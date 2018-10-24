Top 10 Fastest Cars in the World (2018)

There are many ways to judge how fast a car is. Acceleration is important; being able to jump from zero to 60 mph quickly is probably the most realistic performance benchmark, since we’re actually able to drive 60 mph on most highways.
But there’s no better ultimate ranking factor than top speed – the most unrealistic, no holds barred, balls-to-the-wall stat a car can have. Even though we’ll probably never be able to actually achieve these speeds, top speed is the one that deserves the most bragging rights. It takes huge amounts of engineering genius to produce hunks of metal (and carbon fiber) that can safely propel themselves this quickly down a strip of pavement without falling apart.
So here we are, the list of the top 10 fastest production cars in the world, ranked by top speed. All the cars you would expect are on the list, ranked from fastest to slowest (though calling any of these cars slow is blasphemy.)
We start the list with the king of fast:
Koenigsegg Agera RS
Top Speed: 277.87 mph
Power: 1,341 hp
Just try and tell me that’s not one mean looking car.
The Koenigsegg Agera RS is a hybrid of sorts (no, not that kind of hybrid). It’s an Agera R at heart, with some of the advanced tech of the One:1, and some of the Agera S sprinkled in for good measure.
There were only 25 examples of the Agera RS produced. Powered by a 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8, the “normal” Agera RS only produces 1,160 hp (on regular pump gasoline, mind you), but 11 lucky owners are able to (theoretically) hit this top speed due to checking the “1MW” special package when ordering theirs, which increases the ponies to 1,341.
Koenigsegg said goodbye to the Agera in mid-2018 with the final two examples of the car, named Thor and Väder.
Hennessey Venom GT
Top Speed: 270.49 mph
Power: 1,244 hp
This supercar from Texas-based car tuner-made-manufacturer Hennessey is an impressive machine, to say the least. Sporting a twin-turbo 7.0-liter V8 producing a massive 1,244 hp, the Venom GT beat a world record set by the Koenigsegg Agera R as being the fastest accelerating production car in the world when it did a run from 0-300 km/h in 13.63 seconds.
That’s crazy fast. Not to be outdone by the French, Hennessey’s Venom GT broke the Veyron’s top speed at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida back in early 2014.
This beast can go 0-100 mph in 5.6 seconds (a world record), and 200 mph from a stop in only 14.51 seconds (also a world record). Hennessey also claims the Venom GT can reach a top speed of 278 mph if given a bit more room to do it. Let’s hope they find a track long enough.
Bugatti Chiron
Top Speed: 261 mph
Power: 1,479 hp
Bugatti, never one to back down from a top speed fight, built the Chiron as a successor to the already world-record-breaking Veyron Super Sport (below). The Chiron carries over the same 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine as the Veyron, but modified to produce (quite a bit) more power and a smoother power band.
But here’s the really interesting part. The top speed of the Bugatti Chiron – 261 mph – is electronically limited due to safety limitations. Simply put, nobody’s built a tire that can handle speeds in excess of 280 mph. Michelin says they’re working on it, but until tire tech can catch up, don’t expect top speeds to go much past 180 mph.
So, how fast can the Chiron go? Nobody knows for sure (or dares to try), but the speedometer goes up to 500 km/h (about 311 mph). Since the much less powerful Veyron SS below hit over 268 mph with the speed limiter removed, we’re going to just fudge it a little bit and pretend the Chiron is officially faster (because we can, that’s why!)
Think Bugatti’s just sitting around waiting? Think again; they recently revealed the Chiron Sport, and it’s even better.
Bugatti Veyron Super Sport
Top Speed: 267.81 mph
Power: 1,200 hp
Not to let SSC’s Ultimate Aero supercar keep Bugatti in second place for long, the French supercar company slapped bigger turbos and intercoolers on their previous world-record-holding Veyron to produce a seriously impressive 1,200 horsepower. The Veyron SS still houses the same 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine, but now produces 200 more horsepower.
To handle the extra speed and power, Bugatti also had to revise the chassis and suspension. Only 30 Veyron Super Sport models were produced. Electronically limited to 258 mph for the production cars, Guinness World Records went ahead and said even though the speed limiter was removed, the top speed was still valid.
I just wish they would have let the Chiron above do the same.
SSC Ultimate Aero TT
Top Speed: 256.18 mph
Power: 1,183 hp
Boutique supercar maker Shelby Super Cars (SSC) unleashed the Ultimate Aero in 2007, destroying the more expensive Bugatti Veyron’s top speed record. The car in question was a 2007 model – since then, SSC has upgraded the Aero to include an all-new twin-turbo V8 engine, producing 1,287 hp, giving the car a theoretical top speed of 290 mph.
Nope, that’s not a typo. It’s also theoretical.
SSC says given a long enough road, they could get the car up to 270 mph. That would break the Veyron’s record again, so let’s see if they ever get around to it.
Koenigsegg CCXR
Top Speed: 249 mph
Power: 1,004 hp
The Koenigsegg CCXR is a more “eco-friendly” version of the CCX. Powered by the same 4.7-liter twin-supercharged V8 engine as the CCX, the engine was modified to run on E85 gasoline, bringing the power output up from 795 to a whopping 1,004 hp.
Although the Koenigsegg CCR broke the top speed record in 2005 on a totally unfair circular track, the updated CCXR has a better engine, aerodynamics, and, well, pretty much everything else. I’d love to see the Swedish company get this out on the VW test track, which is the same track on which the Veyron was tested (and a straight line, not a circle.)
We’re glad to see our favorite Swedish car brand (sorry Volvo!) taking up two spots on this list.
Saleen S7 Twin-Turbo
Top Speed: 248 mph
Power: 750 hp
Saleen’s first car not based on an existing model, the S7 supercar grabbed a lot of attention when it was released in 2000. An updated Twin-Turbo model followed shortly afterward, providing 750 hp and a 248 mph top speed. Saleen offers a competition package increasing power to 1000 hp, which brings the top speed up to a rumored 260 mph.
Interest has dropped for the S7, but if they can come back and claim a top speed close to Bugatti and SSC, we might see some more of Saleen’s supercar in the future.
There was the 80’s retro-cool Saleen S5S Raptor Concept they came out with in 2008, but that never saw the light of day.
McLaren F1
Top Speed: 240.14
Power: 618 hp
The McLaren F1 was first produced in 1993, and it’s still one of the fastest cars in the world. It also happens to be the first car on this list I would purchase if I had the cash. Produced from 1993 to 1998, the F1 still sells for well over $1 million each, and I have a feeling it will only appreciate over the years.
The amount of “firsts” that McLaren introduced to road cars via the F1 is far too long to list in this article, but suffice it to say, the British company blew everyone else out of water at the time, and it’s still one of the most sought-after cars in the world. With only 64 versions of the road car ever made, only a lucky few will ever have the honor of owning (or even driving) one.
