Last Chance to Claim Your Free ZUS Smart Vehicle Health Monitor

What Is The Zus Smart Vehicle Health Monitor?

The Nonda Zus Smart Vehicle Health Monitor helps you keep tabs on your car. The device plugs into your OBD II port and communicates with an app on your smartphone. According to Nonda, users can save upwards of $5,600 between repair bills, visits to the pump, and even by taking advantage of tax deductions.

Currently, Nonda is giving away the Zus vehicle health monitor for only the cost of shipping, which will likely be around $4.00 or $5.00.

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

What Does It Do?

The Nonda Zus Smart Vehicle Health Monitor allows you to read and clear check engine lights and receive free error code diagnostics. There are built-in mileage logs and self-repair tutorial videos as well. The device is compatible with 95 percent of cars on the road today and is designed for low power consumption.

Are There Any Fees Within The Device?

Nope. None. All of the functions are free to use.

Will It Work With My Phone?

The Zus Smart Vehicle Health Monitor will work with almost any modern smartphone. The device supports iOS & Android via Bluetooth 4.2.

Wait, What About My Data?

From the Nonda website: “The ZUS app only collects data needed by the app features you are using. For example, if you want to use the Mileage Log feature for the tax deduction, the ZUS app will record your trip locations to meet the IRS requirement. Another example is the Auto Car Finder feature, which needs to record your parking location so that you can find your car back once you lose your vehicle.“

How To Claim Your Free Device

You can grab your free Zus Smart Vehicle Health Monitor, normally $59.99, through the Nonda website. You just have to pay for shipping which should be around $4.00 or $5.00. After you receive the device, be sure to pair it with the ZUS Smart Driving Assistant App, available through Google Play or the Apple App Store.

If you end up enjoying the device, be sure to write a review. Nonda says that is why they are in the mood to give away free stuff. Right now, based on customer ratings in the App Store, the ZUS Smart Vehicle Health Monitor is the best app of its kind in the world.