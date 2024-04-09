2025 Buick Enclave: Concept Styling, Super Cruise, Luxurious Avenir Model & More

2025 Buick Enclave Summary Points

The 2025 Buick Enclave derives some of its styling from the Wildcat EV concept.

GM’s Super Cruise, a hands-free driver assistance technology, makes its debut in a Buick vehicle for the first time.

The 2025 Buick Enclave will be available in three trim levels: Preferred, Sport Touring, and Avenir. Each are standard with a massive 30-inch touchscreen display.

2025 Buick Enclave: What’s New?

The 2025 Enclave is ready to attract buyers with its concept styling, powerful turbo engine, and luxurious touches inside the cabin. Super Crusie, GM’s hands-free driver assist technology, and a massive 30-inch interior touchscreen are two of the 2025 Enclave’s most noteworthy features.

Described by Buick as its flagship SUV, the 2025 Enclave is the beneficiary of the brand’s “PURE” philosophy: Purity in design, Unexpected details, Refined finishes, and Exceptional executions.

In terms of the design, the 2025 Enclave is longer, wider, and taller than prior model years, taking inspiration from the Wildcat EV concept. Styling updates to the grille and front and rear fascias are underscored by Buick’s signature winged lighting and checkmark-style LED headlamps. Avenir models feature walk-up lighting animations.

2025 Buick Enclave Sport Touring. Photo: Buick.

Interior Treatments & Technology

As for the unexpected details and refined finishes, drivers should find plenty inside the 2025 Enclave. A floating center console with storage, a multi-controller, wireless charging, and cupholders complement the 30-inch touchscreen display. Avenir models have ventilated front seats with a massaging function and heated second-row seats.

Standard tech and convenience features include Google Assistant, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and seven camera views, including front, rear, and surround views (two additional cameras are available). Drivers can also download apps like Spotify to listen to music and podcasts on the go.

Super Cruise

With an attentive driver and under the proper conditions, Super Cruise can permit hands-free operation of the 2025 Enclave on more than 400,000 miles of compatible roadways in the United States and Canada. According to Buick, the network of compatible roads is expected to increase to 750,000 miles in 2025.

The 2025 Enclave’s Super Cruise package includes GM’s Driver Attention Assist (monitors for drowsy or distracted driving) and Enhanced Automatic Park Assist. The Avenir’s Super Cruise package consists of a rear camera mirror.

Other standard driver-assist technologies include blind zone steering assist, intersection automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, lane keep assist, and lane departure warnings.

The 2025 Enclave has a 30-inch touchscreen, among the largest of all 2025 model-year SUVs and crossovers. Photo: Buick.

Powertrain & Towing Capacity

Under the hood of the 2025 Buick Enclave is a 2.5-liter turbo engine with 328 horsepower and 326 lb-ft. of torque. The engine connects to an eight-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard, although all-wheel drive is available.

The 2025 Buick Enclave will tow up to 5,000 lbs. when properly equipped.

2025 Buick Enclave Trim Levels

The 2025 Enclave will be available in three trim levels: Preferred, Sport Touring, and Avenir. Below is a brief look at each. The starting MSRP is forthcoming, although the order books for the 2025 Enclave will open in the summer of 2024.

Enclave Preferred

Preferred models feature Buick’s QuietTuning technology to reduce unwanted road and wind noise, ambient lighting, first-row power heated seats with four-way lumbar support, and a power liftgate.

All Preferred models have 20-inch wheels, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, and additional suspension tuning and steering refinements to provide a more comfortable ride and better handling.

Enclave Sport Touring (ST)

As the name implies, Sport Touring models have a flat-bottom steering wheel, black grille surrounds, 20-inch machine-faced wheels with black inserts, and exclusive ST interior trim and exterior badging.

2025 Buick Enclave Sport Touring (left) and Avenir (right). Photo: Buick.

Enclave Avenir

At the top of the 2025 Enclave lineup, the Avenir has a panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, heated and ventilated front seats with a massaging function, heated second-row seats, and 22-inch wheels with a Peal Nickle finish.

The Avenir is further characterized by Buick’s Continuous Damping Control system, which adjusts the damping forces at each wheel both optimally and automatically.

Meanwhile, a standard Power Package includes a heads-up display, one-touch folding second-row seats, and power-folding third-row seats (the Power Package is available for Preferred and Sport Touring).

2025 Buick Enclave Factory Warranty

The Buick Enclave has a three-year, 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Buick’s extended warranty can cover up to eight years or 100,000 miles and comes in three varieties: Platinum, Silver, or Powertrain Protection.

Photos & Source: Buick.