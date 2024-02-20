5 Best Retractable Tonneau Covers (2024 Ultimate Guide)

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase one of the tonneau covers featured here. Commissions from RealTruck and other affiliate partners come to us at no additional cost to you. See our Privacy Policy to learn more.

Best Retractable Tonneau Covers Summary

Different from a rolling vinyl cover or a hard tri-fold cover, retractable tonneau covers stow inside a canister at the front of the bed when opened.

Retractable covers offer a high degree of flexibility, but they are often among the most expensive tonneau covers. The options on this list range in price between $1,000 and $3,100, not counting any promotions or discounts.

The amount you spend will come down to material construction, T-Slot rail accommodations, and if you want a manual or electrically operated cover.

Retrax, Roll-N-Lock, and Gator manufacture the best retractable tonneau covers today.

Best Retractable Tonneau Covers These will fit a variety of trucks, from midsize to half-ton and up to HD models from the Big Three. Best Overall RetraxPRO XR Get Best Price Guarantee Automoblog may earn a commission. Compatible with T-Slot accessories from Rhino-Rack, Yakima, and Thule. Smallest Canister Roll-N-Lock M-Series Get Best Price Guarantee Automoblog may earn a commission. Slim canister allows for more bed space. Budget Friendly Gator Recoil Get Best Price Guarantee Automoblog may earn a commission. Protects your cargo and valuables while appealing to your wallet.

RealTruck sent each retractable tonneau cover on this list to our research team in Raleigh, North Carolina, for testing and fitment.

Retractable Tonneau Covers Overview

Retractable tonneau covers offer a nice combination of flexibility and security, although they tend to be among the more expensive options as far as tonneau covers go.

Where The Cost Comes From

The higher price of a retractable cover is attributed to how more material is needed to design them, the storage canister being a primary example. From a product development standpoint, retractable covers require more engineering than a standard tonneau cover.

For example, the RetraxPRO XR utilizes a unique track and canister design that keeps the cover from rolling over onto itself to prevent scuffs and other damages when stowed. Retractable covers like the Retrax EQ can even be integrated with your truck’s factory key fob so you can open and close it automatically.

The brands on this list cover the full pricing spectrum, which is generally determined by differences in material construction and whether they’re manually operated or electric.

Why Truck Owners Like Retractable Covers

Truck owners often consider a retractable cover for its overall versatility.

Since they do not flip or roll like a hard or vinyl option, retractable covers are often compatible with cross bars and rack systems for carrying items above the truck bed (i.e., T-Slot rails and accessories). This style of retractable cover gives you “storage space” above your truck bed for a ladder, basket, bike, kayak, and so on.

Retractable tonneau covers stow inside a canister at the front of the bed when opened, meaning they will never block your rear window like a hard folding cover might.

What To Keep In Mind

The potential downside is the storage canister at the front of the bed, which may be a concern if you need every last ounce of space (although you can usually fit smaller items under the canister). For this list, we picked retractable covers known for their compact canisters.

Here are the top things to keep in mind when shopping for a retractable tonneau cover:

Canister Depth Manual vs. Electric Operation Stops: Limited, Pre-Determined, or “Infinite” Rail Options: Standard or T-Slot for Accessories Material Construction: Varies From Polycarbonate to Aluminum

Best Retractable Tonneau Covers of 2024

Brand & Model 2024 Award & Accolades RetraxPRO XR Best Overall Roll-N-Lock M-Series Smallest Canister Gator Recoil Budget Friendly Retrax EQ Most Extensive Feature Set Roll-N-Lock A-Series Durable & Weather Resistant

Tonneau Covers 101

In the section below, we cover (no pun intended!) some basics on this popular truck accessory, including different types of tonneau covers and what to look for before you make a purchase. If you think this information will be helpful, click on the “show more” arrow.

If you already have a good handle on tonneau covers in general, you can skip this section and go right to the retractable options on this list, starting with the RetraxPRO XR.

