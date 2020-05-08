Here Is What To Expect With Audi’s 2021 Model Lineup

Audi has announced changes to its lineup for the 2021 model year, giving us a glimpse of what to expect regarding packages and available equipment. It’s clear from the updates how Audi is on a quest to grow within the premium market sector. As a result, the emphasis is put on new standard equipment offerings, interior and exterior package options, and the implementation of new infotainment and driver assistance systems.

The following are some of the most notable upgrades, additions, and changes that will be found in various Audi models for the 2021 model year.

2021 Audi A4 & A5

Fresh off the heels of a substantial redesign during the 2020 model year, sweeping improvements continue for both cars (the new A5 is one of our favorites right now). One of the most notable is a 13-horsepower bump for all five-cylinder A4 and A5 models, plus the addition of a 12-volt mild-hybrid electric system.

Additional drivetrain improvements can be found in the A4 40 TFSI, which now comes standard with quattro all-wheel drive. A new A5 Sportback 40 TFSI quattro will also be introduced for the 2021 model year.

Audi is improving the overall driving experience of the A4 and A5 by offering a number of tech features. Such amenities include the addition of lane departure warning and integrated toll modules as standard equipment across various trim and convenience packages.

2021 Audi A4. Photo: Audi of America, Inc.

2021 Audi A6

Top upgrades include the addition of 19-inch wheels, advanced key technology, and the aforementioned integrated toll module system, as standard equipment on all premium trim models.

Other notable updates include the addition of MMI Navigation and a top view camera system to the optional Convenience package for the Premium trim. Adaptive Cruise Assist, including Audi active lane assist, is now standard on the Premium Plus trim. On the Prestige trim, the rear power window and manual side sunshades are now standard.

Additionally, the Black optic sport package is now available across the board, in all trims within the A6 line. It adds black trim accents, 20-inch bi-color wheels with all-season tires, and a sport suspension.

2021 Audi S7. Photo: Audi of America, Inc.

2021 Audi A7

Audi has laid the necessary groundwork to bring the A7’s integrated cockpit conveniences to the next level. The top-view camera system, MMI navigation, and Adaptive Cruise Assist are implemented in varying degrees, across the Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige trim packages.

The A7 has also been the subject of subsequent redesign efforts, now featuring virtual cockpit plus and carbon twill inlays, as well as 21-inch wheels and summer tires as standard equipment.

The S7 now comes standard with 21-inch wheels (summer tires), virtual cockpit plus, and carbon twill inlays. Adaptive Cruise Assist including Audi active lane assist is now offered in the optional S7 Executive package.

Related: How much will it cost to maintain new Audi.

2021 Audi A8

Some of Audi’s most significant updates are in the 2021 A8 lineup. Of these updates, the ones that stand out are the 22-way ventilated front seats, Audi phone box, and the top-view camera system with Virtual 360. You will find these features on every 2021 A8 model.

Also new for 2021 is the addition of an A8 Executive package. This offering includes a Driver assistance package, Cold Weather Package, and heated seats front and rear. Additionally, a remote start comes standard with the A8 Executive Package.

2021 Audi Q3. Photo: Audi of America, Inc.

2021 Audi Q3

The Q3 has also seen its fair share of updates for the 2021 model year, the bulk of which include interior conveniences and other technological advancements. The second generation of the Q3 now comes standard with lumbar support for the front seats, lane departure warning, progressive steering, and steering wheel shift paddles in the premium trim package.

The Convenience package now includes an auto-dimming interior mirror, power-folding exterior mirrors, and an LED interior lighting package. Likewise, cruise assist, customizable LED interior lighting, and a steel trunk now come standard with the Premium Plus trim package.

Other notable updates to the Q3 for 2021 include the availability of a Parking Assistance package, as well as the addition of Navarra Blue to the vehicle’s exterior color options.

2021 Audi Q7. Photo: Audi of America, Inc.

2021 Audi Q7

Audi picks up where they left off as additional design updates continue following the Q7’s major revitalization this year. Consumers can now find Audi side assist and pre-sense technology included on all premium trim Q7s. The convenience package for that same trim now consists of a heated steering wheel and a top-view camera system with a virtual 360 view.

The new Q7 Executive package is available, coming standard with the Cold Weather, Warm Weather, and Driver Assistance packages. This same package, in combination with the SQ7, now features all leather upholstery.

Related: Is the 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback coming for Tesla’s lunch money?

2021 Audi Q8

The Q8 line of SUVs will also be receiving its fair share of package updates. Of these updates, the vast majority is rooted in Audi’s desire to present consumers with a more interactive driving experience. This year’s updates span across all trims, as well as convenience packages.

The most significant include side assist and pre-sense technologies, a top view camera, and heated steering wheel. Adaptive Cruise Assist (with Audi active lane assist), HD Matrix-design LED headlights, heated rear seats, and leather-upholstered armrests are each part of the newly introduced Executive package.

2021 Audi TT Coupe. Photo: Audi of America, Inc.

2021 Audi TT

The TT lineup receives an update not only in the interior but in exterior color offerings too. Napa leather sport seats, Smartphone interface technology, MMI Navigation, Audi Connect, and a Bang and Olufsen sound system will now come standard across the TT lineup.

Additional leather interior trim accents will become standard on Roadster, Coupe, and TTS models. The previously equipped summer tires of prior models will go by the wayside in favor of new all-season tires.

Perhaps the most curious news to come from Audi was the inclusion of two additional paint schemes. Both Navarro Blue and Chronos Grey are available for all TT and TTS vehicles.

Attentiveness & Innovation

With Audi’s list of 2021 updates, some insight has been gained into where the iconic German automaker sees its future. At least in the near term. Although we are convinced, given this recent round of updates, Audi has even bigger plans on the horizon.

Josh Boyd is an ASE Certified technician with over a decade of experience in automotive repair. When not under the hood, he can be found in the woods or on the water, pursuing his other passions of hunting and fishing.

Photos & Source: Audi of America, Inc.