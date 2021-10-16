2022 Audi A3 Quick Overview: Pricing, Tech Features, Engine Specs & More

The 2022 Audi A3 is a sporty sedan with all the latest tech and safety features. According to Audi, the A3 is an ideal pick for somebody new to the brand (and we would agree).

If you are up on your Audi trivia, you may recall how the original A3 made its U.S. debut in 2005. A decade later, in 2015, Audi embarked on one of its most extensive marketing campaigns to date for the newly-redesigned A3. The 2015 Audi A3 would later go on to win the World Car of the Year award.

Fast forward to 2022, and here is what to expect if you have your eyes on a new A3.

Interior Treatments

The A3 is available with a host of cool tech features, like the automaker’s patented MMI infotainment system with a 10.1 touchscreen. Audi’s virtual cockpit with a 12.3-inch display, a heads-up display, and a top-view camera system are available too. Overall, the 2022 Audi A3 provides an immersive and driver-focused interior.

The new A3 offers a mix of standard and available safety features, including lane departure warning, Audi cruise assist with lane guidance, side assist with rear cross-traffic assist, and park assist.

2022 Audi A3 interior layout. Photo: Audi of America.

Exterior Design

The new A3 is a bit wider than before, paying homage to Audi’s heritage and RS models. As described by Audi, the quattro blisters at all four corners, RS-inspired honeycomb grille, and available Matrix-design LED headlights may be modern in appearance, but they do give a nod to the past.

2022 Audi A3 Powertrain

Under the hood is a 2.0-liter TFSI engine with 201 horsepower and 221 lb-ft. of torque, paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch S tronic transmission. For the first time in the A3’s history, the 2022 model includes a 48-volt mild-hybrid (MHEV) system. The MHEV system helps the A3 “coast” while the engine temporarily shuts off to conserve fuel (a 24 percent improvement, according to Audi, versus the prior quattro model).

EPA ratings for the quattro 2022 Audi A3 are 28/36 city/highway and 31 combined. By contrast, the front-wheel drive A3 comes in at 29/38 city/highway and 32 combined. According to data from the U.S. Department of Energy, the average yearly fuel cost of the 2022 A3 is $1,500.

The 2022 S3 comes with a more powerful TFSI engine with 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque. Photo: Audi of America.

Audi Factory Warranty

The Audi factory bumper-to-bumper warranty goes for four years or 50,000 miles (with roadside assistance for four years). Audi does not have a separate powertrain warranty. Powertrain coverage is included in the standard four-year/50,000-mile factory warranty.

If you are thinking about extending that coverage, read through this comprehensive guide first. That will help you make the right choice if you are thinking about extending the warranty on your new A3.

Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Audi A3 is available in three different trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige. Premium models with front-wheel drive start as low as $33,900, while Prestige models with all-wheel drive start as high as $43,200. The S3 starts at $44,900. Every Audi A3 or S3 will carry an additional $1,045 destination charge.

Like many vehicles, when you go up in trim levels, you quickly jump in price – and the A3 is no exception. If you are looking for a new A3, this free and easy search tool* will show you which dealers in your area are offering the best price. That tool will also help you obtain the invoice price, which is a good starting point for negotiations.

Photos & Source: Audi of America.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.