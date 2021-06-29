2022 Honda Civic Hatchback: Sporty Looks, Revised Body Structure & a Manual Transmission!

After whetting our appetites with the eleventh-gen Civic sedan’s newfound sense of style, the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is next on the menu. The newest Civic hatchback is an important one since it’s the only new Civic with a six-speed manual transmission. Plus, you can pair the manual stick with either the base naturally-aspirated or optional turbocharged engine. So until the all-new Civic Type R and Civic Si arrive, the hatchback is your golden ticket to experiencing one of the smoothest and slickest manual transmissions in the industry.

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Powertrain

As expected, the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is carrying a similar powertrain as its sedan brethren. The base Civic Hatchback LX and Sport models have a 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated four-banger with 158 horsepower and 138 lb-ft. of torque. Both come standard with a revised CVT automatic featuring step-shift programming and earlier downshifts to provide more punch, but Sport models can have an optional six-speed manual box.

On the other hand, the Civic Hatchback EX-L and Sport Touring have a 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder with 180 horsepower and 177 lb-ft. of torque on regular unleaded gas. The EX-L has a standard CVT automatic, but the Sport Touring is available with a six-speed manual. In addition, CVT-equipped Civic Hatchbacks have an additional Sport driving mode that alters the drive ratios and improves engine mapping to deliver a more sporty feel.

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback. Photo: Honda North America.

Architecture, Chassis & Suspension

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is not merely a Civic sedan with a rear hatch. It has a stiffer body structure that improves torsional rigidity by 19 percent compared to the outgoing model. Honda made generous use of structural adhesives, sound-deadening materials, and spray-in foam within the body structure to reduce noise, vibration, and harshness.

The Civic Hatchback’s ACE (Advanced Compatibility Engineering) body frame consists of an all-aluminum front subframe and various components using high-strength steel grades. Underneath, it has MacPherson front struts with low-friction ball joints and damper mount bearings to improve the steering feel. Nice try, Honda. But we’re still pining for those double wishbones in the Acura TLX Type S.

It may not be noticeable at first, but the latest Civic Hatchback has a 1.4 inch longer wheelbase and a 0.5 inch wider rear track than the old model. However, the hatchback is 4.9 inches shorter than the sedan, but the former still offers 1.4 inches more rear headroom courtesy of a new composite hatch design with an outward hinge mechanism.

Looking The Business

We’re not shy in admitting the 2022 Civic sedan is a beauty, but the hatchback has an appeal of its own. It has a different front grille with a slightly concave design. In addition, the gently sloping roof blends well with the hatchback’s shorter length as it gives the vehicle a more compact yet dynamic vibe.

We also love the high-mounted taillights (none of that claw-shaped nonsense) and that groovy lightbar that nearly spans the entire width of the hatch. Speaking of the hatch, Honda increased the cargo opening by 1.6 inches to help with bulkier items. And just in case you’re wondering, the 2022 Civic Hatchback is available in eight paint colors, including a bespoke Smokey Mauve Pearl and Boost Blue Pearl.

Photo: Honda North America.

Elegant Yet Sporty Interior

For the first time, the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback receives an all-digital instrument cluster. The Hatchback LX, Sport, and EX-L have a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity. Meanwhile, the range-topping Sport Touring model has a nine-inch instrument cluster and a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless charging.

The good news is both infotainment systems have a physical volume knob and a bevy of hard buttons. Honda was even kind enough to design a finger rest below the infotainment screen for better ergonomics. Optional is a Bose Premium Sound System with 11 speakers, a subwoofer, and a 12-channel amplifier with digital signal processing to deliver sharper sound reproduction.

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback interior layout. Photo: Honda North America.

Safety Features

All trim models of the 2022 Civic Hatchback are standard with the Honda Sensing package of advanced safety features. Like the sedan, the hatchback has a new single-camera system with updated software and a more potent processor to quickly identify bicyclists, pedestrians, and other vehicles on the road. Additionally, Honda Sensing includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot warnings, low-speed braking control, and a traffic jam assist, among many others.

Warranty Coverage

All Honda Civic Hatchbacks come with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile limited powertrain warranty. If you do a lot of driving, it might be worth looking into a Honda extended warranty. This comprehensive guide will show you the way.

Photo: Honda North America.

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Pricing

Pricing for the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback remains forthcoming, but the first U.S. deliveries are arriving later this year. And for the first time, production for the new Civic Hatchback is at Honda’s manufacturing plant in Greensburg, Indiana.

When the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback arrives, this free and easy search tool* will show you dealer inventory in your area. It will not only help you compare prices, but it will let you see which Honda dealers are offering the best discounts and incentives. Of course, when shopping for a new car, you always want to try and obtain the invoice price, which that vehicle search tool will help you do.

Photos & Source: Honda North America.

