbers. However, we heard through the grapevine that Mercedes-AMG targets around 40 to 42 miles of range, which is acceptable given the E 53 Hybrid’s penchant for scooting like a sports car.

The E 53 Hybrid has an 11 kW onboard AC charger and a 60 kW DC fast charger when the battery goes flat. Mercedes-AMG said you can replenish the battery from 10 to 80 percent in 20 minutes.

A three-level energy recuperation system enables up to 120 kW of replenishment while driving. In DAuto mode, the system automatically selects the level of recuperation power depending on the traffic conditions. In D-, stronger recuperation allows for “one-pedal” operation similar to an all-electric vehicle.

Meanwhile, the mechanical brakes include four-piston fixed front and single-piston floating rear calipers gripping 14.6 x 1.4 and 14.2 x 1-inch internally ventilated brake discs in the front and rear, respectively.

Luxurious Yet Sporty Cabin

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid has power-operated front seats wrapped in MB-Tex/microfiber upholstery, red contrast stitching, a Nappa leather AMG steering wheel, and illuminated open-pore ash wood trim. Optional are Nappa leather seats and power-adjustable front AMG performance seats.

Meanwhile, the standard MBUX infotainment system has AMG and hybrid-specific menus, contents, and displays. The MBUX Superscreen is optional and includes a 12.3-inch front passenger display.

2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid interior layout. Photo: MBUSA.

AMG Dynamic Plus Package

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid has an available AMG Dynamic Plus package. It includes the Race Start launch mode feature, larger composite front brake discs with red six-piston calipers, an electronic locking rear differential, and magnetorheological engine mounts.

2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid MSRP

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid will arrive at American dealerships in late 2024. The official starting MSRP remains forthcoming, but expect to pay around $85,000 to enjoy the privilege.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: MBUSA.