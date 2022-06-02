2023 Honda Odyssey Lineup Adds New Sport Trim to Help Make Minivans Cool

Although times are different from when the Dodge Caravan and Plymouth Voyager ruled the road, Honda is putting more pep in the Odyssey’s step with a sleek new Sport model. Below is a quick but detailed look at the 2023 Honda Odyssey Sport.

Exterior Design

Landing between EX-L and Touring trim levels, the Sport comes from the factory with 19-inch Berlina Black wheels, darkened taillights, and lots of gloss black exterior trim. Exterior colors include Platinum White Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, and Sonic Gray Pearl.

Interior Treatments

The Sport welcomes drivers and passengers with black leather seats, red contrast stitching, a power moonroof, and accent lighting. Honda’s “Magic Slide” second-row seats fold nearly flat, making it easier to haul cargo or to remove them entirely. Meanwhile, the third-row seats fold into the floor. Also standard is a Rear Seat Reminder feature that can pair with the available CabinWatch viewing system.

Safety Features

Standard on every 2023 Odyssey is the Honda Sensing package, which includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow and Pedestrian Emergency Braking.

Fuel Economy

Under the hood of every 2023 Honda Odyssey is a 280-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6 mated to a 10-speed automatic. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 19 in the city, 28 on the highway, and 22 combined. The 2023 Odyssey’s fuel economy numbers are right in line with the current Kia Carnival and Chrysler Pacifica.

2023 Honda Odyssey Sport. Photo: Honda North America.

2023 Honda Odyssey Warranty Coverage

All Honda Odyssey minivans leave the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. The 2023 Odyssey is standard with Honda Service Pass, covering select factory-scheduled maintenance for two years or 24,000 miles.

You may want to consider an extended warranty if you drive a lot of miles. Our comprehensive guide will help you discern if a Honda extended warranty is worth considering.

Pricing & Availability

The 2023 Honda Odyssey is available in five trim levels: EX, EX-L, Touring, Elite, and the new Sport. Starting MSRP for the EX is $38,635, while the EX-L begins at $41,705. The Touring starts at $45,745, while the Elite’s MSRP will be north of $50,000.

With its place in the middle of the 2023 Honda Odyssey lineup, the Sport will begin at $42,205.

If you need a hand finding which Honda dealers have the best pricing in your area on a new Odyssey, our free and easy search tools* can help.

Photos & Source: Honda North America.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.