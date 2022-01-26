2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition: Celebrating The Last Hurrah

The first-gen Type 8N Audi TT sports car came to market in 1998 with either a 1.8-liter 20-valve turbocharged inline-four or a 3.2-liter 24-valve VR6 engine. The RS variant entered the fray in 2009 for the second-gen TT, and it came with Audi’s legendary 2.5-liter inline-five turbo engine with 355 horsepower and 332 lb-ft. of torque.

Setting The Stage

Americans got their first taste of the Audi TT RS in 2011, two years after launching in Europe. It wasn’t until Audi of America started an online petition on Facebook that the brass decided to bring the TT RS stateside. The social media plea earned an astonishing 12,000 signatures in under a month, and the rest is history.

But in a somewhat gloomy turn of events, the TT RS is saying goodbye after 2022, and this year is your last shot at getting your paws on Audi’s venerable sports car. Making it extra sweet is a limited collection of TT RS Heritage Edition models that pay homage to the original Audi Ur-quattro two-door liftback coupe, the progenitor of Audi’s legendary “quattro” all-wheel drivetrain and perhaps the most popular Audi in the company’s history.

Audi TT RS Heritage Edition: High Five

The Audi TT RS Heritage Edition has a standard 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine generating 394 horsepower and 354 lb-ft. of torque. Audi’s quattro AWD transfers all that twist to the ground via a slick seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, a potent combination that propels the TT RS from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, quite zippy by modern standards.

In addition, the five-cylinder engine is part of Audi’s DNA. It not only sounds like the business at mid to full chat due to its quirky five-cylinder configuration and 1-2-4-5-3 firing order, but the original Audi quattro won numerous rallying and motorsports events from 1981 to 1986. And the Audi turbo is a nine-time International Engine of the Year winner.

2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition family. Photo: Audi of America.

Heritage Colorways

There will only be 50 limited-edition models of the 2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition. You can choose from five heritage-inspired color combinations (10 units for each color) for the exterior and interior. Audi’s press release listed each color in the five-cylinder engine’s firing order, so we’ll be replicating it here to achieve the same quirky effect.

1: Alpine White with Ocen Blue leather and silver stitching.

2: Helios Blue metallic with Diamond Silver leather and blue stitching.

4: Stone Gray metallic with Crimson Red leather and gray stitching.

5: Tizian Red metallic with Havanna Brown leather and gray stitching.

3: Malachie Green metallic with Cognac Brown leather and black stitching.

Generous Standard Equipment

Audi has given the 2022 RS TT Heritage Edition an impressive array of standard features. Each car gets bespoke 20-inch wheels in a bi-color anthracite finish, a sport exhaust system with black tips, OLED taillights, Alu-optic exterior lighting, a 174 mph speed limiter, and commemorative etching on the rear quarter glass. Meanwhile, the interior receives special touches, as well. Audi wrapped the steering wheel and shift knob in fine Alcantara, while the floor mats get RS logos and contrast stitching.

Bittersweet Goodbye

Although the Audi TT RS is exiting the U.S. market, it will stay around in other international markets “for some time,” said Audi. However, you can still get the TT and TTS, but it won’t be long until Audi completely pulls the plug on its venerable sports car. Then again, the turbocharged five-cylinder engine lives on in the Audi RS3 sedan arriving this summer, but the TT RS’ departure is still a bittersweet type of goodbye.

Audi Factory Warranty

All Audi vehicles leave the factory with a four-year/50,000-mile warranty with four years of roadside assistance. However, Audi does not offer a separate powertrain warranty, which might prompt you to consider extending your warranty coverage. This comprehensive guide to Audi extended warranties will help you make the right decision.

The average Audi maintenance cost is between $200 and $300 every 10,000 miles for routine services.

Audi TT RS Heritage Edition Pricing

The 2022 Audi TT RS starts at $74,245, while the TT RS Heritage Edition costs $86,395. The pricing figures are inclusive of the $1,045 destination fee.

Audis are among the most expensive cars you can buy, but our free and easy search tool* will show you which dealers are offering the lowest base price. That tool will also help you find the invoice price, which is a good starting point for negotiations.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Audi of America.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.