This is a timeless car and will remain on the all-time greatest car lists for decades to come. Even though it’s no longer the fastest production car in the world, it’s still the fastest naturally-aspirated road car in the world, sporting a special BMW-sourced 6.1-liter V12 (surrounded by freaking gold, BTW) capable of biting your head off…allegedly.
Pagani Huayra
Top Speed: 238 mph
Power: 720 hp
The Pagani Zonda, even since I first laid eyes on it, has been one of my favorite cars of all time. Now, while I’m not a huge fan of the Huayra’s styling (or name) when compared to the Zonda, I have to admit it’s a helluva car.
720 hp from the Huayra’s AMG-sourced 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine, mated to a seven-speed single-clutch sequential gearbox lets the car hit 60 mph from a stop in only 2.8 seconds, up to a top speed of 238 mph.
Ferrari Enzo
Top Speed: 221 mph
Power: 651 hp
Another one of the few naturally-aspirated cars on this list, the Ferrari Enzo is powered by a 6.0-liter V12 producing 651 hp. Only 399 Enzos were built for sale, and as usual, all were sold to existing customers (via invitation) before anyone else even heard about the car. There was one more Enzo built – #400 – and donated to the Vatican for charity.
Interestingly, the Enzo’s successor – the LaFerrari – is only able to hit an approximately similar top speed despite begin significantly more powerful. What it is, however, is much quicker; we’re talking 0-62 mph times of 2.4 seconds, compared to the Enzo’s 3.2 (which is still ridiculously fast).
Pushed off the Top 10 List
Aston Martin One-77
Top Speed: 220 mph
Power: 750 hp
The Aston Martin One-77 is a very limited edition (only 77 made, who’d have thought?) supercar. Originally the top speed was estimated at a relatively paltry 200 mph but later tests confirmed a top speed of 220.007 mph.
The 3,307 lb car can rocket from zero to sixty in 3.5 seconds thanks to its 750 horsepower, 7.3-liter V12 engine and six-speed automated manual gearbox.
Pagani Zonda F Clubsport
Top Speed: 215 mph
Power: 640 hp
Powered by a 7.3-liter AMG-built V12, the 640 horsepower Pagani Zonda F Clubsport created ripples in the car community when it lapped the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife test track in only 7:24.7 seconds.
A very impressive car – I’m actually confused as to why it’s not higher on the list, although Pagani claims that without the car’s aerodynamic equipment (added to increase cornering ability,) the Zonda F Clubsport would have a top speed of 220 mph.
Bugatti EB110 Super Sport
Top Speed: 213 mph
Power: 560 hp
The third Bugatti on this list, the original EB110 was powered by a 3.5-liter quad-turbo V12 producing an impressive 560 hp and was able to hit 213 mph – still just enough to be on this list.
But then in 1992 (a year after the EB110 was unveiled,) a lighter and more powerful (612 hp) version came out – the SuperSport – that hit 216 mph and able to hit zero to 62 mph in only 3.2 seconds. Keep in mind this was in 1992 – a feat impressive by today’s standards.
what is the slowest car in the world??????
the peel p50
no reverse, no safety, bone hard mean machine
considering the fact it doesnt go above 60 mph
its also kinda expensive
The hummer h1 and humvee are the coolest cars in the world. Who likes those disgusting sports cars?
yeah what is the slowest car in the world?
The truck on blocks in my front yard ;]
Dude whoever added the Bugati Veryon your wrong the bugati Can go over 402kmh . Its stopped by the speed limit set in the car
course theyre electronically limited… if they werent the engine would overheat and the car would explode…
Can you give us some info on the Lamborghini Concept S, a new prototype, i think if we both try and work on it we can get more info. i already know that it has a V10 303 displacement cu and 500 HP with and 369 Torque with all wheel drive.
U missed out the gumpert
hey! u missed out the gumpert apollo, which should be in the 4th or 5th place. also the brabus tkr which supposedly is the fastest car in the world…
Have you ever seen the DEORA II? If not look it up right now, it's this sweet truck that can additionaly come with surfboards secured on the trunk, this truck has a spoiler that goes towards the cabin. My Dad thinks one of these would cost $500,000.00.
who could afford that?!
the brabus tkr is only supposedly the fastest car in the world, it hasnt actually been tested and proved yet. Whereas the bugatti has been proved to reach its top speed. If i said my car can do 270 mph then that doesnt mean its true, i doubt the brabus will be able to top 250
this the good cars. i like toyota cars. i like nissan cars. i think nissan skyline is fastests car with sunroof and spoiler. 2 liter engine can get chicks.
what is this ranking na? no nissan skyline also na?!!
if u want to see really good cars go to http://www.fastcoolcars.com
or just go to google and type car websites.
1 of my fav is http://www.supercars.net
it has what ever car u want to look up try it out!!! :-)
You guys say the Bugatti can only reach 252 mph but it can actually reach 258 mph if it wasnt electronicly limited. But even if it is limited it can still reach 253 mph!
hehe, you guys are right, the Veyron can go faster than the 252mph given, but we're going on manufacturer specs here, as always. They set the speed limiter to 252mph for a reason, like makof98 said a few comments back.
the shelby aero is now the fastest car, with a recorded top speed of 256 mph.
Hi Z, thanks for the comment. 70mph seems a bit low. While it is true that many police now have rules where they can't chase you if you're going too fast, it varies depending on what region you're in. If them chasing you would be considered too dangerous to civilians around, they won't chase you, but I've been chased while I was going 86 in a 55 before. Nasty fine, btw.
cop cars arn’t allowed to chase you if you are going over 70 in the city limits
Bugatti Veyron – fast and ugly ;)
Now let's say you were speeding in your Bugatti – why would the cops need to chase you? They simply look up who in the area owns one (there aren't that many of any of the cars on this list owned in the average neighbourhood) and sit waiting in front of your house until you get home…
DNA: I wrote this article on March 30th 2007; way before the SSC broke the record. I'd like to do an updated list next year.
Joe: The Dodge Tomahawk is awesome, but: 1. It's not a car, and 2. It's not a production vehicle.
DNA beat me to it.
Wikipedia even reflects this based on the Guinness World Records
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bugatti_Veyron
@jeeza: The speed shown in here is being displayed in MILES per hour, not kilometers. 252.2mph is the same as 405.8kph which is the number you are arguing over.
Chad Wick: Because the Reventon was not released when this article was written.
R1: The Ford GT's official top speed (production model) is 205mph, falling in just below the SLR – source
anthony: Callaway Sledgehammer is not a production model, just like the Lingenfelter Corvette isn't. Please read the article before making judgements like that on the quality of the list. It was well-researched.
