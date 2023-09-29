6 Best Tonneau Covers for Your Truck

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase one of the tonneau covers featured here. Commissions from RealTruck and other affiliate partners come to us at no additional cost to you.

Although dozens of options are available, finding the best tonneau cover for your truck doesn’t have to be brain science or rocket surgery. That’s the idea here with this round-up of the six best tonneau covers, regardless of what truck you drive. The covers here fit a variety of makes and models, from midsize to half-ton and up to HD models from the Big Three. Generally speaking, the best tonneau covers will offer a good balance between security, protection, and price, which served as the basis for this list.

#1: Best Hard Folding Tonneau Cover: BAKFlip-MX4

The BAKFlip-MX4 is characterized by its heavy-duty aluminum construction, robust prop rods, and a weather-resistant matte-black finish. Although some minor drilling may be required depending on your truck, the BAKFlip-MX4 can be installed in your driveway or garage with a standard hand tool set. Once installed, the MX4 is one of the most versatile and user-friendly tonneau covers, save for one potential drawback.

For example, when you need to use the bed, the BAKFlip-MX4 will fold towards the cab with a latch cable located underneath on either side. The panels flip in sections until they reach the built-in straps that allow you to drive with the cover in the folded position.

The BAKFlip-MX4 is one of the best tonneau covers if you want a hard folding option.

If you need full bed access, the latch cable will enable the MX4 to fold upward toward the “A-Style Cab Bumpers,” which prevent the cover from coming in contact with itself or your truck. The included prop rods will secure the BAKFlip-MX4 in place.

This type of design is good for when you find yourself hauling a lawnmower, snowblower, or other taller items from time to time. If you need to help a friend move, the BAKFlip-MX4 can stow in place and out of the way of furniture. The only downside is that you won’t be able to see out of your back window, as indicated in the photo gallery above, which may be a deal breaker for some.

Channeled rails with rubber endcaps hold the cover when folded back to its original position. When it’s closed, the cover has a 400 lbs. distributed weight capacity. You can also open and close your tailgate without touching the BAKFlip-MX4.

Reviews regarding quality, appearance, and ease of installation are positive on RealTruck’s website. Overall, the MX4 strikes a nice balance between durability, security, and low-profile aesthetics. Not counting any deals or promotions, the BAKFlip-MX4 is available on RealTruck’s website starting at $1,200.

Best Hard Folding Tonneau Cover: BAKFlip-MX4 Get Best Price Guarantee Good balance of durability, security, and low-profile aesthetics.



Drain tubes remove excess water from the truck bed.



Rubber bumpers protect the cab when folded into the upright position.



Five-year warranty with lifetime installation support.

#2: Best Rolling Tonneau Cover: BAK Revolver X4S

Stylish, secure, and functional, the X4S is a modern take on the classic rolling tonneau cover. Unlike other traditional rolling covers, the aluminum slat construction of the X4S cannot be punctured with a knife or blade, meaning your cargo and gear are more secure. Unique “rotational” locking rails prevent the cover from being lifted from the sides, making it a better choice if you are not entirely sold on a velcro-style cover.

If you haul expensive tools for work or hunting and fishing equipment for pleasure, the X4S is one of the best tonneau covers available today. The aluminum slat construction and rotational locking rails provide peace of mind if you ever need to park your truck and leave it unattended with your valuables in the bed.

Drop the tailgate and pull the latch cable on either side for full bed access. Once it’s rolled up to the back of the cab, you can secure it in place with the included straps. The Revolver X4S rolls up nice and tight to your back window, making it less intrusive when you need to see behind you. This gives the X4S an advantage over the hard-folding MX4 listed above. Whereas the MX4 will block your rear cab window, the X4S will not.

Aluminum slats and locking rails make the BAK Revolver X4S one of the best tonneau covers.

Aside from the security and functionality, the X4S has a sleek, low-profile feel. With its matte-black treatments, the X4S should look nice on any truck, large or small (it will even fit the Jeep Gladiator). The cover can be installed without drilling and can support up to 400 lbs. of distributed weight when closed. Customer reviews on RealTruck’s website include positive comments about the material quality, ease of installation, and the overall look of the cover.

If you like the rolling design but want something more robust than a standard offering, the BAK Revolver X4S is the best tonneau cover for the job. The placement of the aluminum slats and locking rails gives it an extra layer of security and durability versus conventional designs. And when you need full bed access, rolling the X4S up won’t entirely block your rear window.

Not counting any deals or discounts, the BAK Revolver X4S is available through RealTruck’s website starting at $1,200.

Best Rolling Tonneau Cover: BAK Revolver X4S Get Best Price Guarantee Aluminum slat construction and locking rails prevent tampering.



Compatible with most 5th wheel and gooseneck hitches.