What Is a Tonneau Cover? A tonneau cover is a soft or hard covering that protects a truck’s bed and cargo from the elements, theft, and other sources of damage. Tonneau is the proper (read: fancy) term for a truck bed, originally meaning “cask” or “barrel.” In other words, a tonneau cover is just a truck bed cover by its trade name. Types of Truck Bed Tonneau Covers In this article, we are looking at retractable tonneau covers, but there are other kinds as well. Each has its own advantages and disadvantages, and the type that’s best for your truck will depend on how you use it, your budget, and other factors, such as weather resistance. For example, we live in Michigan, so we look for something that can withstand brutal winters. Here are the most common types of tonneau covers: Roll-up tonneau covers: As the name implies, these covers roll up when you need to access the truck bed. You can find both soft roll-up tonneau covers made of lightweight, flexible materials or more rigid hard roll-ups. Some rolling truck bed tonneau covers, like the BAK Revolver X4S, use aluminum slats and locking rails to give it an extra layer of security and durability. Folding tonneau covers: The most common types are hard tri-fold tonneau covers, which feature three folding sections. Some tri-fold hard covers, like the Tonno Pro, can be installed and removed within a few minutes without any tools. Other hard folding covers, like the BAKFlip-MX4, may require minor drilling during installation. Retractable tonneau covers: These covers retract into a storage canister installed near the front of the bed. Some are operated manually, while others use an electric motor to retract them. Some retractable options from Retrax, like the PRO XR, are compatible with T-slot accessories from Rhino-Rack, Yakima, and Thule. Hard tonneau covers: Typically a one-piece construction that acts as a lid or shell. Often, they are installed with hinges that allow you to pop them up and are supported by gas struts. What To Look For In a Tonneau Cover When you shop for a new bed cover, there are several things to consider to make sure you’re getting the best option for your truck. These include: Build Quality: The quality of your tonneau cover makes a big difference in how well it functions and how long it lasts. Look for covers that feature durable materials and have positive reviews for how well they’re made. If a brand offers a limited lifetime warranty on its covers, it’s a good sign. Functionality: The best cover for you depends on how you use your truck. For example, a puncture-resistant hard tonneau cover is a good option for skilled trade workers hauling expensive tools in the bed. If you will only use a tonneau cover occasionally, look for something that can be installed and removed in a few minutes. Weather Protection: The covers that offer the best protection from the elements use premium materials such as powder-coated aluminum and marine-grade vinyl and fit your truck bed seamlessly. That seamless fit also lends itself to a low-profile look in addition to a weatherproof design. Ease of Installation: Depending on the cover, a standard hand tool set may be required, although some can be installed without any tools at all. Some retractable tonneau covers will likely need a few more items from your toolbox to be correctly installed. Show more Show less

#1: Best Overall: RetraxPRO XR

The RetraxPRO XR is our favorite all-rounder, and it continues to be a staff pick here at the office because of its compatibility with other T-Slot accessories. On our best tonneau covers list for 2024, the RetraxPRO XR was our number one pick for a retracting cover.

Regarding price, it’s the second most expensive on this list at around $2,300 (not counting any promotions). The Retrax EQ is the most expensive cover on this list, but part of that is due to its electronic operation for the opening and closing.

Being manually operated, the PRO XR gives us all the benefits of a Retrax product but at a lower price, which is why it’s the best retractable tonneau cover on our list.

What We Like

When we travel to auto shows and conferences, we often take a good deal of gear with us, including cameras and microphones, banners, tables, and boxes of other marketing and promo swag. We like the RetraxPRO XR because we can mount a Rhino-Rack basket over the cover and secure an extra Pelican case that way if we run out of bed space.

The RetraxPRO XR fits compact trucks, like a late-model Toyota Tacoma with a five-foot, two-inch bed. If you drive a midsize truck where bed space is at a premium, the RetraxPRO XR, with its T-Slot rail compatibility, gives you that extra “cargo real estate” for something like a basket.