@ makof98: Acctually, they’re limited because the tires they come with are not rated for such high speeds. there limited so that the driver doesn’t drive so fast as to have the tires implode on him.
What about
http://www.allpar.com/cars/concepts/tomahawk.html
What no Lamborghini ReventÃ³n on this list?
HAH! YOU ARE WRONG… # 1 spot goes to SSC. :)
SSC Ultimate Aero sets new \”World Fastest Production Car\” record
256.15 mph.
http://www.gizmag.com/go/8072/
two McLarens in the top 10!! Ferrari, in smoke pipe it your stick it and!
Here’s the other article: http://www.shelbysupercars.com/press.php#guinness
what is the slowest car in the world??????. smooth question…
What about the Ultima GTR?
This is a production car with a top speed of 231mph.
It also famously holds the world record for a zero-100mph-zero run at 9.4secs, as well as several other records.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YtxfbxGz1u4
nough said
So funny. Driving any of these cars would be like taxiing a fighter jet through traffic.
BAD RESEARCH… THEY FORGOT FORD GT WITH 220 MPH.
Callaway Sledgehammer? … this list sucks.
This list is completely false! My 1990 Geo Prizm is the fastest car in the world! Get you facts straight, buddy!
Everyone – Last week in DIGG the Gumbert Apollo was named fastest car and it is. i actually think that the Veyron is 3rd fastest now!
The slowest car in the world I believe was the Metropolitan granted you don't include cars that were available before go fast technology was available.
I think this car had something like a 15 second 0-60 time
Works well with the 30mph limit on roads in the neighborhood…
Im sorry but the fastest car is the 1972 Voxel Electra with 2,200 HP but if you still doesn't believe me try Barabus TKR
Si: McLaren and MB manufactured this car together, it wasn't outsourced to a third-party.
The RUF is built from a Porsche by a third-party tuning house, how could you even try and include that one?
The Ultima GTR is 1.) Built on top of a Chevy, and 2.) Built individually by customers who requested one. Not production.
However, you're right about the Bugatti. It was a production model, and had a top speed equal to the Carrera GT, and even higher for the SS model. Congrats on pointing out the first qualifying car that I missed.
Thats not much different to a Land rover defender!
If you’re talking about cars in ‘production’ you need to remove the Carrera GT and the XJ220. the Lingenfelter is in more of a ‘production’ state than those two
JB: Perhaps we have two different definitions of “production.” While the definition is arguable, “production” cars have to be created and sold by the manufacturer – Strike one against the Lingenfelter. Strike two: the car has to be unmodified by anyone except the manufacturer. The Lingenfelter is extremely modified, and it wasn’t Chevy who did it.
pretty sad really , when you realize the 1970 dodge daytona charger did 200.447 mph in 1970!!! and 3740 lbs almost 2 tons!!
, doesnt make the bottom 3 look all that technologically advanced
The Voxel Vectra is a one-off (not production,) and the Barabus TKR is not yet in production either
So if your definition of production is unmodified other than by the manufacturer, the McLaren Mercedes SLR is out seeing as the McLaren tuning house does the finishing touches. It also disqualifies the various AMG and Brabus variants that easily top the SLR’s speed. There’s also the RUF Yellow Bird (208MPh), Ultima GTR 640 (231, higher with taller gearing) and the Bugatti EB110 (210, maybe a couple more for the GT, 217 for the crazy SS). All production cars, all faster than the SLR, none on this list. I think this is more like the “Top ten fastest production cars that my mother has heard of”.
Beautiful cars. I'm still in love with the XJ220. :)
>> Dude whoever added the Bugati Veryon your [sic] wrong the bugati Can go over 402kmh . Its stopped by the speed limit set in the car"
Do the math – 402kph/1.6093 (approx.) = 249.8mph
So you are correct. The quoted speed of 252 is above 402kph. :)
Great List!! I must admit for the money my ZO6 at 184mph is a screaming deal and should be worth at least an asterisk note at the bottom. But I will look forward to your next publication.
i have reno 4… best car!!!
Dude Your wrong Bugatti does 208 @ top. And The engine in the ccx already fills its engine bay if they beef it up they'll have to re-build the whole car.
hey phillip! these cars are sweet which is your favorite?
I thought I heard somewhere that the Mutsubishi LAncer was the fastest production car. Though I figured there had to be more to it, anyone heard of this?
Also, Ruf and SLR are third-party tuners, AMG is part of Benz.
Perhaps in it's class, but I couldn't see it going further than that.
Koenigsegg ccx owns over all cars!!
lol, koenigsegg agara R is so much better than the ccx, plus the Agara R is much faster
lookat the acura nsx with the viel body kit and it looks like a ferrari enzo with lambo doors
are there any bugatti veyron in New Zealand? and how much would one cost?
I'm partial to the SLR overall but I've got to tell you the Saleen runs a close second in my book. I also hear their new turbos are capable of more than twice the boost in production today so expect them to contend in the 260+mph record setting arena.
any one no why they have not tested the Barabus TKR
can someone give me a car as a gift? i am crazy for one :P
….joking. just wanted to say that the bugatti is my favourite one !
What do you think is best overall Ferrari or Lamborghini?
I read on a book ( published not to long ago) about the Mclaren being the second fastest car in the world with a speed of 249Mphs.
dont forget about the Maserati mc12, that matches the Saleen in top speed
javier: It really depends on your preference and what you're looking for. Personally, my favorite Ferrari is the 360 Spider, and favorite Lambo is the Diablo 6.0 VT. As far as performance though, so far the fastest Ferrari is the FXX Evoluzione, but it's not a road car, just track.
i still believe the enzo can go faster than all of this cars
koenigsegg rules! its the best car i have ever seen in my entire 11 years!
isn't the Barabus TKR the fastest car in the world
It's still a concept car, it's not in production.
i think slr can be faster but the weight is to heavy.
Good list. I like it. But there are also Weineck Cobra and Barbarus TKR , but these not production cars. On my website sportscar-official.com there is also a list of 85 fastest cars in the world.
DUUU the slowest car in the world is the toyota corrola!! how many times have you gotten stuck behind those crapy turtles!
Egon, I've heard of the muistibishi lancer, I just can't rember waht I heard, I thout it was supposedly the fastest car in the world
The Lancer? Not quite. The Lancer Evo is a quick car, but it's just a normal road car, I'm sure you've seen them around: http://www.mitsubishicars.com/MMNA/jsp/lancer/08/…
The slowest car in the world is a russian car called Zaparozec
if you make it of 07 then it will be Bugatti,CCX,Chrysler Me 4-12, Mclaren F1,Lambo Reveton and some more cars
hey people, you keep on saying that the bugatti veyron is the fastest car but is it really on roads with lots of corners such as a verry cornerful race track? All I’m saying is it’s a verry heavy car and that means more inertia, can’t that makes it slower on race tracks?
