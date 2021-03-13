Win a 1963 Jaguar XKE & $20,000 Cash!

If you dreamed of racing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, then you probably know what makes a great race car (and it’s more than just “plain old fast”). Historically, Jaguar is no stranger to the Le Mans’ title – to date, they have won seven times – and you can enter to win a 1963 Jaguar XKE in this latest Omaze campaign. Expertly restored by Classic Showcase, you might just end up behind the wheel of a race car dubbed “the most beautiful car ever made” by Enzo Ferrari.

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you participate in this campaign.

What You Can Win: 1963 Jaguar XKE

The 1963 Jaguar XKE takes you back to old Hollywood style with the same elegance and speed, which knocked the socks off of ladies and gentlemen alike in the 1960s. Grab a friend, grip the original steering wheel, and test out those 150 mph top speeds. The 1963 Jaguar XKE features a 3.8-liter in-line six-cylinder engine with 265 horsepower and 250 lb-ft. of torque. An upgraded five-speed manual helps channel that power to the rear wheels.

The original black top comes with it, so even a little rain can’t ruin your good time.

Opening the glossy black driver’s door to slide into the caramel tan seat is a truly timeless feeling, but that doesn’t mean the XKE doesn’t boast some modern luxuries. Full Bluetooth capability is built into the vintage-looking stereo that graces the dash with switches and dials.

How to Enter to Win

You can enter to win a 1963 Jaguar XKE and $20,000 by visiting the official page for this Omaze campaign.

By participating in this campaign, you benefit the Prince’s Trust, an organization that helps struggling youth who need confidence and skills to reach their ambitions. This non-profit focuses on giving much-needed stability to youth who are unemployed and struggling in school. Practical and financial support are their primary focus, cultivating self-esteem and skills that are marketable for work.