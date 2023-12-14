2024 Honda Ridgeline: New & Rugged TrailSport, Standard V6, Torque-Vectoring AWD & Starting MSRP

2024 Honda Ridgeline Summary Points

The 2024 Honda Ridgeline will debut a TrailSport grade that infuses much-needed ruggedness into its crossover DNA.

We call the Ridgeline the “anti-truck” of trucks, a medium-duty hauler that delivers more comfort with its independent rear suspension.

All Honda Ridgelines have a potent V6 engine and i-VTM4 all-wheel drive with torque vectoring.

2024 Honda Ridgeline: What’s New?

The 2024 Honda Ridgeline will arrive at dealerships with a few changes under its strictly four-door crew cab body style. It remains part of the second-gen Ridgeline that debuted in 2017.

Looking past its truck-like countenance, the Ridgeline is an ideal steed for active buyers who don’t need the brutish looks or hardcore off-roading merits of a typical Toyota Tacoma or Chevy Colorado.

For 2024, Honda is debuting the Ridgeline TrailSport to invigorate the truck with some genuine, trail-proven hardware. The mods list includes an off-road suspension, Pewter 18-inch wheels wrapped in General Grabber A/T Sport all-terrain rubber, steel underbody skid plates, orange interior stitching, and rubber floor mats.

Otherwise, all Ridgelines have updated cabin technologies like a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen, a digital driver’s display, and wireless smartphone connectivity (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto).

2024 Honda Ridgeline TrailSport. Photo: Honda North America.

Engine & Driveline

All 2024 Honda Ridgelines have a 3.5-liter naturally-aspirated V6 with a healthy 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft. of torque. It mates to a nine-speed automatic and Honda’s i-VTM4 all-wheel drivetrain with torque vectoring capabilities. The drivetrain offers different Intelligent Traction Management modes for handling snow, mud, or sand.

Towing Capacity

You don’t buy a Honda Ridgeline to tow heavy loads, but it musters the courage to pull up to 5,000 lbs., thanks to its reinforced frame, torquey V6 engine, and intelligent all-wheel drivetrain.

The Ford Ranger and Chevy Colorado are more capable haulers than the Ridgeline, but none ride as smoothly as the latter, whether laden or unladen. The Ridgeline has a 1,600 lbs. max payload capacity, enough to keep pace with Ford and Chevy.

Fuel Economy

The Honda Ridgeline achieves an EPA-rated 18 in the city, 24 on the highway, and 21 combined. If you opt for the TrailSport, the extra off-road hardware drops the EPA average by one mpg on the highway.

Photo: Honda North America.

Honda Ridgeline Starting MSRP

The 2024 Honda Ridgeline has four trim grades: Sport, RTL, Trailsport, and Black Edition. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,375 destination charge.

If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

Ridgeline Sport

The entry-level Sport starts $41,125. It has LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, tri-zone automatic climate control, bed lights, keyless entry, an all-new nine-inch infotainment touchscreen, a seven-speaker stereo, and a Class III trailer hitch.

Ridgeline RTL

The RTL starts at $43,955. The equipment list includes cowhide seats, power and heated front seats, a sunroof, heated mirrors, an acoustic windshield, a leather steering wheel, and satellite radio.

Ridgeline TrailSport

The new-for-2024 TrailSport starts at $46,355. It includes chunkier all-terrain tires, 18-inch wheels, an off-road suspension, a heated tiller, and a premium audio system with eight speakers among its upgrades list.

Ridgeline Black Edition

The range-topping Black Edition starts at $47,725. It has LED ambient lighting, an updated stereo, and blacked-out accessories, including the wheels, exterior trim, and leather upholstery.

2024 Honda Ridgeline TrailSport interior layout. Photo: Honda North America.

Honda Ridgeline Safety Ratings & Features

The 2024 Honda Ridgeline earned a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA, while the 2023 model received primarily Good scores from the IIHS.

The Honda Sensing package is standard in every Ridgeline and includes forward collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assist. Meanwhile, other features like blind-spot warnings and parking sensors are available.

Honda Ridgeline Warranty

All Honda Ridgelines leave the Lincoln, Alabama, manufacturing plant with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty on any new Honda vehicle, including the Ridgeline.

2024 Honda Ridgeline Conclusion

The 2024 Honda Ridgeline caters to a demographic that wants a tough-looking everyday vehicle without the backbreaking ride. It’s not as tough or rugged as other midsize pickups, but the Ridgeline has more practical capabilities to rival any crossover or sedan.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Honda North America.