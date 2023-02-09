Lamborghini Bids Farewell to V12 With One-Off Invencible & Autentica Supercars

Lamborghini promises to launch its first hybrid supercar, the much-awaited replacement for the now-legendary Aventador, in early 2023. Before that happens, the Italian automaker has unveiled its last pair of V12-powered, Aventador-based super sports cars to commemorate the long and glorious reign of Lamborghini’s naturally-aspirated V12 engine.

Designed exclusively by Lamborghini Centro Stile, the one-off Invencible coupe and Autentica roadster was everything we expected from the raging Italian bull.

Invencible & Autentica: New Beginnings

Lamborghini revealed the final Aventador model in September 2022, the LP 780-4 Ultimae, as a sub-$500,000 farewell of 250 roadsters and 350 coupes. But Lambo’s not done with the Aventador’s carbon fiber monocoque and all-carbon body. Instead, the brainiacs at Lamborghini Centro Stile took a trip down memory lane, took a mishmash of styling cues from its finest creations (like the Sesto Elemento, Reventon, Essenza SCV12, and Veneno), and molded everything to shape.

“We have created two one-off cars with their unique character inspired by track days and the high-octane circuit environment,” said Mitja Borkert, Head of Design, Automobili Lamborghini. “These one-off designs draw on our unique DNA while elevating our design heritage to a new level.”

The red Invencible coupe and matte gray Autentica are two of the wildest-looking Aventador-based Lambos we’ve seen since the Sian Roadster. The Invencible brings to mind a cyberpunk Aventador with its black and red theme. Meanwhile, the Autentica and its gorgeous tailfins are reminiscent of modern, uber-speedy machines like the SSC Tuatara.

Hexagonal Theme

Lamborghini’s been fascinated with hexagons since the Aventador debuted in 2011, and you’ll find them everywhere on the Invencible and Autentica. For instance, the headlights and taillights feature hexagon-shaped LED running lights, while the 3D-printed air vents and exclusive Inconel triple exhaust tips have a hexagonal shape.

Inside, the hexagon theme combines clean lines and a minimalist approach to design, highlighted by the absence of a fiddly center touchscreen to “focus attention on pure driving enjoyment,” said Lamborghini. However, the driver still gets a digital instrument cluster to know how fast the mid-mounted V12 engine is spinning at any given moment.

Final V12 Salute

The iconic Lamborghini V12 engine has undergone two iterations since debuting in the automaker’s first car, the 350GT. The Aventador was the first production Lambo to use the carmaker’s second-gen V12, and it’ll also be the last. “The V12 engine is one of the pillars of our history and our marquee’s success,” said Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

Hiding underneath the Invencible and Autentica’s all-carbon body panels is the final version of Lambo’s second-gen V12. Pumping out 769 horsepower and 531 lb-ft. of torque, the V12 sends power to all four wheels using a seven-speed ISR automated manual gearbox and standard all-wheel drive.

We find it unusual for Lamborghini to censor the performance specs for what are conceivably hardcore supercars. Still, we reckon the Invencible and Autentica will deliver similar performance merits as Aventador Ultimae, rushing from zero to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds and reaching a 220 mph top speed. In addition, Lamborghini’s Dynamic Steering System (Lambo-speak for a four-wheel steering system) is standard to enhance high-speed stability and low-speed maneuverability.

The Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica are one-off creations that will most likely spend their days in an enclosed, climate-controlled private garage. However, considering the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae has a sub-$500,000 base price, it wouldn’t be outrageous for the Invencible and Autentica to start at a cool million each.

We will miss the Aventador. It’s the first big V12 Lambo you can throw around corners without the entire shebang ending in a sordid mess. We can only wonder how a plug-in hybrid electric powertrain could make the Aventador’s successor faster, more potent, and more efficient. The good news is we don’t have to wait long to find out.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Automobili Lamborghini.