2025 Honda Pilot: New Black Edition, Trim Level Overview, Safety Features & Starting MSRP

2025 Honda Pilot Summary Points

The 2025 Honda Pilot is the automaker’s largest three-row crossover SUV, with a cabin accommodating seven or eight passengers.

New for 2025 is the Honda Pilot Black Edition, the latest range-topping variant with a dark-themed exterior and standard all-wheel drive.

“With a rugged design, off-road capability, and nimble off-road dynamics, Pilot is ready for that next great family adventure,” said Lance Woelfer, assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales.

2025 Honda Pilot: What’s New?

Honda introduced the all-new, fourth-generation Pilot in 2023, and the automaker has been thrifty with updates since then.

The TrailSport continues for the 2025 model year as the most off-road capable Pilot in the lineup. It has an off-road tuned suspension, a raised ride height, underbody skid plates, standard iVTM-4 all-wheel drive, and 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires.

New for 2025 is the top-of-the-line Black Edition. It includes darkened styling elements like gloss black 20-inch wheels, blacked-out garnishes and window trim, a black grille bar, and unique badging. The Black Edition has a standard iVTM-4 all-wheel drivetrain.

The HPD Package is available to all Honda Pilots. It includes black or bronze wheels, bespoke lower door trim, and HPD graphics.

2025 Honda Pilot Black Edition. Photo: Honda North America.

2025 Honda Pilot: Powertrain & Gas Mileage

Powering every Honda Pilot is a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 engine with 285 horsepower and 262 lb-ft. of torque. It connects to a 10-speed automatic and a front-wheel drivetrain.

Honda’s venerable Intelligent Variable Torque Management (i-VTM4) all-wheel drivetrain is optional across all trim levels but standard for the Touring, TrailSport, Elite, and Black Edition.

Fuel Economy

Despite having a stout V6 engine, the Honda Pilot is good on gas. It returns an EPA-estimated 19/27 city/highway and 22 combined with front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive models achieve up to 19 in the city, 25 on the highway, and 21 combined.

All Honda Pilots have an 18.5-gallon fuel tank.

Towing Capacity

The 2025 Honda Pilot could tow up to 3,500 lbs. with front-wheel drive and 5,000 lbs. with all-wheel drive (when properly equipped).

2025 Honda Pilot Starting MSRP

The 2025 Pilot arrives at dealerships in Sport, EX-L, Touring, TrailSport, Elite, and Black Edition trim grades. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the corresponding MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,395 destination charge.

Pilot Sport

The Pilot Sport starts at $41,295 (FWD) and $43,395 (AWD).

It has an eight-seat cabin with premium amenities like tri-zone automatic climate control, power-operated and heated front seats, a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a seven-speaker audio system, and four USB ports.

Pilot EX-L

The EX-L has a starting MSRP of $44,595 (FWD) and $46,695 (AWD).

It offers seating for up to eight passengers and includes leather-trimmed seats, memory settings for the driver’s seat, a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen, a nine-speaker stereo with a subwoofer, six USB ports, wireless smartphone charging, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Pilot Touring

The Touring starts at $48,595 (FWD) and $50,695 (AWD). Touring models have an eight-seat interior and include a power tailgate, Honda satellite navigation, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

2025 Honda Pilot TrailSport. Photo: Honda North America.

Pilot TrailSport

The TrailSport has a $50,495 starting MSRP. It has a seven-seat interior with synthetic leather seats, orange stitching, fold-flat captain’s chairs, and a heated steering wheel. All-wheel drive is standard for the TrailSport.

As the off-roader Pilot, the TrailSport has skid plates (for the oil pan, gas tank, and gearbox), front and rear tow hooks, 18-inch wheels wrapped in Continental TerrainContact all-terrain tires, a new Trail driving mode with “trail torque logic” software, and a TrailWatch camera system.

Pilot Elite

The Elite starts at $54,175 and is standard with all-wheel drive. It has an eight-seat cabin with perforated leather seats, a heated tiller, a heads-up display, LED door trim lighting, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and more.

Pilot Black Edition

The Black Edition starts at $55,675. Buyers can expect a premium-themed cabin with perforated leather seats, contrast red stitching, red accent lighting, and embossed Black Edition logos on the front seats and floor mats.

Like the TrailSport and Elite, the Black Edition is also standard with all-wheel drive.

2025 Honda Pilot Black Edition interior layout. Photo: Honda North America.

2025 Honda Pilot Safety Ratings & Features

The 2024 Honda Pilot is an IIHS Top Safety Pick and earned a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA. We expect the stellar ratings to carry over for the 2025 model year.

Every 2025 Pilot has the Honda Sensing package of advanced safety features. The package includes collision mitigation braking with pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, road departure mitigation, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Honda Pilot Warranty

All 2025 Honda Pilots leave the Lincoln, Alabama, manufacturing plant with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile limited powertrain warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty on any new Honda vehicle, including the Pilot.

2025 Honda Pilot Conclusion

Like its 2024 Ridgeline stablemate, the Honda Pilot offers a little bit of everything: rugged design, mild off-road capability, and a bevy of the latest tech and safety features.

If you want some extra flair, you can opt for one of several post-production packages, including the HPD Package inspired by Honda Racing. The package adds aggressive black- or bronze-colored HPD wheels, center caps, lower-door trim, and unique HPD graphics. Available on all Pilot trims, it’s one of several post-production packages tailored for the 2025 Pilot.

