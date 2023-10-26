2024 Honda Passport: Updated Trailsport Hardware, Stylish Black Edition, Fuel Economy & Starting MSRP

The 2024 Honda Passport is the Japanese automaker’s middle child in its SUV family, slotting nicely between the CR-V and seven-seat Pilot. The new Passport remains part of the third-gen variant that debuted in 2019, but Honda gave it a nip-and-tuck for the 2022 model year to keep it looking fresh. Moreover, the rugged Passport Trailsport debuted that same year, becoming the first Honda vehicle to wear the Trailsport badge.

“Every new Honda TrailSport variant, including the enhanced 2024 Passport TrailSport, builds on our legacy of adventure and off-road performance while retaining excellent on-road dynamics,” said Lance Woelfer, Assistant Vice President of Honda National Auto Sales, American Honda Motor Co.

2024 Honda Passport: What’s New?

There aren’t a lot of changes to the 2024 Honda Passport. However, most of the upgrades center around the Passport Trailsport. The enhancements include bespoke pewter-painted 18-inch wheels (which improve the track width by 10 mm), power folding wing mirrors, and heated windshield wipers.

For the first time, the Passport Trailsport gets General Grabber All-Terrain Sport tires (245/60R18) for increased traction.

Furthermore, the Passport Trailsport has a new off-road suspension with optimized stabilizer bars, revised spring rates, and improved damper tuning for better traction and handling on or off-road. Meanwhile, the Trailsport is available with a new Diffused Sky Blue paint, while the interior receives a broader center console.

2024 Honda Passport Black Edition. Photo: Honda North America.

Honda Passport Black Edition

Honda added a new range-topping Black Edition variant for the 2024 Passport. The Passport Black Edition is exclusively available in Sonic Gray, Platinum White, Radiant Red, and Crystal Black Pearl paint hues. Fortifying its sporty and premium vibe are 20-inch black alloy wheels, a black front grille, dark-themed exterior bits, and custom Black Edition badging.

Other premium items include perforated leather upholstery with contrasting red accents, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, red accent lighting, and embossed floor mats.

i-VTM All-Wheel Drive & Fuel Economy

All 2024 Honda Passports have a 3.5-liter V6 engine with 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft. of torque. It sends power to all four wheels using Honda’s i-VTM (intelligent variable torque management) all-wheel drive with a nine-speed automatic. The i-VTM drivetrain features torque vectoring capabilities that could send up to 70 percent of the engine’s power to the rear axle and channel 100 percent of that torque to either the left or right rear wheels.

EPA fuel economy ratings for the 2024 Honda Passport are 19 in the city and 24 on the highway, for a combined of 21 mpg.

Every Honda Passport has a four-mode intelligent traction management system to adjust the i-VTM settings for tarmac, sandy, snowy, or muddy terrain. The Passport features 8.1 inches of ground clearance and a 5,000 lbs. max towing capacity.

Interior & Cargo Volume

The new Honda Passport has 114.9 cubic feet of room for up to five adults in two rows of seats. Meanwhile, it offers 41.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second-row chairs, which expands to 77.7 cubic feet when folded.

Honda Passport Safety Ratings & Features

The latest Honda Passport has a five-star rating from NHTSA and received a Good score from the IIHS. Honda Sensing is standard for all Passports and includes collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, road departure mitigation, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.

Honda Factory Warranty

All Honda Passports leave the Lincoln, Alabama, manufacturing plant with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty on any new Honda vehicle, including the Passport.

2024 Honda Passport Starting MSRP

The 2024 Honda Passport is available in EX-L, TrailSport, and Black Edition trim levels.

The EX-L starts at $43,275, while the TrailSport starts at $45,875. Black Edition models start at $49,345. Those MSRP figures include the $1,375 destination charge. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this auto loans 101 video guide will point you in the right direction.

Photos & Source: Honda North America.