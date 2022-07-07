2022 Audi RS 7 Exclusive Edition: Don’t Blink, You Might Miss It!  

The 2022 Audi RS 7 Exclusive Edition lives up to its name! Only 23 are scheduled for production with a starting MSRP north of $166,000. This rare gem from the Audi Sport collection is a beautiful car, and if you are one of the lucky few, here is what you can look forward to.

Engine & Braking

Under the hood is a mighty 4.0-liter TFSI bi-turbo V8 with 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. According to Audi, the RS 7 Exclusive Edition can hit 60 in 3.5 seconds with an electronically controlled top track speed of 190 mph. The Audi-designed ceramic braking system consists of 17.3-inch front and 14.6-inch rear rotors with blue calipers. A sport exhaust system is standard.

2022 Audi RS 7 Exclusive Edition. Photo: Audi of America.

Exterior Design

Audi took a page out of the Herpetology book, naming the exterior paint Mamba Black Pearl. It has a blue undertone to help accent the carbon exterior mirrors, front spoiler, and rear diffuser. Standard are 22-inch V-spoke gloss anthracite wheels wrapped in 285/30 ZR22 summer performance tires, along with Audi’s laser light system.

Interior Treatments

The 2022 Audi RS 7 Exclusive Edition is decked out with black leather and Dinamica treatments complemented by Sepang blue stitching throughout the cabin. Leather adorns the armrests, center console trim, upper door panels, and the upper dashboard. Even the floormats have black leather edges and Sepang blue stitching.

2022 Audi RS 7 Exclusive Edition interior layout. Photo: Audi of America.

Audi Factory Warranty

All Audi vehicles leave the factory with a four-year/50,000-mile warranty with four years of roadside assistance. However, Audi does not offer a separate powertrain warranty, which might prompt you to consider extending your warranty coverage. This comprehensive guide will help you make the right decision.

The average Audi maintenance cost is between $200 and $300 every 10,000 miles for routine services.

Photos & Source: Audi of America.