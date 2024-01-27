2024 Honda Prologue EV: Available Dual-Motors, Range Numbers, Safety Features, Starting MSRP & More

2024 Honda Prologue Summary Points

The 2024 Honda Prologue is the Japanese automaker’s first electric vehicle in North America.

The Prologue EV results from a collaboration between Honda and General Motors and rides on a similar architecture as the Chevy Blazer and Cadillac Lyriq.

Expect the starting MSRP to land near $49,000 (with the destination charge) for the 2024 Prologue.

2024 Honda Prologue: What’s New?

The Honda Prologue is all-new for the 2024 model year. Riding on a similar skateboard-type BEV3 platform developed by General Motors, you can call the Prologue a precursor to Honda’s first in-house developed electric car.

The 2024 Prologue is about eight inches longer and five inches wider than its popular CR-V stablemate, offering more room for five adults and cargo. However, the Prologue has optional third-row seating to accommodate up to seven passengers, a feature that could prove beneficial for some buyers.

Powertrain & Charging

The 2024 Prologue will arrive with single or dual-electric motors in EX and Touring grades.

Meanwhile, the range-topping Prologue Elite has dual motors and standard all-wheel drive (AWD). Prologues with a single front-mounted electric motor have 212 horsepower and 236 lb-ft. of torque, while the Elite has 288 horsepower and 333 lb-ft. of torque.

All Honda Prologues have an 85 kWh lithium-ion Ultium battery pack. The electric architecture enables DC fast charging up to 150 kW, enough to replenish 65 miles of juice in 10 minutes.

Driving Range

The longest-range Prologue is the EX and Touring 2WD with an EPA-rated 296 miles per full charge (107/91 city/highway and 99 combined MGPe). By contrast, the dual-motor variant achieves 281 miles of range (101/88 city/highway and 95 combined MPGe).

Meanwhile, the Prologue Elite AWD delivers 273 miles of range.

2024 Honda Prologue. Photo: Honda North America.

Standard Tech Features

The standard features include an 11-inch digital instrument display, an 11.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with Google built-in, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and Sirius XM satellite radio.

Other standard features include a 10-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support, heated front seats, four USB-C charging ports (two in the front, two in the back), and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Interior Room & Cargo Space

Measuring 192 inches long and 78.3 inches wide, the 2024 Honda Prologue offers an interior volume of 136.9 cubic feet. With a 121.8-inch wheelbase (more than the CR-V, Pilot, and Passport), the Prologue has decent legroom in the front and second rows.

In addition, it offers 25.2 cubic feet of trunk space behind the third row. Honda claims it’s enough for up to three golf bags, but it’s still less than in a CR-V. Folding the third-row chairs reveals up to 57.7 cubic feet of storage room.

Moreover, the Prologue has a hidden space under the cargo floor, revealing an extra 0.5 cubic feet of storage room.

2024 Honda Prologue rear cargo area. Photo: Honda North America.

2024 Honda Prologue Starting MSRP

The 2024 Honda Prologue EX starts at $48,795 (2WD) and $51,795 (AWD), while the mid-tier Touring starts at $53,095 (2WD) and $56,095 (4WD). The top-of-the-line Elite AWD begins at $59,295.

The price figures include the $1,395 destination charge but do not include any possible tax credits or government incentives.

If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 video guide will point you in the right direction.

Honda Prologue Charging Packages

Buying or leasing a 2024 Honda Prologue includes one of three charging packages, each combining public charging credits, recharging equipment, and installation credits.

Recharging a Honda Prologue is possible via EVgo, Electrify America, Tesla Superchargers, and roaming partners across the United States.

Charging Packages Option A Option B Option C Charging Equipment Home Charging Station (Level 2) Portable Charging Kit

(Level 1 and 2) — HHE

Installation Credit $500 $250 — EVgo Charging Credit $100 $300 $750 Electrify America Introductory Charging 60 kWh 60 kWh 60 kWh

2024 Honda Prologue Safety Features

Honda Sensing is standard in every Prologue and includes advanced driving aids like forward collision warning, collision mitigation braking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, rear pedestrian alert, rear cross-traffic braking, and blind zone steering assist.

Honda Prologue Warranty

The Honda Prologue has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. The package includes complimentary maintenance for two years or 24,000 miles (whichever comes first).

There are options to extend the factory warranty on any new Honda vehicle, including the Prologue.

Honda Prologue Conclusion

Honda may have been late to the EV bandwagon, but the Prologue is better late than never. Promising competitive range and family-friendly features, the Prologue will surely stir the pot filled with the likes of the Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Kia EV6, and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Honda North America.