Likewise, because of the T-Slot rail integration, the RetraxPRO XR will accommodate a bike rack, kayaks, coolers, or a rooftop tent for weekend getaways.

The RetraxPRO XR, pictured here with T-Slot rails, gives your truck additional storage capability above the bed. A unique track and canister design keeps the cover from rolling over onto itself to prevent scuffs and other damage when stowed.

How It Works

The RetraxPRO XR can be installed at home with a ratchet, 9/16 socket, Phillips screwdriver, and the included Allen wrenches.

Inside the box are the canister and front cover with mounting screws, passenger and driver side rails, drain tubes, and clamps. Once properly installed, the RetraxPRO XR has a distributed weight capacity of 500 lbs.

With the RetraxPRO XR, the sealed ball-bearing rollers mounted onto the aluminum support beams allow it to open or close without springs or any other type of moving part to prevent jamming or blockage. The RetraxPRO XR will open and close, even if the tailgate is up (although once your tailgate is locked, the cover is secure).

Meanwhile, the RetraxPRO XR can lock anywhere along the rail, giving it an advantage over the Roll-N-Lock and Gator options on this list, which require manual adjustment of the latch stops. As such, the PRO XR is regarded for its “infinite” number of stops.

Trax Rail System

The T-Slot compatibility we have been talking about is known specifically as the Trax Rail System. As the name suggests, it will accommodate most T-Slot accessories from brands like Rhino-Rack, Yakima, and Thule. Adding to the versatility is how the RetraxPRO XR will still open with the racks installed.

Best Overall: RetraxPRO XR Get Best Price Guarantee Automoblog may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Aluminum support beams ensure opening and closing without moving parts to prevent obstructions or jamming.



Sits flush with the bed and forms a seal to deter the elements.



Compatible with most T-Slot accessories from Rhino-Rack, Yakima, and Thule.



Limited lifetime warranty with lifetime installation support.

#2: Smallest Canister: Roll-N-Lock M-Series

Roll-N-Lock covers have the smallest canister (7 1/4″) among all retractable tonneau covers, making them a good choice if you need those extra inches inside the bed.

The slim and trim canister will allow you to pack items underneath it, while the cover itself is made from aluminum slats with an industrial-grade vinyl overlay. The vinyl overlay gives a nice aesthetic element to the M-Series.

It’s one of the more affordable covers on this list, starting at around $1,600 without any deals or discounts. Roll-N-Lock covers are made in the USA, are backed by a three-year warranty, and ship for free to the lower 48.

What We Like

The Roll-N-Lock M-Series was designed as a “best of all worlds” option, which makes it appealing given its lower price point. Although a retractable bed cover, the M-Series combines the security of a hard or rolling cover with the polished look of a soft one. Like the vinyl overlay, the matte black finish adds to the aesthetic.

Along with the smaller canister, we like how the Roll-N-Lock M-Series can open and close from the tailgate manually with the strap, meaning you don’t have to walk down the side of the truck, like with the RetraxPRO XR.

The M-Series can open, close, and lock regardless of whether your tailgate is down or up (although once your tailgate is locked, the cover is secure). Drain tubes, inserted into the canister during installation, filter out excess water.

Roll-N-Lock covers have the smallest canister (7 1/4”) among all retractable tonneau covers, making them a good choice if you need those extra inches inside the bed.

How It Works

If you have something like a BedRug, you will need to remove it first and do some cutting to accommodate the canister brackets, as detailed in this installation video from RealTruck.

Once installed, use the key to unlatch the cover so it can roll toward the canister. To close it again, stand at the back of the bed and use the strap to pull the cover toward you. A torsion spring drive system unique to Roll-N-Lock retractable covers assists with opening and closing.