I dig the Lamborghini Murcielago. It should be the next batmobile!
Great List and im tired of people saying the barbarus trk. ITS NOT A PRODUCTION CAR AND ITS NEVER BEEN TESTED. My favorite car on the list is the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 and my favorite overall is the Lamborghini Reventon.
Bugatti veryon isn't the fastest car in the world. its SSC Ultimate Aero 257mph made by americans
nope, there are 3, the Koenigsegg agara R at 272, the ssc tuatara at 276, and the henessy venom at 270
I know that veli, this post was made way before the SSC broke the record. Please see this post for an update: http://www.automoblog.net/2007/11/05/fastest-prod…
The Bugatti Veyron may no longer be the world's fastest car. Today â€” following a number of teasers and leaks â€” Barabus officially unveiled the TKR: a new 1005 horsepower supercar the automaker says is capable of doing zero to 60 mph in 1.67 seconds. What's more, the car reportedly has a top speed of 270 mph â€” nearly 20 more than the Veyron. Power comes from a 6.0 liter V8 twin-turbocharged with dual intercoolers. The car has a full carbon fibre body and chassis. Further details remain sparse, but the automaker says it will sell the car for Â£360,000, which should translate to around $500,000, using typical automotive market conversion rates.
isn't the ssc ultimate aero faster than the bugatti veyron
There is also a new hennessy viper thats faster than the veyron, i know that its not soley manufacturer mods but it still is. There is also the new Lingenfelter C6 Z06 twin-turbo too, but like i said, these are not production cars, i just wanted to point them out.
The best car all over the world is Koenigsegg CCXR its last model,it beats Bugatti Veyrons record.It has 1018 hp,and its redline,i mean top speed is 420+ km/h.Now get your choise,dont you think that KOENIGSEGG CCXR is the best car?
where is the aero ssc at?
Wind tunnel testing indicates that the Ultimate Aero could theoretically reach a top speed of 273 mph (439 km/h) given appropriate transmission gear ratios, although the supplied transmission would result in 260 mph (418 km/h) at the car's redline.
last entry's credit is given to info provided by wikipedia
Here are other comparison charts for world's fastest and quickest cars ever produced:
http://carspector.com/chart/fastest/ http://carspector.com/chart/quickest/
Ok so you people think that the JAGUARXJ220 is really grate, But to me it is ugly.I think that the Lamborghini Murcelago looks better , and I think its faster too.
The SSC Ultimate Aero TT is the fastest car in the world
The SSC Ultimate Aero TT is the world's fastest production car to date not the Bugatti Veyron…get it right…do some research…or better yet here I'll do it for you since it takes all of 2 seconds…to the author of this article…you lose.
http://www.shelbysupercars.com/ http://www.popsci.com/category/tags/twin-turbo-v8 http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bugatti_Veyron http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SSC_Ultimate_Aero_TT
UNK, Tyler, and all the other than keep saying the SSC is the fastest car in the world. I know this, look at when the post was made – March of 2007 – before the SSC broke the record. So read the full post before you make yourself look stupid.
Here's an update we did in November about the fastest cars – http://www.automoblog.net/2007/11/05/fastest-prod…
There you'll see the SSC as being in first.
THE NEW ZR1 IS ONE OF THE FASTEST IN THE ABOVE MENTIONE LIST.
The Bugatti Veyron is heck of fast! and it rocks…
my best is bugatti veryron like everybody else
I'm pretty sure that hte SLR would not make the list if the Ultima GTR was list here and the Buggati Veyron would not stand a chance against it as well
Check out the Tesla Roadster. All electric car at 0-60mph in 3.6 seconds. 300 miles per charge. All 2000 of the 2008 models are sold at $99,999 but the higher volume 2010 models will be reduced to only $44,999.
these are superb.thanks to the companies who just made them.
Chuck, the Tesla is awesome. Where did you hear the info about it being $45K in 2010? I know their plan to cut the price was coming, but is it official?
dodge hennessey venom viper 1000 twin turbo is faster. 255 mph top speed. might want to fix that.
the veyron is an engineering marvel,its unbeatable,would prefer it to an ssc or a tkr anyday,you could leave the steering and brake from 400kph and it wont stray from its line,amazing…….
OKAY, we do have the world's fastest cars on display. Then which is the world's most beautiful car?
I mean i wouldn't love to have a very fast car i cant race. So which car catches the eye and makes us lust for before we get to know all the details like speed, performance, etc.. (THE BMW CONVERTIBLE M6)
Here's the 5 fastest cars I ever found to be true in surveys (online & reader's choice): 1. Bugatti Veyron 16.4, 2. Saleen S7 Twin-Turbo, 3. Koenigsegg CCX, 4. McLaren F1, 5. Edonis. Porche's new supercar was not included because it can be levelled as street-legal race car (like Mercedes Benz CLK-GTR), but can reach 254mph. Of all the magazine surveys I had read, Saleen S7 is the fastest at 253mph. Watch for the promising 18.4 of Bugatti, it may be the ultimate of all. Edonis was in concept production bred by Bugatti engine, but it can challenged McLaren F1. Lingelfelter Twin Turbo Corvette was theorize to reach 250mph but it's engine was adrenalize & customize.
the bugatti veyron is the fastest car in the world
The barabus is now the worlds fastest car and it can go from 0 â€“ 60 in 1.67 seconds , it can also go 270mph whith1005bhp and a v8 6Liter engine . The best thing is that it is much cheaper than the Buggati Veyron which cost Â£600,000 ($1,100,000) when the barabus costs $360,000.
The Barabus what? Barabus is a mercedes aftermarket tuner.
No, the MB tuner is Brabus (notice the lack of the extra "a"). Check out this article about the Barabus TKR: http://www.automoblog.net/2006/07/19/barabus-not-…
What about the Gumpert Apollo with a top speed of 224 mph
what about the ultimate aero tt
bugatti veyron is the fastest car in the world 232mp
who foorgot ferrari
dese cars are awesome i need this
nice cars cool !!!!!!!!!!
What the fuck..???? The Dodge Viper Venom 1000 is faster then the Buggati! Go look it up you Spanner!
