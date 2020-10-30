Enjoy These Free Car-Themed Pumpkin Carving Patterns

It’s Halloween, and that means pumpkins! If you want to do something this year other than craving a face with lopsided triangle eyes and crooked teeth, then check out these free car-themed pumpkin carving patterns. The links below take you to a PDF template of the pattern with instructions.

VW Templates

Volkswagen provides two fun themes with the VW Bus template and the EV Grille template. The latter is a reference to the front end of the new ID.4 electric SUV.

Nissan Leaf

Why not go green this Halloween? Put a stop to the horrors of bad gas mileage with this pumpkin carving template of the Nissan Leaf. NissanPartsPlus.com and StoneyKins teamed up to create this carving pattern of the first-generation Leaf.

Chevy Camaro

The Mustang fan in your neighborhood will cringe with this pattern of a Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE. On another note, have you ever tried to see how many pumpkins would fit in the back of a Chevy SUV? A few years ago, a group from McAllen, Texas, tried this with some pretty surprising results.

Pumpkin Carving Tips Courtesy of VW