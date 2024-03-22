2024 Audi Q4 55 e-tron: Name Change Accompanies More Power, Faster Charging & Longer Range

2024 Audi Q4 55 e-tron Summary Points

The 2024 Audi Q4 55 e-tron is best visualized as a jump from 50 to 55. More specifically, halfway through the 2024 model year, the nomenclature of “Q4 55 e-tron” will replace the previous Q4 50 e-tron name.

Accompanying the name change is a more powerful and efficient rear electric motor and quicker DC fast charging thanks to an updated battery chemistry.

The 2024 Audi Q4 55 e-tron is also available in a Sportback body style.

2024 Audi Q4 55 e-tron: What’s New?

Audi has updated its Q4 e-tron electric SUV for fans of the brand with the four rings. Buyers can look forward to a horsepower increase, revised suspension and steering tuning, quicker DC fast charging, and a mild styling refresh with new 21-inch wheel designs.

Standard interior features include a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, an 11.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, split-folding 40/20/40 rear seatbacks, and a panoramic sunroof.

The range-topping Q4 55 e-tron Prestige has an augmented reality heads-up display, animated headlights and taillights, Matrix-design LED headlamps, a heated windshield, and a SONOS premium stereo.

Driver assistance features include adaptive cruise control with lane guidance, blind spot monitoring, park assist, and front automatic emergency braking.

Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drivetrain and a single-speed transmission are standard for the 2024 Q4 55 e-tron. Max towing capacity is 2,650 lbs. when equipped with the optional factory trailer hitch.

2024 Audi Q4 55 e-tron. Photo: Audi of America.

All 2024 Q4 55 e-tron models feature an 82 kWh (gross) battery that provides 77 kWh of net energy. Audi’s engineering team refined the battery cell chemistry to increase the Q4 55 e-tron’s DC fast charging capability.

According to Audi, the Q4 55 e-tron quattro now achieves a maximum DC charging power of 175 kW, up from 150 kW for the Q4 50 e-tron. Under normal conditions, the 2024 Q4 55 e-tron can replenish its battery from 10 to 80 percent in about 28 minutes.

To help mitigate charging anxiety, the e-tron’s route planner prioritizes public DC fast-charging facilities. Before charging, the 2024 Q4 55 e-tron undergoes a “thermal preconditioning” process to ensure the battery will charge as quickly as possible.

Similarly, the Q4 55 e-tron also features post-conditioning, where the vehicle’s thermal management system cools the battery if it exceeds a preset temperature threshold after driving or charging.

Every 2024 Audi Q4 e-tron includes 250 kWh of complimentary charging through Electrify America.

Range & Horsepower

The 2024 Q4 55 e-tron achieves an EPA estimated range of 258 miles, an improvement of 22 miles over the Q4 50 e-tron. Meanwhile, the 2024 Audi Q4 55 e-tron and Q4 Sportback 55 e-tron now produce a maximum of 335 horsepower, a 40 horsepower bump over the Q4 50 e-tron and Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron.

A permanently excited synchronous electric motor on the rear axle deserves part of the credit for the increase in power and efficiency. Notable updates for the rear electric motor include optimized thermal management, the more precise arrangement of the gear wheels in the transmission, and specially shaped components for transporting and distributing the oil.

“The cooling circuit, in turn, ensures the oil is temperature controlled,” Audi of America said of the rear electric motor. “Contributing to the improved thermal management capabilities is the inclusion of a water-cooling jacket on the outside of the stator.”

How Fast Is The 2024 Audi Q4 55 e-tron?

The power hike has made the 2024 Q4 55 e-tron almost a second quicker than its predecessor. Audi claims zero to 60 mph in five seconds flat, whereas the Q4 50 e-tron finishes the job in 5.8 seconds.

Drivers may notice the updated steering and suspension tuning of the 2024 Audi Q4 55 e-tron. According to the automaker, buyers can expect a more balanced and responsive driving experience. Photo: Audi of America.

Audi Q4 e-tron Warranty

The Audi Q4 e-tron has a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and an eight-year/100,000-mile battery warranty. If the factory warranty is not enough for any reason, options are available to extend that coverage.

2024 Audi Q4 55 e-tron Starting MSRP

The 2024 Q4 55 e-tron is available in Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige. The chart below shows the starting MSRP for each, including the $1,195 destination charge. Sportback models are also shown.

