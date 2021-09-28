2022 Honda Passport: New Face, Updated Features, Rugged TrailSport Trim & More

The 2022 Honda Passport is entering the crossover segment with a new face, a host of updated features, and a rugged TrailSport version with off-road goodies and chunkier tires. Not many people know the Passport started life as a rebadged and re-engineered Isuzu Rodeo in 1993. But as traditional car buyers slowly gravitated towards midsize crossovers, Honda needed the Passport to slot between its smaller CR-V and seven-seat Pilot SUV.

The third-gen Passport came in 2019 as a five-seat version of the Pilot. For 2022, the Passport has gained some styling updates derived from the Honda Ridgeline. However, Honda has only unveiled the newest TrailSport version of the 2022 Passport, although we reckon most of the facial upgrades will carry over to the rest of the lineup.

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport

Honda claims the 2022 Passport TrailSport is a new halo for Honda light trucks, and the new Passport is the first Honda vehicle to receive the TrailSport treatment. If the name is any indication, TrailSport is for active buyers who crave a sense of adventure.

“Some may not realize the true rugged, off-road capabilities of our light trucks,” said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Now they’re getting tough, rugged looks to match, and the addition of TrailSport will further enhance the off-road capability of our vehicles in the future.”

The Honda Passport TrailSport receives new sheet metal from the A-pillars forward. It has a new squared-off countenance with an upright front grille. The hood is unique and now has a power bulge to give the vehicle a meaner stance. Also new are the front fenders, front and rear bumpers, and updated headlights. You’ll also find a crossbar on top of the new grille to further accentuate its brutish face. Honda also increased the front and rear track by 0.40 inches (10mm) to give it a broader stance.

Other custom TrailSport features include machined 18-inch wheels, off-road tires, a silver skid plate, and orange TrailSport badging. Inside, it gets orange stitching, embroidered Trailsport logos on the seats, and all-season rubber floor liners. Also included are amber ambient lighting and custom gauge surrounds.

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport. Photo: Honda North America.

Standard V6 Engine

The 2022 Honda Passport has a 3.5-liter V6 with 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft. of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, while Honda’s excellent i-VTM4 torque-vectoring all-wheel drivetrain is standard on the TrailSport and Elite. The i-VTM4 drivetrain can send up to 70 percent of the engine’s torque to the rear wheels. It can also shift up to 100 percent of that torque between the left and right rear wheels (torque vectoring). All Passport AWD models have 8.1 inches of ground clearance and a 5,000 lbs. towing capacity. Standard across all drivetrains is a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Generous Standard Features

Every 2022 Honda Passport has standard LED headlights, push-button start, a power tailgate, and an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Passport offers 50.5 cubic feet of luggage room in the back, and it even comes with multiple under-floor storage compartments to house your stuff.

The 2022 Passport is standard with Honda Sensing, regardless of trim level. It includes collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, and adaptive cruise control. The rear seat and rear seatbelt reminder systems are also standard for the 2022 Honda Passport.

Honda Factory Warranty

Every new Honda Passport comes with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile limited powertrain warranty. If you do a lot of driving, it might be worth looking into a Honda extended warranty. This comprehensive guide will help you make the right decision.

Pricing & Availability

Pricing for the 2022 Honda Passport remains forthcoming, but we reckon base prices to start at under $37,000. The first deliveries are arriving at U.S. Honda dealerships this winter. If you are in the market for a new Passport, this free and easy search tool* will show you which dealers in your area are offering the best price. That tool will also help you obtain the invoice price, which is a good starting point for negotiations.

Photos & Source: Honda North America.

