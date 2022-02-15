2022 Honda CR-V Overview: Not Much New, But Still a Solid Choice

The 2022 Honda CR-V remains based on the fifth-generation architecture introduced in 2017, so it’s safe to say the current CR-V is getting long in the tooth. Despite this, the CR-V remains a bestseller and is why Honda enjoyed record light truck sales in 2021. Honda sold 361,271 units in 2021 (up by 8.3 percent despite the lingering chip shortage), proof of the CR-V’s rock-solid reputation as a dependable family hauler.

The all-new, sixth-generation Honda CR-V is on the horizon, but we’ll have to wait until this summer to see the 2023 model in the flesh. Until then, the 2022 CR-V is still a solid choice.

2022 Honda CR-V: What’s New?

Apart from the standard all-wheel drive in the range-topping Touring trim, the 2022 Honda CR-V is essentially unchanged from last year’s model. Honda updated the CR-V with a standard (and more potent) 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine in 2020, upping the power output to 190 horses and 179 lb-ft. of torque, a decent step up from the old 2.4-liter naturally-aspirated engine.

The smaller turbo engine not only pumps out more power, but it surpasses the old 2.4-liter in fuel economy. Whereas the bigger engine delivered a decent 26/32 city/highway rating, the 1.5-liter turbo musters a 28/34 city/highway rating.

Perhaps the CR-V’s main weakness is the mediocre 1,500 lbs. towing capacity, although the numbers are on par with similarly-sized crossovers. For the record, the 2022 Mazda CX-5 and Hyundai Tucson can tow up to 2,000 lbs. when properly equipped.

Honda CR-V Touring in downtown Detroit. Photo: Danielle Anthony.

2022 Honda CR-V: Pricing & Trim Levels

The 2022 Honda CR-V is available in five trim variants: LX, Special Edition (SE), EX, EX-L, and Touring. All trim models have the aforementioned 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder connected to a CVT automatic gearbox. Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is optional across the lineup (standard on the Touring). The MSRP figures below are inclusive of the $1,225 destination charge.

LX

The base Honda CR-V LX starts at $26,975 (2WD) and $28,475 (AWD). Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, manual front seats, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, automatic climate control, and a four-speaker audio system. It also has nifty safety features like lane-keeping assist, forward collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams.

Special Edition (SE)

Base prices for the Honda CR-V SE start at $28,175 (2WD) and $29,675 (AWD). It gets all the standard features from the base LX. Still, it adds heated front seats, a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen, a six-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, dual-zone climate control, push-button start, and keyless entry with remote start.

EX

The Honda CR-V EX starts at $29,485 (2WD) and $30,985 (AWD). The EX builds upon the SE trim and adds 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, rear privacy glass, a power driver’s seat, rear USB ports, and a cargo cover. It also has more active safety features like blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

EX-L

The Honda CR-V EX-L has a base price of $33,575 (2WD) and $33,575 (AWD). It gets all the goodies from the EX trim. However, it has more features like a power liftgate, sumptuous leather upholstery, an eight-speaker audio system, a power front passenger seat, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Touring

The top-of-the-line Touring receives LED headlights, navigation, wireless charging, a nine-speaker audio system, and factory roof rails. The Touring starts at $36,775.

2022 Honda CR-V Warranty Coverage

All Honda CR-Vs leave the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. You may want to consider an extended warranty if you drive a lot of miles. Our comprehensive guide will help you discern if a Honda extended warranty is worth considering.

Getting the Best Deal

The 2022 Honda CR-V is available now. Our free and easy search tools* will show which Honda dealerships in your area are offering the best prices on a 2022 CR-V. Those search tools will also help you obtain the invoice price to help you negotiate a better deal.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Honda North America.