Two latching “stops” for partially opening the M-Series are adjustable to fit your needs. While these stops are adjustable, the M-Series differs in that it cannot stop anywhere and everywhere along the rail with the same ease as something like the RetraxPRO XR. It’s a subtle difference, but it’s something to keep in mind.

MaxTrak System

If you need an M-Series cover that has T-Slot compatibility, opt for the XT variant with the MaxTrak system. Although slightly higher in price (starting at $1,750) than the standard M-Series, the XT will accommodate most all T-Slot accessories from brands like Yakima, Thule, and Rhino-Rack.

The small canister size is unaffected, as the M-Series XT still has the 7 1/4″ canister.

Smallest Canister: Roll-N-Lock M-Series Get Best Price Guarantee Automoblog may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Has the smallest canister (7 1/4”) among all retractable tonneau covers.



Combines the security of a hard or rolling cover with the polished look of a soft one.



XT variant will accommodate T-Slot accessories from brands like Yakima, Thule, and Rhino-Rack.



Three-year limited warranty with lifetime install support.

#3: Most Affordable: Gator Recoil

Although retractable tonneau covers are a more expensive option in general, the Gator Recoil is the budget-friendly alternative at $1,000 (not counting any deals or promotions). The lower price relative to other retractable covers on this list is due to the Recoil’s less extensive feature set, not its overall quality.

Here is a quick look at how the Gator Recoil differs from the RetraxPRO XR and Roll-N-Lock M-Series we talked about above. Depending on your needs, these differences may seem inconsequential given the more affordable price of the Gator Recoil.

Opening & Closing

Unlike the RetraxPRO XR and Roll-N-Lock M-Series, the Gator Recoil has its latch release inside the bed (on either side), meaning the tailgate must be down for the cover to open.

The Gator Recoil doesn’t have an assist strap like the M-Series, so pushing and pulling while walking are required to open or close the cover (although sealed ball-bearing rollers make it easy to move).

Canister Size & T-Slot Rails

The canister is slightly larger (12 x 12 inches) compared to the Roll-N-Lock, and the Recoil won’t stop in an “infinite” number of locations along the rail like the RetraxPRO XR.

As a final point of consideration, the Gator Recoil will not accommodate T-Slot rails like the RetraxPRO XR or Roll-N-Lock XT covers.

What To Ultimately Consider

As mentioned above, we like the RetraxPRO XR for its ability to accommodate T-Slot rails. While that certainly is a bonus, if you don’t have T-Slot accessories but still want a retractable cover, you can save money by going with the Gator Recoil instead (essentially the “only pay for what you need” philosophy, like LiMu Emu and Doug).

One of the benefits of a retractable tonneau cover is that it doesn’t obstruct your rear window when opened. If that is one of your primary motivating factors for wanting a retractable cover, you probably don’t need to spend more money for something else on this list. Despite not being as fancy as others, the Gator Recoil still won’t block your rear window when it’s open.

Given its more basic design, installation will likely be easier. Once you have the Recoil on your truck, you can adjust the latch stops to your liking.

Key design features of the Gator Recoil include powder-coated aluminum slats and side rails for weather resistance, integrated seals and drain tubes for additional water and moisture protection, and a low-profile look with a UV-resistant matte black finish.

Most Affordable: Gator Recoil Get Best Price Guarantee Automoblog may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Offers a low-profile look and all-weather protection at a more affordable price.



Three intermittent locking positions, plus movable latch stops accommodate different cargo needs



Two-year manufacturer warranty with lifetime install support

#4: Most Extensive Feature Set: Retrax EQ

As a relatively new tonneau cover (released in late 2023), the Retrax EQ can be fully integrated with your truck’s factory body control module, meaning it can be operated with your existing key fob. Unlike other automatic retractable covers, the Retrax EQ does not require its own fob.

Like the PRO XR, the Retrax EQ is compatible with most T-Slot accessories from Rhino-Rack, Yakima, and Thule. However, the EQ has under-cover LED lighting for working at night, something the PRO XR does not have. The LED under-cover lighting is standard for the driver’s side and optional for the passenger side.