Dodge Viper has got 255MPH
shelby gt500kr supersnake is 720hp but how much top speed???
this s bit dated.lambhorghini reventon must be surely faster than murcileago atleast.i think what si said about the topic s right-"fastest cars that my brother heard of"
who ever made the list is so off, for one the bugatti can go 407 km/h not 402, secondly the fastest production car is the ssc ultimate aero, this can 411.2 km/h and has 1183 bhp, whoever wrote this is a complete moron
right I've been reading the comments and im gonna set this straight once and for all so as hopefully nobody is going to keep repeating other peoples comments. THIS LIST IS OLDER THAN WHEN THE SSC ULTIMATE AERO BROKE THE RECORD AND THE BARBARUS TKR IS NOT A PRODUCTION CAR AND BEFORE YOU RIGHT A COMMENT MENTIONING ANOTHER CAR THAT YOU THINK IS FASTER HERE IS TWO REASONS WHY NOT TO BOTHER 1. CHECK THAT YOUR SURE IT'S A PRODUCTION CAR AND THAT IT HAS A OFFICIALLY RECORDED SPEED.
2. THIS LIST IS OLD AND NOT UPDATED REGULARLY SO THEREFORE ITS GOING TO GO OUT OF DATE, MAKING REASON ONE POINTLESS ANYWAY…
the asshole who should rewrite this thing is giving wrong information thus saying should not go to this site anymore for he cant take the time to correct it so why should we go to this website and i speak for 23000 people who agree on my site
man pagani zonda is the best of all even than buggati
These cars are FAST. But try to update it more often or add a visitors choice.
Very cool n fastest ar i ever seen…..is there any to test drive??
THE BUGATTI VEYRON IS NOT THE FASTEST PRODUCTION CAR IN THE WORLD!!! NEITHER IS THE BARABUS TKR!! BECAUSE THE SPEED RECORD IS HELD BY AN AMERICAN CARR BABY!!! AND ITS CALLED THE SSC ULTIMATE AERO TT BY SHELBY SUPER CARS!!
LOOK IT UP BITCHES YOU KNOW WE WERE GONNA TAKE THAT TITLE BACK SOMEDAY !!XD
Ok guys here. All these other cars that are claimed to be faster than the veyron are with the prime intention of the beating the bugatti veyron. The veyron is an engineering marvel and is not only fast but extremely luxurious. It costs around 5 million to make each veyron and they are selling it for 1.5 million, there are only like 300 or so i think in the world.
more over, the bugatti veyron can actually rise above the grown. By engineering and other down-force methods it is able to restrain from rising
sorry boys the bugatti veyron pur sang edition wins it with an intire body composed of carbon fibre and another light weight allow its lighter than the original veyron pushing it past the 257mph mark making it faster than the ssc
Wow cmon you forgot the Ultimate Aero SS, it can go to 257 mp/h !!!
Hi all!
As a fresh http://www.automoblog.net user i just wanted to say hello to everyone else who uses this bbs ;-)
So what about the 1988 Corvette Sledgehammer? It reached 254.8 mph / 409.9 km/h. had a L98 tuned port motor, not bad for a 350ci i'd say.. but i guess if u define production… hmm
the lamborghini cant go 213 fyi, motortrend tested it and it barly reached 200. the slr would smoke it. and your stupid no matter how fast your car can go your never going to out run a radio.
A Corvette SledgeHammer? WOW I never thought about that. I have to check it out!
and where is ssc ultimate aero the world fastest car?
Sorry, but the world's fastest car is the chevy Corvette Blue-
-devil. It can go 273.3 M.P.H..
Wow, I really wish people would stop leaving these comments about the SSC and non-production cars. Read the whole article!
yeah, the blue devil, hasn't been made yet and does not have enough aero work to hit 273. Look at the body, it is too similar to a regular corvette which does what, 180 tops? So much aero work was put into the Veyron just to keep it on the ground. If you show me the link from a legit source that says it hit 273, then I'll believe it. And the Veyron is governed for the tires. The tires will literally shred from the heat if you dont know what your doing. And the don't make the sledgehammer anymore, besiedes thats not a regular vette its customizied by calloway who works especially with vettes.
The Porsche Carrera GT can actually go 216mph and the bugguti veron can go 253mph or 407kmh and the McLaren F1 can go 247mph
NO the McLaren F1 actually goes 240, if your smart
What is bumburbia?
if anyone has even bought the 2009 guinness book of records you will see that the ssc ultimate aero if the fastest prodution car full stop. dumb asses
Helo guys.. !!! Veyron go 0-60 only 2.5 sec..
and look at the body detail .. also interior.. it's called combine art and speed .. 5 stars for Veyron..
SSC Ultimate Aero: 257 mph+, 0-60 in 2.7 secs. Twin-Turbo V8 Engine with 1183 hp, base price is $654,400. Tested in March 2007 by Guinness world records, The SSC Ultimate Aero takes the lead as the fastest car in the world beating Bugatti Veyron.
Ssc is second in the world cause it goes 255mph..Koenigsegg have made a new car ccxr..it goes 259mph..it should take no.1..
THE BUGATTI AINT THE FASTEST ITS THE SSC ULTIMATE AERO
SSC Ultimate Aero specs
Top Speed: 273 mph / 439.5 km/h
0-60 mph: 3 seconds
Engine: Supercharged V-8 1046 HP
The Ultimate Aero is best known for its stability and endurance at speeds greater than 250 mph. In fact, it is estimated (in wind tunnel tests) that the supercarâ€™s top speed is closer to 273 mph.
Im 15 and i can see that not all of these are accurate, so dont have a cow over it..chill out but these are pretty BA cars my favorite is the McLaren F1!
Nice website, just one thing is there any car called bloodhound?
bye!
Even if though the SSC Ultimate Aero is the fastest car, I still prefer the bugatti if i could buy one.The SSC cant beat the bugatti in looks, I think that the SSC looks like crap too and the interior is boring. If you ever saw top gear were they tested the bugatti on the VW test track you'll see it that the car goes to 407km/hr, no joke. At over $900,000 pounds, I think its worth it.
no doubt no doubt the fact is that ye the buggati is the fastest car in the world at the moment but on looks it always has to be 100% is the porshe carrea GT no doubt end of dicussing done finito comprenda
the fastest car is the ultimate aero no other! it is fastest than the bughati! shet! back 2 u suckers!
The Koenigsegg SSC is the fastest car street legal, but it doesn't go 270, the highest recorded is 257. And the
mclaren f1 is not a production car.
i like to see more moduls?????????????
the top 11 fastest cars are here – #1 SSC Ultimate Aero TT, #2 Bugatti Veyron, #3 Koenigsegg CCX, #4 Saleen S7 Twin-Turbo, -#5 Mclaren F1, #6 Ferrari Enzo, #7 Jaguar XJ220, #8 Pagani Zonda F, #9 Lamborghini Murcielago, #10 Porshe Carrera GT, #11 Mercedes Benz SLR Mclaren
Here are the top 10 expensive cars in the world- #1 Bugatti Veyron, #2 Ferrari Enzo, #3 Pagani Zonda F, #4 Koenigsegg CCX,- #5 Porshe Carrera GT, #6 Mercedes Benz SLR Mclaren,#7 Maybach 62, #8 Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe, #9 Lamborghini Murcielago, #10 Aston Martin Vanquish.
