Win a Shelby Cobra 427 S/C & $20,000 Cash!

Imagine driving a Shelby from the same pedigree as those featured in the film Ford v Ferrari, just like Matt Damon. In this latest campaign from Omaze, you have the chance to own a genuine continuation Shelby Cobra 427 S/C, built by Superformance. In addition, the lucky winner will receive $20,000 in spending money!

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you participate in this campaign.

Shelby Cobra 427

The Shelby Cobra 427 S/C Omaze is giving away was built to the exact specifications as the 1965 roadster made famous by Carroll Shelby himself. Superformance left no stone unturned, giving this Shelby a Tremec five-speed manual transmission and a 468-cubic-inch V8 with 550 horsepower and 580 lb-ft. of torque.

Other cool features include external side pipes and 15-inch Halibrand-style wheels. On the inside, it’s all about those vintage gauges, the wood steering wheel, and leather bucket seats.

How to Enter to Win

You can enter to win a Superformance Shelby Cobra 427 by visiting the official page for this Omaze campaign.

By participating in this campaign, you are benefiting Team IMPACT. The organization tackles the emotional trauma and social isolation experienced by children facing serious and chronic illnesses by matching them with a college athletic team. Through participation in Team IMPACT’s clinically informed two-year program, children experience a sense of belonging from team camaraderie and inclusion, resulting in increased empowerment, resilience, and health promotion.