At $3,200, not counting any deals or promotions, the Retrax EQ is the highest-priced retractable cover on this list, but its feature set is impressive.

Key Fob & Smartphone Integration

Since the Retrax EQ syncs to your truck’s key fob, it’s considered an electronically operated cover versus the manually operated PRO XR we discussed above.

The cabin module (included with the Retrax EQ) lets you go further in terms of functionality, allowing you to use your phone or a keypad in addition to your key fob.

Once installed, you can pair the cover via Bluetooth to your phone, then open and close it with the Retrax app (free for iOS and Android phones). Or you can opt for a small keypad that operates the cover. The keypad adheres to the back of the cab and resembles a Ford door keypad.

Key design features of the Retrax EQ include a Dual Helical Cable Drive System and glide tracks embedded into the rail channel. This helps ensure the smooth operation of the aluminum-intensive cover, which has a distributed weight capacity of 500 lbs. The optional keypad is seen in this photo on the driver’s side of the cab, just above the fuel door.

Installation Notes & How It Works

The Retrax EQ connects to your truck by installing a DS4 (i.e., the cabin module) via a T-harness to your truck’s body control module. The DS4, or cabin module, reads messages sent from your key fob and sends a Bluetooth signal to the cover control module installed on the canister of the Retrax EQ.

Given its extensive feature set, the Retrax EQ requires a few extra tools and may take a little longer to install than the average tonneau cover. As outlined in the Retrax EQ installation video from RealTruck, it’s important to route the main wiring harness on the same side as your truck’s battery, guiding it along the frame as you work toward the hood.

That video also provides tips on getting the correct upward tilt for each rail and using the RealTruck installer app to configure the cabin module.

Once properly installed and configured, you can open the Retrax EQ by pressing unlock on your truck’s key fob three times. Conversely, pressing lock three times will close the cover. Or you can use the Retrax app or keypad if you prefer.

Cool Factor

The level of digital integration makes the Retrax EQ unique among tonneau covers, retractable or otherwise. Up to seven devices can pair with the Retrax EQ, meaning a family member, friend, or co-worker can also operate the cover if needed.

Although our first choice is still the manually operated RetraxPRO XR, we could see how, after a while, you may wonder how you ever lived without the cool tech the Retrax EQ offers.

While it can fit a range of trucks regardless of the trim level, the Retrax EQ is befitting of high-end rigs, like a Chevy Silverado High Country, GMC Sierra Denali, Ford F-150 King Ranch, Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, or Ram TRX.

Best Feature Set: Retrax EQ Get Best Price Guarantee Automoblog may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Complete digital integration allows the cover to be operated with your truck’s existing key fob or via a smartphone app.



Dual Helical Cable Drive System and glide tracks embedded into the rail channel ensure efficient and seamless operation.



“Cinch Mode” closes the cover against a taller item to hold it securely in place.



Five-year warranty with lifetime install support.

#5: Best Against The Elements: Roll-N-Lock A-Series

The Roll-N-Lock A-Series has the same features as the M-Series we discussed above, minus the vinyl overlay. Otherwise, the A-Series has the same slim canister (7 1/4″) with drain tubes, a long strap to assist with opening and closing the cover, and stopping locations along the rail to accommodate a range of cargo needs.

The Roll-N-Lock A-Series starts at $1,950 without any deals or promotions, about $350 more on average than the M-Series. The price difference mainly boils down to the powder-coated aluminum construction of the A-Series.

Difference Between The Roll-N-Lock A-Series & M-Series

The dual-layer aluminum slat construction of the Roll-In-Lock A-Series is not “finished” with a vinyl overlay like the M-Series. If you like Roll-In-Lock covers, deciding between the A-Series and the M-Series will come down to personal preference, but here is how we look at it:

Both are great retractable tonneau covers made here in the USA.

