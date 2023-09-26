2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe: Stylish 2+2 Seater Offers More Power & Better Practicality

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe is the second-gen variant of the German auto giant’s weapon of choice against the all-conquering Porsche 911. It now rides on similar underpinnings as the Mercedes-AMG SL roadster, is about seven inches longer, 1.6 inches wider, and has a 2.8-inch longer wheelbase than the outgoing GT coupe.

The growth spurt has given way to an available 2+2 seating configuration, a somewhat roomy trunk (that Mercedes said could swallow up to two golf bags), rear-wheel steering, and a standard all-wheel drivetrain, hallmarking the elements of a grand tourer despite the AMG GT being an all-out sports car.

“The new AMG GT Coupe combines highly dynamic driving characteristics and distinctive sportiness with a high level of everyday comfort,” said Michael Schiebe, Chairman of the Management Board of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. “With the new dimensional concept and optional 2+2 seats, we are directly responding to the wishes of our customers.”

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe: What’s New?

Not only is the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe a bigger sports car than before, it’s also more stylish and easier on the eyes. Despite its growth spurt, the longer wheelbase, short overhangs, and rakish roof blend fabulously with its flowing body panels, bulging wheel arches, digital LED headlights, and distinctive 20-inch AMG wheels that are “almost flush to the body,” said Mercedes-AMG.

Meanwhile, there are active two-piece louvers in the front with an active rear spoiler to improve aerodynamics. And when Mercedes-AMG says “dimensional concept,” it refers to the available 2+2 interior and an “easy pack” trunk that delivers hands-free access for maximum convenience.

It all sounds like the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe has lost its hardcore soul in the name of everyday practicality, but change is good in the sports car market, where evolving consumer trends point to having more of everything in exchange for cold, hard cash.

Handcrafted Bi-Turbo V8 Engine

If there’s any doubt about the new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe’s supercar-baiting prowess, peeking under the hood dissolves all apprehensions. American buyers get two AMG GT Coupe flavors: GT 55 and GT 63. Mercedes-AMG enthusiasts will find the model lineup familiar since it mirrors what you get in the Mercedes-AMG SL roadster. All have a 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 engine in two states of tune. The GT 55 has 469 horsepower and 516 lb-ft. of torque, while the GT 63 has 577 horsepower and 590 lb-ft. of torque.

The Mercedes-AMG V8 is handcrafted using the brand’s “One Man, One Engine” principle. It not only sounds cool, but a refined digital assembly process ensures utmost efficiency and quality, said Mercedes-AMG.

How Fast Is The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe?

Mercedes-AMG said the GT 55 takes 3.8 seconds to go from zero to 60 mph, while the top speed is 183 mph. On the other hand, the GT 63 rushes from zero to hero in 3.1 seconds and has a higher 196 mph top speed. Helping the cause is an AMG nine-speed automatic with a wet start-off clutch instead of a torque converter. Mercedes-AMG claims this setup reduces weight while lowering vehicle inertia when accelerating or cornering.

Moreover, power goes to all four wheels thanks to a fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drivetrain with an electromechanical clutch and a limited-slip rear differential. Depending on the scenario, the drivetrain could transition from a 50:50 front and rear torque distribution split to 100-percent rear-wheel drive or anything in between.

Active Ride Control & Rear-Wheel Steering

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe has an aluminum, steel, magnesium, and carbon fiber architecture suspended by an aluminum-intensive five-link multilink suspension and AMG Active Ride Control with active roll stabilization. It’s quite a mouthful, but it has active dampers and a hydraulic torsion bar to deliver a comfier or sportier ride, depending on the selected drive program.

In addition, all Mercedes-AMG GT Coupes have rear-wheel steering for faster cornering and easier low-speed maneuverability. Helping bring everything to a halt are standard cast-iron rotors with optional carbon-ceramic brakes that feature directional perforations for more efficient cooling.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe. Photo: MBUSA.

Loaded Cabin

The Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe’s interior is reminiscent of the SL, including the 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment touchscreen (with custom menu items) and the 12.3-inch digital instrument panel. Other features include a flat-bottom AMG Performance steering wheel with a hands-on sensor and aluminum paddle shifters, AMG power-operated seats, genuine Nappa leather upholstery, and 64-color ambient lighting.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Availability

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe will arrive at U.S. dealerships in mid-2024. The official pricing and MSRP information are forthcoming, but expect to pay about $150,000 to $190,000 to enjoy the privilege.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Gallery

Photos & Source: MBUSA.