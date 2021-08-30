2022 Audi e-tron S & e-tron S Sportback: Three Motors, Torque Vectoring & More Aggressive Styling

The 2022 Audi e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback are arriving at U.S. dealerships promising more of everything. Whereas a standard e-tron SUV and e-tron Sportback have two electric motors, the e-tron S has three: two in the back, one in the front. Three electric motors are suitable for power and torque output, but the new e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback have torque vectoring for a safer and sportier ride.

2022 Audi e-tron S & e-tron Sportback S

Let’s begin with the juicy bits. The e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback are identical vehicles underneath, although the latter has a swoopy, coupe-like roofline. Both come with three electric motors for a combined output of 429 horsepower and 596 lb-ft. of torque. But in boost mode, the motors can churn out 496 horsepower and 718 lb-ft. of torque momentarily, allowing you to rush from zero to 60 mph in a scant 4.3 seconds.

The electric motors sip juice from a 95 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, enough to deliver 208 miles (e-tron S) and 212 miles (e-tron S Sportback) of driving range. Dual charging ports are standard along with a 9.6 kW AC Level 2 charger, but the e-tron S supports up to 150 kW DC fast-charging to replenish the batteries from five to 80 percent in under 30 minutes.

Electric Quattro AWD With Torque Vectoring

The 2022 Audi e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback feature electric quattro AWD with front and rear torque vectoring. In everyday driving, the e-tron S is rear-wheel drive and is motivated by dual electric motors. However, those two motors operate independently and can spin faster or slower depending on existing driving conditions. And in Dynamic mode, the electric quattro system allows the driver to execute controlled drifts on a closed course.

But when the going gets rough, the single front electric motor comes to life to offer more push and an innovative brake-based torque vectoring system. According to Audi, the system activates in milliseconds to provide more driving confidence in inclement weather or challenging terrain. Keeping everything tidy is a standard adaptive air suspension, 20-inch wheels with all-season tires (larger and wider alloys are available), and six-piston front brake calipers with massive 15.7-inch brake discs.

Sportier Styling

Audi claims its newest e-tron S models are the first to feature wider bodywork than the standard non-S variants. It now has 0.9-inch wider front fenders and updated front and rear bumpers. Also available is Audi’s Digital Matrix LED headlights with 1.3-million pixels to project five special welcome and exit lighting animations. Other features like on-road lane markers and dipping light beams are also possible, but only if stringent and outdated U.S. regulations allow such features to be “unlocked.”

2022 Audi e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback. Both vehicles are manufactured in a certified carbon-neutral plant in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Audi of America.

Posh Interior

As expected, the 2022 Audi e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback have immaculate interiors and a bevy of advanced features. Both vehicles come standard with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster (Audi virtual cockpit) and dual-screen MMI displays, including a 10.1-inch upper and 8.6-inch lower central display screen. Also standard are diamond-stitched Valcona leather sport seats, 3D satellite navigation, predictive traffic light information, a top view camera, and an integrated toll module.

Safety Features

On the safety front, the e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback have traffic sign recognition, active lane assist, active turn assist, adaptive cruise control, Audi pre-sense front, and an Audi phonebox with a signal booster.

Audi Warranty & Maintenance

The Audi e-tron SUV has a five-year/50,000-mile limited warranty and an eight-year/100,000-mile battery warranty, although Audi has yet to announce if the same guarantees apply to its newest e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback. Depending on how much you drive, it might be worth investing in additional warranty coverage. This comprehensive guide will shed light on the Audi extended warranty.

2022 Audi e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback: Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Audi e-tron S has base prices at $84,800 (Premium Plus) and $89,800 (Prestige). Meanwhile, the e-tron S Sportback starts at $87,400 (Premium Plus) and $92,400 (Prestige). Prices do not include $1,095 destination fees and up to $7,500 in federal tax credits. The first deliveries are arriving later this year.

Photos & Source: Audi of America.