Because of its dual-layer aluminum slat construction, the A-Series will have excellent theft resistance and the ability to withstand different weather conditions, from cold winters to hot summers.

Some truck owners in warmer states may be concerned about the sun’s eventual “cooking” of the vinyl overlay of the M-Series and fading it. If this is the case for you, the A-Series might be a better option.

However, this isn’t to say the M-Series isn’t durable or theft-resistant; more that the A-Series has the advantage here.

The M-Series might look nicer and more complete with its sleek vinyl overlay. However, this isn’t to say the A-Series is an ugly cover. It’s more to say that the M-Series has that “tonneau cover look” that some truck owners want.

The rugged dual-layer aluminum slat construction of the Roll-N-Lock A-Series makes it a good choice if you use your truck for work.

Installation Tips & How It Works

To properly install the Roll-N-Lock A-Series (and M-Series), you will need a flathead screwdriver, a #2 Phillips head screwdriver, a 7/16 wrench or socket, and a tape measure.

You can use a cordless screwdriver or drill with a #2 Phillips bit for the self-tapping screws but for the self-tapping screws only. For all other screws, use your Phillips screwdriver to prevent stripping the heads.

Similar to the M-Series above, if you have a drop-in bedliner, you will likely need to remove it first. With drop-in liners, some cutting and trimming are necessary to accommodate the canister (most spray-in bed liners are okay).

Once the A-Series is installed, use the key to unlatch the cover so it can roll toward the canister. To close it again, stand at the back of the bed and use the strap to pull the cover toward you. A torsion spring drive system unique to Roll-N-Lock retractable covers assists with opening and closing.

MaxTrak System

If you need an A-Series cover that has T-Slot compatibility, opt for the XT variant with the MaxTrak system. Although slightly higher in price (starting at $2,100) than the standard A-Series, the XT will accommodate most all T-Slot accessories from brands like Yakima, Thule, and Rhino-Rack.

The small canister size is unaffected, as the A-Series XT still has the 7 1/4″ canister.

Best Against The Elements: Roll-N-Lock A-Series Get Best Price Guarantee Automoblog may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Dual-layer aluminum slat construction provides maximum durability, weather resistance, and theft protection.



Has the smallest canister (7 1/4”) among all retractable tonneau covers.



XT variant will accommodate T-Slot accessories from brands like Yakima, Thule, and Rhino-Rack.



Three-year limited warranty with lifetime install support.

Best Retractable Tonneau Covers Conclusion

Like almost any other product today – and I use the example of the cereal aisle in the grocery store – you have an infinite number of choices. When it comes to tonneau covers, and retractable tonneau covers in particular, it’s best to think about what you need and what you will reasonably use each day.

Practical Versus Cool

For example, the Retrax EQ is probably the coolest tonneau cover on this list, with its ability to operate automatically via an app. With its full OEM integration, the Retrax EQ will open and close with your truck’s current key fob. There is a level of convenience and uniqueness here with the Retrax EQ not offered by other covers.

If that is important to you, then the Retrax EQ is worth the money. If not, you will be happier (and spend less money) with another option on this list.

Do You Have T-Slot Accessories?

Along those same lines of thought, if you don’t have T-Slot accessories or don’t envision you will ever need that capability, the Gator Recoil will give you a retractable cover at one of the lowest prices.

Look For The Best Value

Meanwhile, the M-Series and A-Series from Roll-In-Lock offer a good value proposition. The M-Series has a sleek look with its vinyl cover, while the A-Series is robust with its dual-layer aluminum slat construction.

Our top pick continues to be the RetraxPRO XR, a strong all-rounder that can stop anywhere along the rail and is compatible with most T-Slot accessories from Rhino-Rack, Yakima, and Thule. Being a manually operated cover, the PRO XR is less expensive than the Retrax EQ, a bonus in our book.

Either way, the most important thing is finding a cover that adds to the enjoyment of owning a truck. Each retractable tonneau cover on this list will help you do just that.

