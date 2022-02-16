2022 Audi A8 & S8 Arrive With New Styling, Enhanced Tech Features & More

“High performance” and “high luxury” are the words Audi uses to describe the 2022 A8 and S8. Audi’s flagship sedan has undergone an extensive refresh for the 2022 model year, both inside and out. There are tech features galore and plenty of punch under the hood, especially if you opt for the mighty S8. In this article, we will provide a quick but detailed overview of the 2022 Audi A8 and S8.

Exterior Styling

Audi’s signature singleframe grille decorates the front of the A8, although it’s wider for the 2022 model. The A8 is characterized by a level roofline and more muscular wheel arches; the latter Audi said is a nod to its quattro all-wheel drive. Also standard is the S line exterior package, which adds air intakes on either side of the front fascia, highlighted by distinctive blades and a black grille. The rear profile is equally impressive, with customizable OLED taillight signatures. The S8 goes a step farther with four tailpipes.

Available is the Black Optic Plus package for both the A8 and S8. This sleek package outfits the sedans with black mirrors, badges, rings, and unique 21-inch wheels. There are 20-inch wheel options available via the Executive Package. Otherwise, the A8 is standard with 19-inch five-spoke wheels and all-season tires, while the S8 comes standard with 20-inch five-double-spoke S design wheels and summer tires.



The 2022 Audi A8 is standard with LED headlights and OLED taillights. When the Audi drive select is in dynamic mode, the taillights adjust to a wider signature unique to the driving mode. The OLED taillights even have a proximity indicator that activates all lighting segments when another vehicle approaches closer than 6.6 feet of a stationary A8 from behind. Photos: Audi of America.

Interior Treatments

Inside the new A8 and S8 is everything but the kitchen sink. Drivers are treated to things like massaging and ventilated seats, available Valetta or Valcona leather, and an MMI infotainment system. Audi’s MMI system, complete with two screens and natural voice recognition, allows drivers to control all essential functions. The upper 10.1-inch display handles audio, connectivity, and navigation, while the lower 8.6-inch screen is devoted to climate control functions.

With its optional LTE mobile Wi-Fi hotspot, the 2022 Audi A8 and S8 can accommodate eight mobile devices. Optional on the S8 is the four-seat rear comfort package, which turns the luxury sedan into a rolling conference room. The package includes a full-length rear center console with fold-out wing tables and a digital remote for the lights and seats.





2022 Audi S8. Photos: Audi of America.

2022 Audi A8 & S8 Powertrain

Under the hood of the A8 is a 3.0-liter TFSI V6 with 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque (this version is the A8 L 55; Audi of America did not list the L 60 model in its marketing materials for the 2022 A8). Meanwhile, the S8 employs a monstrous 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with 563 horsepower and 590 lb-ft. of torque. Both engines are mated to a Tiptronic eight-speed automatic.

An adaptive air suspension is standard on the A8, while the S8 comes with a sport air suspension and all-wheel steering. Naturally, Audi’s venerable quattro all-wheel drive is standard on both cars.

Traffic Light Information

One of the neatest available features for the A8 and S8 is Traffic Light Information. The system provides a driver a live countdown of a traffic light’s “time to green” at more than 21,000 intersections across the United States. The video below explains more in-depth how the technology works.

Audi Factory Warranty

All Audi vehicles leave the factory with a four-year/50,000-mile warranty with four years of roadside assistance. However, Audi does not offer a separate powertrain warranty, which might prompt you to consider extending your warranty coverage. This comprehensive guide to Audi extended warranties will help you make the right decision.

The average Audi maintenance cost is between $200 and $300 every 10,000 miles for routine services.

2022 Audi A8 & S8: Pricing & Availability

The refreshed 2022 Audi A8 and S8 are available now. Starting MSRP for the A8 is $87,595, while the S8 starts at $117,995 (both figures include the $1,095 destination fee).

When it comes to getting the best deal on a new A8 or S8, our free and easy search tools can help. Our A8 search tool* and our S8 search tool* will show you which Audi dealers in your area offer the best prices. Those search tools will also help you obtain the invoice price, a good starting point for getting the best out-the-door price.

Photos & Source: Audi of America.

