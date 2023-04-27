2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Midsize Luxury Sedan Debuts With Sophisticated Engineering & Boatloads of Tech

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the sixth-generation variant of the German automaker’s longstanding midsize luxury car. We’ve always liked the E-Class, and it remains part of our gas-fueled consciousness for being the middle ground in Mercedes-Benz’s sedan lineup: More prestigious than the C-Class yet not as arrogant as the flagship S-Class. For the all-new E-Class, the goal of Mercedes was to make it the “most personal” car to wear the three-pointed star while dishing out a bewildering lineup of available tech.

“The new E-Class is even more intelligent and reaches a new dimension of personalization and interaction,” said Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG. “Thanks to digital innovations, music, games, and streaming content can be experienced on the car with almost all senses.”

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: What’s New?

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is an all-new car despite retaining the curvy three-box design of its predecessor. It has a “cab-backward” design with a long hood, short front overhangs, marginally longer rear overhangs, and a slightly lengthier wheelbase (116.5 inches) than the outgoing variant. The result is a slippery 0.23 drag coefficient shared with the outgoing E-Class, but the feat is more impressive given the new model has a larger frontal area.

Two E-Class variants will arrive at U.S. dealerships, the E 350 4MATIC and E 450 4MATIC, both with hybridized powertrains. The E 350 4MATIC has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine and an electric motor. It has 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque, while the mild hybrid system adds 22 more horses and 148 lb-ft. of torque on demand. Considering peak torque arrives from 2,000 to 3,200 rpm, we’re talking about a perky hybrid despite having a small displacement four-banger.

Meanwhile, the E 450 4MATIC has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six with 375 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque. It’s also a mild hybrid with a similar electric motor that adds 22 horsepower and 148 lb-ft. of torque, enough to kill any turbo lag. The brand’s 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic is standard, while 4MATIC AWD ensures better traction.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Photo: MBUSA.

Available Air Suspension & Rear Axle Steering

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class has a Technology Package with rear-wheel steering and Airmatic air suspension with air springs and adaptive dampers. Moreover, it has an auto-leveling control that maintains an even stance despite varying loads. It can lower the ride height by 0.6 inches if the speedometer breaches 74 mph.

Meanwhile, the optional rear-axle steering turns the rear wheels in the opposite direction as the front at speeds below 37 mph for better agility. However, the system turns the rear wheels in the same direction at higher velocities for sportier handling. Mercedes claims E-Class models with 4MATIC and rear-wheel steering have a reduced turning circle of 36.5 feet (39.4 feet without rear-wheel steering).

MBUX Superscreen

The all-electric Mercedes EQS and EQE have the brand’s magnificent MBUX Hyperscreen, but the new E-Class has the MBUX Superscreen with an optional front passenger display and augmented reality navigation. Combined with the digital instrument display and the massive center touchscreen, the new E-Class is leading the charge in digital infotainment with built-in artificial intelligence. Of course, we’re not talking about Skynet, but rather a digital assistant that could memorize your driving routines.

For instance, if you like the seat heating and ambient lighting set to orange when the interior temperature falls below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, the AI could “memorize” the settings and apply the appropriate functions without pressing a switch or uttering a word. Likewise, MBUX now responds to natural queries without awkwardly blurting the “Hey Mercedes” wake-up command every time. Mercedes said the new MBUX system is more software-driven than before, and a single, more powerful CPU governs the computing functions, enabling smoother and faster response times.

Moreover, the MBUX Superscreen supports installing third-party apps like Zoom, Angry Birds, the Vivaldi web browser, and TikTok while supporting streaming apps like Spotify and Apple Music. The new E-Class has multiple interior cameras, including an optional selfie and video camera, that enable the driver and passengers to take photos or video reels. We’re not too big on car social media apps, primarily due to privacy and safety issues. Still, it’s nice that Mercedes is testing the waters to create a unique multimedia in-car experience.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class interior layout. Photo: MBUSA.

Sound Visualization

All 2024 Mercedes E-Class variants have a standard Burmester 4D surround audio system with sound-resonating transducers, Dolby Atmos, and up to 21 speakers. Combined with the optional active ambient lighting system, the occupants can hear, feel, and see the music with pulsating lights and studio-quality sound, a first in the E-Class.

Additionally, the front passenger could stream video on the optional screen without the risk of distracting the driver (in theory). The passenger Superscreen has a camera-based privacy feature that minimizes the screen brightness automatically to avoid distracted driving.

Driving Assistance Package

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is expectedly brimming with advanced safety technology. It has automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring. New features include attention assist, active brake assist, active lane keeping assist, and a parking package with a reverse camera and speed limit assist.

The optional Driving Assistance Package takes it further with active steering assist, improved lane centering, an intersection start-off function, brake assist, emergency stop, and more.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Pricing

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will go on sale near the end of 2023. The automaker will reveal the official pricing info soon, but we reckon a base price of $62,000 for the E 350 and around $68,000 for the E 450. In addition, we’re expecting the new E-Class to arrive in Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle trim variants like the latest C-Class.

