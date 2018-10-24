Top 10 Fastest Cars in the World (2018)

Bugatti Veyron Super Sport

There are many ways to judge how fast a car is. Acceleration is important; being able to jump from zero to 60 mph quickly is probably the most realistic performance benchmark, since we’re actually able to drive 60 mph on most highways.

But there’s no better ultimate ranking factor than top speed – the most unrealistic, no holds barred, balls-to-the-wall stat a car can have. Even though we’ll probably never be able to actually achieve these speeds, top speed is the one that deserves the most bragging rights. It takes huge amounts of engineering genius to produce hunks of metal (and carbon fiber) that can safely propel themselves this quickly down a strip of pavement without falling apart.

So here we are, the list of the top 10 fastest production cars in the world, ranked by top speed. All the cars you would expect are on the list, ranked from fastest to slowest (though calling any of these cars slow is blasphemy.)

We start the list with the king of fast:

Koenigsegg Agera RS

Koenigsegg Agera RS

Top Speed: 277.87 mph
Power: 1,341 hp

Just try and tell me that’s not one mean looking car.

The Koenigsegg Agera RS is a hybrid of sorts (no, not that kind of hybrid). It’s an Agera R at heart, with some of the advanced tech of the One:1, and some of the Agera S sprinkled in for good measure.

There were only 25 examples of the Agera RS produced. Powered by a 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8, the “normal” Agera RS only produces 1,160 hp (on regular pump gasoline, mind you), but 11 lucky owners are able to (theoretically) hit this top speed due to checking the “1MW” special package when ordering theirs, which increases the ponies to 1,341.

Koenigsegg said goodbye to the Agera in mid-2018 with the final two examples of the car, named Thor and Väder.

Hennessey Venom GT

Hennessey Venom GT

Top Speed: 270.49 mph
Power: 1,244 hp

This supercar from Texas-based car tuner-made-manufacturer Hennessey is an impressive machine, to say the least. Sporting a twin-turbo 7.0-liter V8 producing a massive 1,244 hp, the Venom GT beat a world record set by the Koenigsegg Agera R as being the fastest accelerating production car in the world when it did a run from 0-300 km/h in 13.63 seconds.

That’s crazy fast. Not to be outdone by the French, Hennessey’s Venom GT broke the Veyron’s top speed at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida back in early 2014.

This beast can go 0-100 mph in 5.6 seconds (a world record), and 200 mph from a stop in only 14.51 seconds (also a world record). Hennessey also claims the Venom GT can reach a top speed of 278 mph if given a bit more room to do it. Let’s hope they find a track long enough.

Bugatti Chiron

2017 Bugatti Chiron

Top Speed: 261 mph
Power: 1,479 hp

Bugatti, never one to back down from a top speed fight, built the Chiron as a successor to the already world-record-breaking Veyron Super Sport (below). The Chiron carries over the same 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine as the Veyron, but modified to produce (quite a bit) more power and a smoother power band.

But here’s the really interesting part. The top speed of the Bugatti Chiron – 261 mph – is electronically limited due to safety limitations. Simply put, nobody’s built a tire that can handle speeds in excess of 280 mph. Michelin says they’re working on it, but until tire tech can catch up, don’t expect top speeds to go much past 180 mph.

So, how fast can the Chiron go? Nobody knows for sure (or dares to try), but the speedometer goes up to 500 km/h (about 311 mph). Since the much less powerful Veyron SS below hit over 268 mph with the speed limiter removed, we’re going to just fudge it a little bit and pretend the Chiron is officially faster (because we can, that’s why!)

Think Bugatti’s just sitting around waiting? Think again; they recently revealed the Chiron Sport, and it’s even better.

Bugatti Veyron Super Sport

Bugatti Veyron Super Sport

Top Speed: 267.81 mph
Power: 1,200 hp

Not to let SSC’s Ultimate Aero supercar keep Bugatti in second place for long, the French supercar company slapped bigger turbos and intercoolers on their previous world-record-holding Veyron to produce a seriously impressive 1,200 horsepower. The Veyron SS still houses the same 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine, but now produces 200 more horsepower.

To handle the extra speed and power, Bugatti also had to revise the chassis and suspension. Only 30 Veyron Super Sport models were produced. Electronically limited to 258 mph for the production cars, Guinness World Records went ahead and said even though the speed limiter was removed, the top speed was still valid.

I just wish they would have let the Chiron above do the same.

SSC Ultimate Aero TT

SSC Ultimate Aero

Top Speed: 256.18 mph
Power: 1,183 hp

Boutique supercar maker Shelby Super Cars (SSC) unleashed the Ultimate Aero in 2007, destroying the more expensive Bugatti Veyron’s top speed record. The car in question was a 2007 model – since then, SSC has upgraded the Aero to include an all-new twin-turbo V8 engine, producing 1,287 hp, giving the car a theoretical top speed of 290 mph.

Nope, that’s not a typo. It’s also theoretical.

SSC says given a long enough road, they could get the car up to 270 mph. That would break the Veyron’s record again, so let’s see if they ever get around to it.