I have some information about the SSC Utimate Aero TT here they are
1.SSC Ultimate Aero: 257 mph+, 0-60 in 2.7 secs. Twin-Turbo V8 Engine with 1183 hp, base price is $654,400. Tested in March 2007 by Guinness world records, The SSC Ultimate Aero takes the lead as the fastest car in the world beating Bugatti Veyron.
I have information about Bugattis's price here they are
Bugatti Veyron $1,700,000
The Bugatti Veyron 16.4 is the most powerful, most expensive, and fastest street-legal production car in the world, with a proven top speed of over 400 km/h (407 km/h or 253 mph). It reached full production in September 2005. The car is built by Volkswagen AG subsidiary Bugatti Automobiles SAS and is sold under the legendary Bugatti marque. It is named after racing driver Pierre Veyron, who won the 24 hours of Le Mans in 1939 while racing for the original Bugatti firm. The Veyron features a W16 engineâ€”16 cylinders in 4 banks of 4 cylinders.
About the mercedes mclaren slr – there are 3 versions. the normal slr, the slr 722 – about 5mph quicker and the 722gt another 2/3mph quicker then the 722…
i know its not production but, i think the 2007 Lingenfelter Corvette Z06 427 Twin Turbo would beat any other car. it has 1132.0 kw / 1518 bhp, 1898.15 nm / 1400 ft lbs of torque
i would say that the fastest car is a "c" car with the speed of light (c)
NAAA Hek NAA! i think everyone should believe that the Lamborghini Reventon should be first on the list.
http://VeyronBugatti.com
Hi to all.
The updated list of world's top ten fastest cars is very accurate and nice.
And a massage for ferrari team: please built a car that can beat ssc ultimate aero!!!
BYE
i think the bugati vayron desreves it
heyy! you forgot FORD GT90 that is a fast car too!!
what a bad research!!grrrr..x-(
zenvo reveton
cars are cool hey
i should have that!!!!!! it's so cool!!!! TEST DRIVE!!!!!
aero is not on the list causs they dont want it on the list but yeah reveton is cool
reventon is faster that murcielago bad research.
SSC Ultimate Aero is the fastest car in the world
not the bugati vayron
Duude the speed you have written for Buggati Veryon is wrong.It means that some mercedes cars are having 260mph.And SSC Ultimate Aero is the fastest car in the world.
why is barabus not in production.
even now ferrari cant become top rank but i believe 2010 ferrari fiarano is the best car of year……hehe…….ferrari still the best sport car…trust me
THE SSC ULTIMATE AERO EV 2009 IS THE BEST PRODUCTION CAR EVER SEEN,IT HAS POWER,BEAUTY AND STYLE CRACK THATÂ¡
How much is the fastest car? We want to know.
I love bugati. veyron is best look wise.
Nice list…all my favorites like the pagani! Super sweet cars!
THIS LIST IS A BULLSHIT,BECAUSE THE SSC (SHELLBY SUPER CARS FROM THE U.S.A) IS THE FASTEST CAR OF THE WORD,AND SECOND IS THE BUGATTI VEYRON…
SSC Ultimate Aero is the fastest car according 2 da guinnes world record n bugatti is second u cunts
You said if you had the cash you would buy the f1 then the koinegsegg. You're an idiot normal people would have the veyron wich is the best and before you could reach the top speed of the koinegsegg it would brake or blow up. Bugatti can be proud of the technological human achievment they have achieved.
Ragin, I don't like the Veyron – I'd much rather have the Koenigsegg
bugatti veyron is fast but fat
the SSC Ultimate Athe SSC Ultimate Aero TT,[1] is currently the fastest production car in the world, with a fastest recorded speed of 413 km/h (257 mph).ero TT,[1] is currently the fastest production car in the world, with a fastest recorded speed of 413 km/h (257 mph).
i build race cars and we have a lot of fun on the track
why do they, and why would they build cars for the road, that are not built to take the sort of speed that they can do , apart from that i think they only place than can try them out is in germany on there freeways, every where else in the western world you have , silly speed limits , but these limits save lives , i have nothing againts fast cars just the idots that drive them beyond there limits , tony
Hay the fastest car is the SSC Ultimate Aero
Top Ten
1.- Barabus TKR
2.- SSC ULTIMATE AERO
3.- Bugatti Veyron
4.- Koennissegg CCX-R
5.- Saleen S7
6.- Maclaren F1
7.- Lotec Sirius
8.- Gumpert Apollo
9.- Bristol Fighter T
10.- TVR Cerbera Speed 12
Honorable mention:
1.- Pagani Zonda c12 S
2.- Ferrari FXX
3.- Lamborghini Murcielago 670
4.- Jaguar XJ 220
5.- Dauer 962 LM
6.- Porsche Carrera GT
7.- Mercedes SLR
8.- Ascari a10
9.- Orca SC7
10.- Porsche 9FF GT9
Human Cars:
1.- Corvette Zr1
2.- Ferrari 599 GTB
3.- Porsche GT2
4.- Ford GT
5.- Dode Viper ACR
6.- Nissan GT-R
7.- Mercedes SLR Black Series Edition (not so human!!!)
8.- Audi R8 look also Audi R zero (concept wow!!!)
9.- BMW M-5,6 vs Merecdes E63
10.- Ford Mustang Shelby Cobra GT 500
HAVE FUN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
the ssc ultament areo is the fastest car in the world
number 1 is sick
No doubt Bugatti veyron is the fastest followed by koennissegg
HERE New Ferrari f458 lands…….
to change the list given above……
FERRARI is the best
guys the ssc ultimate aero is by far the fastest production car in the world im 11 and i know that wat r u talking about the bugatti veyron that is numba 2 all the people that said that the ultimate aero fastest good on you cuz u r right if u din't lets just say you r wrong ok:)
I think the ccx is the best. I believe the ccx will aventually place #1on the list. Tiaan [email protected]
Yea' Bugatti Veyron Is On The Top of the Record List, Bugatti Veyron The Fastest Car In The Intire Universe… and It Rules 4ever! ;D
ssc is the FASTEST PRODUCTION CAR in the world but the bugatti is 2nd
my dear bro in the world fastest car is-:SSC Ultimate Aero EV- world's fastest electric car
where is gallarado
gallardo is a load of rubbishthere just a waist of money they break down so easy and all the time i know some one who has one
no doubt about buggati ?
the bagati anit the fasters car :P xD
this is wrong bugatti is not he fastest the ssc is the fastest car in the world
I dont say that the Bugatti is not an extremelly fast car, but the SSC Ultimate Aero has 257 MPH and the bugatti has 254, and I think three numbers ahead might make difference in a race.
i love koennigsegs!
i really love porsche’s the are savage
lets have a vote
say the car either ssc altimate aero or bugatti
say one of them lets see wich one gets the most
I appreciate you people who made this list but there are some other cars like the 911 gt1 which should also be in the list.
