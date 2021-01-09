Enter to Win a 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition!

The 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition is the epitome of cool with its exclusive Phoenix Yellow paint job. It’s also the epitome of rare, as Honda will only produce 600 examples. However, in this latest campaign from Omaze, you have the chance to win a Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition. Who knows where the other 599 will end up, but one of them could be sitting in your driveway.

Under the hood is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder VTEC turbo with 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque. All that grunt is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual with a limited-slip differential. Over the summer, the Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition set a new speed record of two minutes and 23.993 seconds at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan.

Other features include the Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, weighted shift knob, forged-aluminum BBS tires, and the Honda Sensing suite of active safety features. All Type R Limited Edition cars also contain an interior plate with a unique serial number.

How to Enter to Win

You can enter to win a Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition by visiting the official page for this Omaze campaign.

By participating in this campaign, you will be benefiting the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. Their work includes scholarships, capacity-building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships. The organization also connects students with top employers seeking talent for competitive internships and job opportunities.