Bulkhead seal helps fend off the elements and protect your stuff.



Five-year warranty with lifetime installation support.

#3: Best Retracting Tonneau Cover: RetraxPro XR

The RetraxPro XR is a perennial favorite for its construction, ease of use, and compatibility with other T-slot accessories, but it does come at a higher price than the MX4 and X4S listed above. Key features include an aluminum slat construction, a low-profile look that sits flush with the bed, and a design that doesn’t trap water when retracting, which prevents the cover from freezing during the winter. Likewise, sealed ball-bearing rollers mounted onto the aluminum support beams allow the RetraxPRO XR to open or close without springs or any other type of moving part.

T-slot rails are a selling point for the RetraxPro XR, especially if you spend time outdoors and off-pavement with your truck. Known as the “Trax Rail System,” it will accommodate most T-slot accessories from brands like Rhino-Rack, Yakima, and Thule. The sky is the limit, as you can mount any number of items and toys over the bed, including mountain bikes, tents, kayaks, coolers, and more.

Regarding functionality, the RetraxPro XR is one of the best tonneau covers. It will still open with the racks installed, can lock anywhere along the rail, and is compatible with 5th wheel and gooseneck applications. The RetraxPro XR has a distributed weight capacity of 500 lbs. (100 lbs. higher than the MX4 and X4S).

The RetraxPro XR is one of the best tonneau covers for additional T-slot accessories.

Aside from the price, the one potential drawback with the RetraxPro XR is how the canister will eat up some space at the front of the bed. Be that as it may, the RetraxPro XR is a good investment if you have a truck you plan to keep for a while and think you will take advantage of the Trax Rail System. If you need something that will protect your stuff inside the bed but also give you the ability to carry extra stuff, the RetraxPro XR is among the best tonneau covers for the task.

For us with Automoblog, we sometimes travel to auto shows and conferences with Pelican cases full of camera and audio production gear. We like the RetraxPro XR because, if we ran out of space in the bed, we could mount a Rhino-Rack basket over the cover and secure a Pelican case that way.

Not counting any deals or specials, the RetraxPro XR is available through RealTruck’s website starting at $2,300. Reviews on RealTruck’s website are positive overall, with high praise for ease of installation and use, low-profile looks, and durability.

Best Retracting Tonneau Cover: RetraxPro XR Get Best Price Guarantee Aluminum support beams ensure opening and closing without moving parts to prevent obstructions or jamming.



Sits flush with the bed and forms a seal to deter the elements.



Compatible with most T-slot accessories from Rhino Rack, Yakima, and Thule.



Limited lifetime warranty with lifetime installation support.

#4: Best Soft Rolling Tonneau Cover: TruXedo Pro X15

The TruXedo Pro X15 is your classic, quintessential tonneau cover. Key features of the Pro X15 include its soft woven fabric over the vinyl, low-profile look, and a more affordable price tag than the abovementioned tonneau covers. When you need full bed access, it rolls up easily and secures with the included straps. The soft fabric will also roll up nice and tight, not obstructing your rear cab window and blocking your view, unlike the MX4.

No drilling or special tools are required for the installation either. There are six clamps in total for the bed (three per side) that hold the rails in place with the cover. If needed, you can remove the Pro X15 with no trouble.

For added security, the TruXedo Pro X15 secures in place when your tailgate is locked, meaning the cover cannot open independently of the tailgate to help deter would-be thieves. Unlike the tonneau covers mentioned above, the trigger latch is only on the driver’s side versus both sides.

TruXedo has produced some of the best tonneau covers, with the X15 being our favorite.

The TruXedo Pro X15 is an excellent all-around tonneau cover that even RealTruck employees swear by. While it’s not as feature-laden as something like the RetraxPro XR, the price is right, and the protection factor is there for anything you have in the bed. Reviews on RealTruck’s website speak highly of the fitment and low-profile look.

If you want a tonneau cover simply because you like the look of one, the TruXedo Pro X15 provides that “finished” and streamlined look for your truck at a better price point. Overall, for a soft rolling option, it doesn’t get much better than the Pro X15.

Not counting any deals or promotions, the TruXedo Pro X15 is available on RealTruck’s website starting at $600.

Best Soft Rolling Tonneau Cover: TruXedo Pro X15 Get Best Price Guarantee Good all-around, all-weather tonneau cover at an affordable price.



Can be installed and removed without drilling or special tools.



Patented design allows the cover to maintain a tight fit.



Limited lifetime warranty with lifetime installation support.



#5: Most Affordable Tonneau Cover: Gator SRX

Even if you are a Tennessee fan, this is one Gator you can support! The Gator SRX is a straightforward, no-frills tonneau cover that protects your stuff while appealing to your wallet. Although it doesn’t have woven fabric over the vinyl like the Pro X15, the Gator SRX has a lower price than the TruXedo. Like the TruXedo Pro X15, the Gator SRX will also roll up nice and tight to your rear window so your view is unobstructed (the single trigger latch is on the driver’s side).

