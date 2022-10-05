2023 Audi R8 GT Arrives in Final Form With 2010 Throwback Vibes

Rare, fast, and gorgeous! Those are good words to describe the 2023 Audi R8 GT, limited to just 333 units worldwide. Officially called the R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD, the new super sports car is Audi’s most powerful rear-wheel drive vehicle yet, with unique exterior and interior features that pay homage to the original R8 GT in 2010. While more details, including pricing information and the exact release date in 2023, are expected at a later date, here is a quick overview of the 2023 Audi R8 GT.

Audi’s Final V10

The beating heart of the 2023 R8 GT is a 5.2-liter V10 FSI engine with 602 horsepower and 413 lb-ft. of torque. Audi bumped those figures up for the 2023 RWD model to match the quattro variant. It’s bittersweet as this is the final curtain call for the R8 and its famous V10 engine. Call it what you will, but Audi isn’t the only one phasing out larger, naturally-aspirated engines as software-defined cars will soon become the norm.

Attached to the V10 is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. According to Audi, the R8 GT can hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and reach 124 in 10.1 seconds. Top speed is 199 mph.

Unique to the R8 GT is something called “Torque Rear” mode, which allows different levels of slippage (on a one through seven scale) while the desired torque rear level can be set via a control knob on the steering wheel.

Weight Reduction

When compared to the R8 Coupe V10 performance RWD, the GT variant pictured here is 44 lbs. lighter. The carbon ceramic braking system tucked behind the 20-inch, 10-spoke wheels and Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires, helps save additional weight.

Photo: Audi of America.

2010 Throwback

Audi Sport GmbH designers made sure to pay homage to the first R8 GT that launched in 2010. In the above photo gallery, you will see how the interior of the new R8 GT features a combination of black and red, including red seatbelts, which were only ever available in the original R8 GT in 2010. Meanwhile, the floor mats and bucket seats feature the lettering of the model in black and red.

If you are one of the lucky 333 to get your hands on a 2023 Audi R8 GT, you will find a numbered plaque denoting your car just beneath the gear selector.

Photos & Source: Audi of America.