2023 Honda HR-V Overview: Trim Levels, Engine Specs, New Standard Features, Pricing & More

The 2023 Honda HR-V has a lot going for it in the face of stiff competition from the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Kona, and Mazda CX-30. Now in its third generation, the HR-V is typically a Civic sedan with a crossover body, and you’ll find a lot of Civic references in the new HR-V. The 2023 Honda HR-V is about nine inches longer than the outgoing variant and has a two-inch longer wheelbase while being more expansive and marginally taller than before. The result is a compact crossover that punches above its weight in cabin roominess.

“The new Honda HR-V is just the right size for young, active buyers looking for a sporty driving experience and plenty of space and utility for an adventurous weekend escape,” said Michael Kistemaker, assistant vice president, Honda National Sales, American Honda Motor Co.

2023 Honda HR-V: What’s New?

The 2023 Honda HR-V is an all-new variant and kicks off the third-generation model of Honda’s popular small SUV. Not to be confused with the global HR-V variant (that still rides on Fit underpinnings), the North American HR-V takes its architecture from the eleventh-gen Honda Civic sedan, but this is where it gets confusing.

We know the CR-V as a high-riding Civic crossover from the first to the current fifth-gen model. Honda will unveil the all-new sixth-gen CR-V soon, and we’re betting the house it’ll use the new Civic’s underpinnings, too, making the 2023 HR-V a quasi CR-V, if you catch our drift.

Nevertheless, the new HR-V has elements that family car buyers will surely appreciate. It has independent front struts and a new multilink rear suspension to deliver sportier handling despite its roomier cabin. It also has 24.4 cubic feet of cargo space (on all trims) behind the rear seats, expanding to 55.1 cubic feet by folding the 60/40 rear chairs.

The new HR-V makes do without Honda’s much-loved rear Magic Seats, but Honda claims the increase in length and wheelbase is enough to compensate for the lack of those cool yet uncomfy rear seats. Honda says the rear seats are wider to fit three passengers easily, while the front has body stabilizing seats that offer firmer support to enhance comfort and reduce driving fatigue.

The 2023 Honda HR-V’s cabin is similar to what you’ll see in the new Civic, which is not bad. It also has a metal honeycomb mesh accent stretching across the dashboard, while the HR-V’s curved center console has fine French stitching. The pass-through space underneath the console has USB ports to accommodate and charge your smartphones.

2023 Honda HR-V EX-L. Photo: Honda North America.

2023 Honda HR-V: Trim Levels & Pricing

The 2023 HR-V is available in three trim variants: LX, Sport, and EX-L. All models have a 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder gas engine with 158 horsepower, 138 lb-ft. of torque, and an EPA average of 26 in the city and 32 on the highway. Front-wheel drive is standard, but Honda’s Real Time AWD with Intelligent Control is a $1,500 option across the lineup, which will impact the fuel economy slightly.

All HR-Vs feature a continuously variable (CVT) gearbox with step-shift programming that simulates gear changes at full throttle. Furthermore, the new HR-V has standard hill descent control for better traction on slippery inclines.

Below is a breakdown of each trim level and the starting MSRP figures, which already include the $1,245 destination fee.

HR-V LX

The base LX starts at $24,895 (FWD) and $26,395 (AWD). The LX features a matte honeycomb front grille, matte trimmings on the lower front and rear bumpers, and 17-inch wheels. Standard tech features include a seven-inch digital instrument display, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with physical volume and tuning knobs (hooray!), and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

HR-V Sport

The mid-tier HR-V Sport begins at $26,895 (FWD) and $28,395 (AWD). Standard equipment includes a sportier front grille with a horizontal mesh design, 18-inch gloss black wheels, a black rear spoiler, and gunmetal metallic exterior trim. It also gets the dual seven-inch screens from the base model.

HR-V EX-L

The range-topping HR-V EX-L starts at $28,695 (FWD) and $30,195 (AWD). It has a gloss back honeycomb front grille, black exterior trim, and 17-inch gray alloy wheels with a machined finish. Standard in the EX-L is a nine-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Qi wireless charging, and an eight-speaker audio system.

2023 Honda HR-V Sport. Photo: Honda North America.

Standard Safety Features

The new HR-V comes standard with Honda Sensing, now featuring a single camera system that offers twice the field of view than previous-gen ADAS systems with cameras and radar sensors. It has adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, traffic jam assist, and traffic sign recognition.

Honda claims its single-cam Honda Sensing can recognize vehicles, pedestrians, white lines, curbs, bicycles, and road signs. New for the HR-V is a driver attention monitor and a rear-seat reminder.

Honda Warranty

All Honda vehicles leave the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and a five-year/unlimited mileage rust perforation warranty. An extended warranty could prove beneficial if you drive more miles than the average person.

Honda HR-V Availability

The 2023 Honda HR-V is available now in seven exterior colors, including a new Nordic Forest Pearl and Urban Gray Pearl hues.

Photos & Source: Honda North America.

