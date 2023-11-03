2023 Audi TT Roadster Final Edition Takes a Bow With Iconic Green Paint, Luscious Brown Leather & Gray Soft Top

If you suddenly found the urge to own one of the very last production examples of the phenomenal Audi TT Roadster, the Final Edition model comes just in time for the merry holidays. 2023 marks the last model year of Audi’s iconic TT sports car.

The automaker unveiled a TT RS Heritage Edition variant that we thought was the last hurrah, a 25th-anniversary model with a turbocharged five-cylinder engine, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, and quattro all-wheel drive (AWD). As it turns out, Audi of America is releasing one more batch of 50 TT models called Final Editions.

Audi TT Final Edition: Bittersweet Goodbye

The Audi TT Roadster Final Edition marks the end and the beginning of an era. Audi revealed in 2019 that the TT would live on in the electrified realm, which means this isn’t the last we’ll see of Audi’s two-seat sports car. The TT is a surviving remnant of the brand’s Bauhaus styling past and has served as the hotbed for Audi’s technological wizardry.

All Final Edition Audi TT Roadsters will wear an exclusive Goodwood Green paint job first seen on the original TT Roadster unveiled in 1999. Other custom touches include matte gray exterior trim and a contrasting gray soft top, a feature last seen on the 2019 TT Roadster 20th Anniversary model. Audi claims the convertible roof can raise and lower in just 10 seconds at speeds up to 31 mph.

The standard equipment includes bespoke 20-inch Y-spoke forged wheels, a magnetic ride suspension (with a 10mm lower ride height), dual-zone automatic climate control, LED headlights, a digital instrument panel, and wireless charging.

Audi TT Roadster Final Edition. Photo: Audi of America.

Welcoming Brown Leather Upholstery

There’s something about a green car with a brown interior that brings an air of nostalgia.

The TT Roadster Final Edition does just that with its Palomino Brown cowhide upholstery, baseball stitching, standard sport seats with neck heaters, a built-in microphone (for Bluetooth calls and voice commands), a brown leather steering wheel, and custom floor mats with leather piping and matching stitches.

Moreover, the “extended leather package” is standard, applying the Palomino Brown leather and fancy stitching to the door armrests and center console. Sealing the deal is genuine carbon fiber interior trim.

Turbocharged Engine & quattro AWD

Powering the Audi TT Roadster Final Edition is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque. It sends power to all four wheels using quattro AWD and a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch gearbox. The Audi TT was never about all-out performance, but the Final Edition could sprint to 60 mph from a standstill in just 5.5 seconds.

Audi TT Roadster Final Edition: Starting MSRP

The very last examples of the Audi TT Roadster Final Edition are available to order at dealerships with a $68,895 base MSRP (including the $1,095 destination charge).

Photos & Source: Audi of America.