BRo r u serious ok half of yall r alll naming super cars so you cant say that they are the fastest cars. the 911 gt1 is a frekin racing car ment for racing a bugatti is just itself stock a beast car and fastest… plus it looks tha best THANK YOUUUU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
i would want to oppose the list above because barabus TKR SHOULD be ranked first position in the world.its acceleration is from 0-60 in 1.67 secs.Top speed 270 MPH.THANK YOU !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Ferrari,Lamborghini,Koenigsegg,Saleen,Mclaren,Porsche and Bugatti are going to throw SSC into the dust
actually, you missed the ssc ultimate aero TT, i know its just a Ford but it is the fastest car in the market, it could reach 256 mph if im not wrong, what i do know is that its only 4 or 5 mph faster than the veyron
it dosent matter if the ssc is 1 mile faster or 10000000000 miles faster.it is atleast 4-5 miles faster and it would make a difference in a race
The Ferrari Enzo replacement has been revealed not unveiled.It is none other than the F70. Ferrari said this car will have Twin Turbo Charged V8 Porwerplant producing 660 hp and weighs just 1000 kg (2200 lbs) with good power to weight ratio it will be more focused,faster,smaller and lighter than the Enzo.It’s production is also limited to 399 cars at around 1million dollars when it goes sale in 2012.It also has been hailed Bugatti Veyron beater.It going to be Ferrari’s most advanced and fastest production car ever made by them also aiming for top speed record.The will never back down they are the best.
the bugati is fast but it is a car youd see hot chicks driving and what kind of jackass would by a car for 1.8 fucin million dollars dam it
i love the lamborghini murcielago it is so sick
hey if you like lamborghini's then check out the lamborghini estoque wow!
who is underistimating bugatti veyron it is the fastest car of them all it has 1oo1 hp and 407.738 kmp and 253 mph I have owened this car for 1,764,907 million.
murcelago is in the list…bt the high end model of lambhorghini —reventon is not there…whoever made this list is a fool…
Rehan, this list was made before the Reventon came out. You’d have known that had you read the article.
Hey actualy the fastest car in the world is
Dude, there is not "slowest car in the world" but the fastest car is the Barabus TKR, the the SSC Ultimate Aero then the Bagutti… But the ssc has the Best body kit…
Dude you’re all wrong!! The fastest production car is the Weber Faster One that can do 260mph!! Beat that!
Weber Faster one does 260mph and its in production
No doubt McLaren F1 is the fastest.
i dont think these cars could go past 10mph my car would beat them any day 2010 mustang gt
these cars rule the are so good that my balls come in my mouth i have never seen cars like that.i have a bmw of my own but its no good compared to these cars.its my dream to own a bugatti which will never happen
haha my dads name is marc and he ows a bmw m3 ur the same
hi/send pic
how do i do that im only 12 i don't kno much about computers
motorbikes are faster then cars because if u go to google and type in worlds fastest motorbike 2010 it will come up with the motorbike that goes 300mph with a v8 engine. anyway the suzuki gsxr 1300 got more exeleration then any sports car. lol
if you don't agree then send me an email at?
[email protected]
yer but motor bikes if u crash then u get hurt heaps on cars u don't get hurt as much and if u have a motorbike than when it's raining u get wet and when it's cold u get cold i love motorbikes but i just wish they had like a invisable barrier that when it was raining the u don't get wet
Theres a new fastest car…. and it's not ssc any more
what is it
oi mark what bmw do u have
the Scorpion is the siccest car in the world
BIKES are the best thing ever made… they are amazing period thats it
ya there may be faster cars than the bugatti veyron, but that's not really hard to do if you have a car that's super light. bugatti weighs 1.9 metric tons dry. ;-) but bugatti doesn't belong on the page of "fastest cars in the world". it belongs in its own category somewhere between the above and "most luxurious cars in the world". there's no other car, no matter what you say that has that kind of luxury. remember, the veryon's production costs ca. 7 mil. EUR. it's sold for 1 mil. before tax. it was never intended to make money. it was intended to overshadow all other hyper sports cars for generations to come. and no matter how fast the next fastest car in the world will be, there will never be another veyron.
oh, and an acceleration from naught to 63 mph (100kmh) of under 2.5 sec. won't be beat very soon either. no human can shift as fast as that sweet sequential. you can let the mclaren f1 accelerate up to 160 mph before starting up the veyron and it will beat the f1 to 200 mph. (fun fact)
I love that Lamborghini…………….. .
The ultimate aero should be first.The bugatti should be second.The ultimate aero goes 257 while the bugatti goes 253 miles per hour. Look on TheSuperCars.org. Tell me that because I know your wrong. But every thing else is in order. Tell me how a mercadies goes faster then 257 miles per hour.
All iam saying is put the ultimate is the fastest and change it.
Porsche 9ff GT9. Ill just leave that there.
bich lani deo BUGatti is the fastest car….i love this car….its doubt abt veyron;)
MOSLER MT900 GTR XX TT LAND SHARK GOES 488 KM/H
Which faster with pedicab?
hahahaha..
the audi r8 needs to be in there
My favorite car is Lamborghini Murcielago
Update the Fuken WEB!
Stop putting bad comments! You will be blocked
stop telling people what to do wtf get off peoples ass man what the fuck is wrong with you what are you a control freak or something what you the bad word police lay off we can say what ever the fuck if we get blocked we get blocked and dont be like oh well i was just trying to save him from getting blocked no you werent you were just being a bitch
im going to be the richest person in the world haaaaaaaaahaaaaah and im going to buy all of these cars so you cant have any so you can suck it.
dude what the hell are you crazy or something i mean man wtf get off the web freak
I hoped Audi R8
i think audi A8
Good car,
so we dont care
You really need to update this web site .. the Veyron is no the fastest car
bugatti veyron is good not that much slow as you think.
Veyron 16.4 is the fastest car
yes it is!
is that why they just took off the Porsche Carrera GT and the McLaren Mercedes SLR of the top 10.
which car is the fastest then?
yes, its a good and fastest car
no the Bugatti veyron is not the fastest the ssc ultimate aroe is the fastest
what’s better lambo m lp640 or lanbo m lp670-4 sv
well that vcar need to step he's game up because the buggatti…… sssssssssssssssssssssssuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuucccccccccccccccckkkkkkkkkkkkssssssssssssss
GO V-CAR
the ssc ultimate areo is the fastest car in the world at 257 mph beating the bugati veyron at 253 mph.
you are wrong there is a new a german car called the bugatti veyron super sport with 267 mph so that is the worlds fastest prodution car in the world
Look at the list again there Slick, the Veyron SS is #1.
