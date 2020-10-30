Win a 2005 Ford GT & $20k Cash! Enter Here
VW Pumpkins V2

Enjoy These Free Car-Themed Pumpkin Carving Patterns

Automoblog Staff
It’s Halloween, and that means pumpkins! If you want to do something this year other than craving a face with lopsided triangle eyes and crooked teeth, then check out these free car-themed pumpkin carving patterns. The links below take you to a PDF template of the pattern with instructions.

VW Templates

Volkswagen provides two fun themes with the VW Bus template and the EV Grille template. The latter is a reference to the front end of the new ID.4 electric SUV

Nissan Leaf

Why not go green this Halloween? Put a stop to the horrors of bad gas mileage with this pumpkin carving template of the Nissan Leaf. NissanPartsPlus.com and StoneyKins teamed up to create this carving pattern of the first-generation Leaf.    

Chevy Camaro

The Mustang fan in your neighborhood will cringe with this pattern of a Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE. On another note, have you ever tried to see how many pumpkins would fit in the back of a Chevy SUV? A few years ago, a group from McAllen, Texas, tried this with some pretty surprising results

Pumpkin Carving Tips Courtesy of VW

  • Use painter’s tape to hold the stencil in place and a washable marker to trace the outlines.
  • For both stencils, carve the cut-out sections (those that are black on the PDF) first. Once you’ve carved those pieces, leave them in place; this helps maintain pumpkin strength while you scrape away other sections.
  • Scraped-away but not completely carved through sections are tricky. Start by using a craft utility knife to lightly trace the stencil outline. Then use a small sanding or linoleum carving tool to remove the topmost layers of the real or fake pumpkins.

