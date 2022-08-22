Lamborghini Urus Performante Debuts With New Rally Drive Mode, Increased Downforce & Wider Stance

Automobili Lamborghini has announced the arrival of the Urus Performante, a lower, wider, and lighter version of the standard Urus SUV. The Lamborghini Urus Performante is closely related to other fire-breathing Performante models, like the Huracán Performante, one of the fastest production cars around the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

“The Urus Performante takes the supreme performance and distinctive looks of Lamborghini’s ground-breaking Super SUV to the next level, retaining its luxurious versatility and delivering the most engaging driving experience,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini Chairman and CEO. “The Urus set a new standard at its launch, taking Lamborghini’s design DNA and technological talent and delivering the world’s first Super SUV for a new era.”

Aerodynamic Design

The Lamborghini Urus Performante sits 20 millimeters lower than a standard Urus by way of new steel springs for the chassis. Likewise, the wheel track has increased by 16 millimeters, which allows the carbon fiber arches to accommodate a set of 22-inch (standard) or 23-inch wheels (optional) with model-specific Pirelli tires. The overall length of the Urus Performante has increased by 25 millimeters versus the standard model and includes a rear spoiler inspired by the Aventador SVJ to increase downforce by 38 percent.

“The Urus Performante’s very bold and characterful design perfectly integrates the improved aerodynamics incorporating the front bumper’s air curtain, with significant visual differentiation including the new lightweight carbon fiber engine bonnet and extensive use of carbon fiber throughout reminding of its ‘Performante’ heritage,” explained Mitja Borkert, Automobili Lamborghini Head of Design.

Lamborghini Urus Performante. Photo: Automobili Lamborghini.

Powertrain & Drive Modes

As described by Lamborghini, the Urus Performante is 103 lbs. lighter than a standard Urus, rushing from zero to 62 mph in 3.3 seconds and braking from the same speed to a standstill in 107 feet. The Urus Performante is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with over 650 horsepower and 625 lb-ft. of torque. Top speed of the Urus Performante is 190 mph.

“The Urus Performante takes to the road as a lightweight, honed athlete,” said Rouven Mohr, Automobili Lamborghini Chief Technical Officer. “Its muscular stance, distinctive design, V8 twin-turbo powerplant, and lightweight sports exhaust establish it through sight, sound, and experience as the most exciting contender on every road, track, and loose surface.”

Standard drive modes inlcude STRADA, SPORT, and CORSA. In STRADA, things are relaxed and comfortable while SPORT dials in the throttle response and rear-wheel steering, so it is more agile at low speeds yet more balanced and stable at higher speeds. In CORSA mode, the Urus Performante unleashes its inner race car! New to the mix is a RALLY mode if you want to take your Urus Performante on dirt tracks. “This is a super sports car driver’s SUV,” Mohr said.

Lamborghini Urus Performante interior layout. Photo: Automobili Lamborghini.

Interior Treatments

The cockpit features Nero Cosmus black Alcantara with updated hexagonal seat stitching. A new HMI graphic, with a design unique to the Urus Performante, appears on the center console screen and in a large arc across the main display. Like other Lamborghini models, there is an endless array of color and trim options to choose from via the automaker’s Ad Personam customization program. “This benchmarking Urus is designed as a unique driver-oriented Super SUV,” Borkert said.

Pricing & Availability

Starting MSRP for the Lamborghini Urus Performante is $260,676, with the first customer deliveries expected before the end of 2022.

Photos & Source: Automobili Lamborghini.