You all are wrong Bugatti Veyron is not the fastest car neither is the SSC Ultimate Aero.The new fastest car is Bugatti Veyron Super Sport with a top speed of 268 mph achieved on the Volkswagen proving grounds of Ehra-Lesien.The engine just has enlarged turbos and intercoolers to give 1200 Hp and also this version has shredded a lot of weight.
Alright everybody the list has been updated. Sorry it took so long. New pictures, new stats, new info, and current data.
Enjoy!
tht's called a fastest car
Bugatti veryon i love u
bugatti veyronss is crazy fast (im only 7)
roflmao ur not really 7. And ya your right the fastest car is realy bugatti is really fast i've been in one.
bugatti is wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyy faster than captin slow at hi fastest speed record
Ferrari Enzo…mmmmm..great car.
ok so the hennessey venom gt is the fastest car in the world. top speed at 272mph! with a zero-60 of 2.3 seconds F the Veyron freakin ugly crap oh and the hennessey venom 2000 is faster than the veyron with a top speed of 270mph and zero-60 at 2.4sec
Again, this is for production cars only – not modified cars.
I myself prefer the Saleen S7
Pagal ho rahe ho kya bugati is the bestum best car in the world
buggati veyron super sport is d fastest car . its proved man!!!!!!!! it reaaallllyyyyy……………………….
sssssssssuuuuuuuuccccccccccckkkkkkkkkkkkkksssssssssss…..
dude
fastest cars i've ever seen!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
How come the Aston Martin One 77 isn't on the list it can do 220.007 mph????
It just hadn't been updated since the One-77 made it to production. Thanks for reminding me, it's now on the list!
1. The Dagget Gt #1 The second Fastest Supercar Model is on market too! The Top Speed is (300) Miles Per Hour too! Top Speed is 310 Miles Per Hour too! Maxium Speed too! The Code 1 Will Limit the Speed of Dagget Gt #1 to (190 Miles per hour too! The Second Code in Computer speed Controll to maxium Limit of 310 Miles Per Hour too! true! Thankyou,
Hello I really like your post and I think that it's great. I want to use it in my article. Is it possible? Of course, I will write a source
Yes, of course.
nice list, good work!
I got to say bugatti veyron is really very fast but if they can put saleen 27's style i would like it even more
Bugatti company are really popular
Bugatti is the fastest
My spouse and i surely need to think far more in that direction to see things i can do regarding this.
i like men
The Second Fastest Car is Dagget Gt is a 2000 Horse Power Engine too! Top Speed is 314 Miles Per Hour too! It is Street Legal to On Roads Or Highways too! Or Salt Flats in Navada State too! True Rated Second Place of the Fastest Supercars Record top Speeds to true!! The Record Code is Limited up top Speed in the U.S. is 200 Miles Per Hour too! Secord Code Is for Maxium Peak Speed of 314 Miles Per Hour too! True!!!
1. 4th Fastest Supercar is the Bugutti Vernon Hit Speed of 268 Miles Per Hour to top Speed:Too! 4th Place of the top 10 Fastest Supercar Records Stands today too! It street Legal too!
I like jaguar coz it goes very fast with in few seconds.
http://themotoring.com/UsedCarsForSale.aspx
I’m not surprise that Bugatti Veyron get the no. 1 spot. Thank you for posting such great writes about the fastest cars in the world. But it will be more helpful if you will add more information about the external, internal body of these cars.
Koenigsegg Agera R is the fastest car in the world with a top speed of 273 mph.
Guys those fantastic CARS were all 9ice but i lov bugatti veyron most. Like Veyron
super cars of the world!!!!!!! superb
i think bugatti is the most expensive cars all of cars and i like bugatti it is very fast and it speed is 268 mph this is my dream car i want o buy it i learbed very well and hard working for do i buy it hehehehhehe i hope so.
Thrust SSC most super car in the world….faster than sound,,,,
the bugati ss hat not yet been tested on road so nothn can be said
hahahahaha your right but i like it
i feel like stealing all these car.
cool…
very impressive…
stylish …
hot looking cars..
OK so wich is realy the fastes car in the world?
Please I’m curious!
the very best cars.
these cars r very best.
thes car are are the best I love this.
wow
ufff
nice
1. New Bugatti Vernon Super Sport Second New #2: the Speed rcord 462 KL/N Per Hour to; or 286.44 Miles Per Hour too! Fastest Legal Supercar in the 50 States too!
you are wrong
What makes u right?
the chevrolet correvette z06 is the fastest car in the universe
They should have said, the 10 fastest European cars….
Three of the cars on this list are American.
1995 RUF CTR2 (sister car to porsche 993 911, but a separate production model
by the manufacturer Ruf. – think camaro and trans am).
217 mph top speed – 3.6 sec 0-60 – $250k msrp.
John Lamm’s supercars magazine has it rated at 217 mph.
Ian Kuah drove a CTR2 up to 218 mph, but 217 mph is posted everywhere else
“Think Camaro and Trans Am”. Nothing t do with that. It’s more like “think a standard car and a heavilly tuned one”.
This was list was published before the Nissan GT-R touch the road. So I can understand its exclusion.
Hey there, the Nissan GT-R’s top speed is only 193 mph, so I’m afraid it does fall short.in this list!
you need to update your site the Hennessey Venom GT is the fastest “In 2014, a Hennessey Venom GT was recorded as exceeding 270.49 mph (435.31 km/h), but as the run was in one direction only, and only 16 cars out of a planned total of 29 have been sold, it does not qualify under the Guinness Book of Records or this list’s criteria as the worlds fastest production car.”
Good point Kyle, I’ve updated the list, even if Guinness doesn’t recognize it.
What?? There’s the Jaguar XJ220 but not the car that superceded, the Bugatti EB110 Super Sport??
Good point! I’ve added the EB110 SS, thanks for the correction. Maybe I just didn’t want to push the awesome XJ220 off the list, haha.
If you’re talking about cars in ‘production’ you need List of Hyundai performance specsList of BMW performance specs. the Lingenfelter is in more of a ‘production’ state than those two
Mercedes C Class is the best car so far I own. I owned this car from Shaman Wheels, they have the best collection of Mercedes Cars & great after sales service too. This car is also the best car ever in my history of cars I own. http://www.shamanwheels.in/ This car is not the fastest but the best as consider in performance, aeverage etc.
Hennessey!!!
thrust ssc is the best
About BUGATI CHIRON???