Like others on this best tonneau covers list, the Gator SRX can be installed without drilling or special tools and will secure in place with the included straps when you need full bed access.

The Gator SRX is one of the best tonneau covers for those working with a strict budget.

While not as fancy as other tonneau covers, the $300 price range of the Gator SRX allows you to “spread the love” around your truck. For example, if you are saving money for step bars, box rails, new wheels, off-road tires, or various suspension upgrades, the Gator SRX will allow you to have a tonneau cover without dipping too far into your truck fund. With the Gator SRX, there is less risk of you tapping into money earmarked for other accessories or modifications for your truck.

There is also a lifestyle factor to consider, as many outdoor sports and recreation activities usually cost money. For example, if you like hunting and fishing, the Gator SRX gives you a tonneau cover for a fraction of the cost, leaving you more money to invest in a new compound bow or rod and reel. While you can spend more money on a more flashy tonneau cover, you also risk taking funds away from what you enjoy, which is likely why you bought a truck in the first place. If that’s the case for you, consider the Gator SRX your go-to pick.

Not including any deals or discounts, the Gator SRX is available on RealTruck’s website starting at $290.

Most Affordable Tonneau Cover: Gator SRX Get Best Price Guarantee Heavy-duty vinyl cover rolls up to provide full bed access when needed.



Integrated hooks and straps secure the cover to the back of the cab.



Price is right, especially for those saving up for other truck accessories.



Limited lifetime warranty on the frame, 10-year warranty on the tarp.

#6: Easiest Install & Removal: Gator SFX Tri-Fold

Gator returns to our best tonneau covers list with the SFX, a tri-fold leather grain vinyl tarp with an aluminum frame. Like the SRX, it’s a straightforward tonneau cover with a budget-friendly price. However, the SFX has undergone some design changes, making it more efficient and durable.

Speed Klamps and Monster Bows are among the most significant updates. The two spring-loaded Speed Klamps replace the traditional lever-style clamps for tightening and securing the cover under the bed rails. The spring-loaded design of the clamps allows you to pull down only once to move them and secure the cover. Likewise, the new clamp design pulls the tri-fold cover tighter to the bed to reduce wind noise at higher speeds.

Meanwhile, the Monster Bows underneath are more robust to help prevent the cover from bowing downward from the weight of rainwater or snow.

Gator SFX Speed Klamps (left) and Monster Bows (right).

The Gator SFX comes pre-assembled, so installation and removal are a breeze. In addition to the structural upgrades and affordable price, the ease of installation and removal is a top selling point for the SFX. It’s the best option if you only need a tonneau cover for certain occasions, say a yearly vacation or road trip. While the other tonneau covers on this list will install with minimal headache, the SFX has them beat regarding how fast it can be put on or taken off your truck. In that aspect, it’s one of the best tonneau covers you can own.

Since the SFX is a tri-fold, you won’t have full bed access, which might be a deal breaker for some (when it’s open and secured, you will have about two-thirds bed access). However, as a nice added bonus, the Gator SFX includes a universal tailgate seal for your truck bed.

Not counting any deals or specials, the Gator SFX is available on RealTruck’s website starting at $300.

Easiest Install & Removal: Gator SFX Tri-Fold Get Best Price Guarantee Tri-fold cover comes pre-assembled for easy and fast installation and removal.



Updated Speed Klamps and Monster Bows provide efficiency and durability.



Includes a universal tailgate seal for your truck bed.



Limited lifetime structural warranty, 10-year warranty on the vinyl.

Best Tonneau Covers Summary

Tonneau covers and trucks are like Oreos and milk; just as there are many different Oreos to suit your tastes, the same is true of tonneau covers. The right tonneau cover will provide security and protection, look sleek and cool, and fall within your desired budget. Take a moment to think about what you need and want to spend. For example, on this best tonneau covers list, the RetraxPro XR is ideal for carrying extra accessories, but it comes at a higher price; whereas the Gator SRX has a lower price, it cannot match the RetraxPro XR’s functionality.

Either way, the most important thing is finding a cover that adds to the enjoyment of owning a truck. Each tonneau cover on this list will help you do just that!

Carl Anthony is the Managing Editor of Automoblog and the host of AutoVision News Radio and AutoSens Insights. As a respected automotive industry thought leader, Carl has appeared on numerous podcasts and radio shows, including Wrench Nation, Cars Yeah, The Car Doctor, and Brains Byte Back, in addition to appearing as a regular contributor on MotorMouth Radio on WHPC 90.3 FM. His work can also be seen and heard 24/7 on the Automoblog YouTube channel.