Koenigsegg CCXR

Koenigsegg CCXR

Top Speed: 249 mph
Power: 1,004 hp

The Koenigsegg CCXR is a more “eco-friendly” version of the CCX. Powered by the same 4.7-liter twin-supercharged V8 engine as the CCX, the engine was modified to run on E85 gasoline, bringing the power output up from 795 to a whopping 1,004 hp.

Although the Koenigsegg CCR broke the top speed record in 2005 on a totally unfair circular track, the updated CCXR has a better engine, aerodynamics, and, well, pretty much everything else. I’d love to see the Swedish company get this out on the VW test track, which is the same track on which the Veyron was tested (and a straight line, not a circle.)

We’re glad to see our favorite Swedish car brand (sorry Volvo!) taking up two spots on this list.

Saleen S7 Twin-Turbo

Saleen S7 Twin-Turbo

Top Speed: 248 mph
Power: 750 hp

Saleen’s first car not based on an existing model, the S7 supercar grabbed a lot of attention when it was released in 2000. An updated Twin-Turbo model followed shortly afterward, providing 750 hp and a 248 mph top speed. Saleen offers a competition package increasing power to 1000 hp, which brings the top speed up to a rumored 260 mph.

Interest has dropped for the S7, but if they can come back and claim a top speed close to Bugatti and SSC, we might see some more of Saleen’s supercar in the future.

There was the 80’s retro-cool Saleen S5S Raptor Concept they came out with in 2008, but that never saw the light of day.

McLaren F1

McLaren F1

Top Speed: 240.14
Power: 618 hp

The McLaren F1 was first produced in 1993, and it’s still one of the fastest cars in the world. It also happens to be the first car on this list I would purchase if I had the cash. Produced from 1993 to 1998, the F1 still sells for well over $1 million each, and I have a feeling it will only appreciate over the years.

The amount of “firsts” that McLaren introduced to road cars via the F1 is far too long to list in this article, but suffice it to say, the British company blew everyone else out of water at the time, and it’s still one of the most sought-after cars in the world. With only 64 versions of the road car ever made, only a lucky few will ever have the honor of owning (or even driving) one.

This is a timeless car and will remain on the all-time greatest car lists for decades to come. Even though it’s no longer the fastest production car in the world, it’s still the fastest naturally-aspirated road car in the world, sporting a special BMW-sourced 6.1-liter V12 (surrounded by freaking gold, BTW) capable of biting your head off…allegedly.

Pagani Huayra

Pagani Huayra

Top Speed: 238 mph
Power: 720 hp

The Pagani Zonda, even since I first laid eyes on it, has been one of my favorite cars of all time. Now, while I’m not a huge fan of the Huayra’s styling (or name) when compared to the Zonda, I have to admit it’s a helluva car.

720 hp from the Huayra’s AMG-sourced 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine, mated to a seven-speed single-clutch sequential gearbox lets the car hit 60 mph from a stop in only 2.8 seconds, up to a top speed of 238 mph.

Ferrari Enzo

Ferrari Enzo

Top Speed: 221 mph
Power: 651 hp

Another one of the few naturally-aspirated cars on this list, the Ferrari Enzo is powered by a 6.0-liter V12 producing 651 hp. Only 399 Enzos were built for sale, and as usual, all were sold to existing customers (via invitation) before anyone else even heard about the car. There was one more Enzo built – #400 – and donated to the Vatican for charity.

Interestingly, the Enzo’s successor – the LaFerrari – is only able to hit an approximately similar top speed despite begin significantly more powerful. What it is, however, is much quicker; we’re talking 0-62 mph times of 2.4 seconds, compared to the Enzo’s 3.2 (which is still ridiculously fast).

 

Pushed off the Top 10 List

Aston Martin One-77

Aston Martin One-77

Top Speed: 220 mph
Power: 750 hp

The Aston Martin One-77 is a very limited edition (only 77 made, who’d have thought?) supercar. Originally the top speed was estimated at a relatively paltry 200 mph but later tests confirmed a top speed of 220.007 mph.

The 3,307 lb car can rocket from zero to sixty in 3.5 seconds thanks to its 750 horsepower, 7.3-liter V12 engine and six-speed automated manual gearbox.

Pagani Zonda F Clubsport

Pagani Zonda F Clubsport

Top Speed: 215 mph
Power: 640 hp

Powered by a 7.3-liter AMG-built V12, the 640 horsepower Pagani Zonda F Clubsport created ripples in the car community when it lapped the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife test track in only 7:24.7 seconds.

A very impressive car – I’m actually confused as to why it’s not higher on the list, although Pagani claims that without the car’s aerodynamic equipment (added to increase cornering ability,) the Zonda F Clubsport would have a top speed of 220 mph.

Bugatti EB110 Super Sport

Bugatti EB110 Super Sport

Top Speed: 213 mph
Power: 560 hp

The third Bugatti on this list, the original EB110 was powered by a 3.5-liter quad-turbo V12 producing an impressive 560 hp and was able to hit 213 mph – still just enough to be on this list.

But then in 1992 (a year after the EB110 was unveiled,) a lighter and more powerful (612 hp) version came out – the SuperSport – that hit 216 mph and able to hit zero to 62 mph in only 3.2 seconds. Keep in mind this was in 1992 – a feat impressive by today’s standards.

Leave a Reply