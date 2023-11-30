2024 Audi Q8 & SQ8 Receive Styling Updates, Curated Interior Trim & Loads of New Technology

The burgeoning luxury SUV segment led German automaker Audi to reshape the Q7 three-row SUV and create the stylistic Q8 and SQ8, a duo of sporty five-seaters for buyers looking for more character from an otherwise staid family mover. The 2024 Audi Q8 and SQ8 flagships are in a highly competitive (and lucrative) segment, and both deliver what buyers expect from the brand with the four rings.

2024 Audi Q8 & SQ8: What’s New?

The Audi Q8 and SQ8 get updated front and rear fascias for the 2024 model year. There’s an updated octagonal Singleframe front grille that incorporates redesigned air intakes. Meanwhile, the SQ8 has a new lip spoiler and rear diffuser to fortify its sporting intent.

All Q8 models get a new exhaust, Audi badging laser-etched in the B-pillar, and carbon twill mate inlays (SQ8). Other changes include new high-intensity Matrix-design LED headlamps with optional Audi laser lights, available digital OLED (organic light emitting diode) taillights, a wide-spanning rear LED light strip, and dynamic turn signals with home lighting animations.

Additionally, the SQ8 gets three new wheel designs and three new exterior colors (Sakhir Gold, Ascari Blue, and Chili Red), while the Q8 has a unique wheel option with sizes from 21 to 23 inches.

2024 Audi Q8 in Sakhir Gold Metallic (left) and SQ8 in Waitomo Blue (right). Photos: Audi of America.

Turbocharged Engines & Fuel Economy

Powering the 2024 Audi Q8 is a 3.0-liter turbocharged TFSI V6 with 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque. It mates to an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox and Quattro all-wheel drive. We’re talking about a five-seat luxury SUV, but the Q8 is no slouch. Audi claims zero to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, solid numbers for a roomy and posh family vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Audi SQ8 has a burly 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged TFSI V8 with 500 horsepower and 568 lb-ft. of torque. It features cylinder deactivation to save fuel, but you don’t buy a twin-turbo V8 Audi to complain about fuel economy.

Just in case, the EPA rates the Audi SQ8 at 15/21 city/highway and 17 combined, but the numbers you really need to know are zero to 60 mph in four seconds flat.

Interior Tech & Adaptive Cruise Assist

All Q8s have a dual touchscreen infotainment display with wireless smartphone connectivity, tri-zone automatic climate control, and Audi Connect telematics. Meanwhile, the updated infotainment will allow users to download third-party apps like Amazon Music or Spotify.

Standard for the 2024 Audi Q8 is adaptive cruise assist with lane guidance. The system includes a full-HD display to present traffic light information, lane change warnings, distance warnings, and more.

Additional safety features include forward collision mitigation, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, parking sensors, and automatic high beam assist.

2024 Audi Q8 interior layout. Photo: Audi of America.

2024 Audi Q8 & SQ8 Starting MSRP

The 2024 Audi Q8 55 TFSI is available in Premium ($74,895), Premium Plus ($78,995), and Prestige ($87,095). On the other hand, the Audi SQ8 Premium Plus and Prestige start at $97,795 and $104,795, respectively. All the price figures include the $1,195 destination charge.

Photos & Source: Audi of America.